Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
The 5 best skin care ingredients to smooth wrinkles, according to derms
There are a few powerhouse skin care ingredients that smooth wrinkles, buff hyperpigmentation away and overall work wonders on mature skin. CNN spoke to four dermatologists to find out the top actives, plus the products that come with them.
3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear
The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robb Recommends: The Ultra-Gentle Serum Designed to Fade Acne Scars and Age Spots
Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse things they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If we wouldn’t recommend it to friends or family, you won’t see it here. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. If there are scars on your face you want to remove, you generally have two paths to smoother, clearer skin. There’s the painful and expensive (but fast-acting) route of laser resurfacing treatments, chemical peels and other things best administered by a licensed...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
latest-hairstyles.com
20 Greatest Long Pixie Cuts for Women Over 60 with Style
The best long pixie cuts for women over 60 are cropped with layers. The “lixie” as it’s sometimes called is longer than your standard pixie. I spoke with hairstylist Kate Gibson of Austin, TX, to get some of her best advice if you’re considering this haircut.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles
Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about Ren Skincare’s dark spot eraser that shoppers say is literally better than laser treatments, I had a feeling the brand...
What is skin cycling? Experts explain the TikTok skin care trend
It may sound like a workout for your face, but skin cycling is actually a routine that prioritizes rest and recovery for your skin. The method was coined by Dr. Whitney Bowe and has taken off on TikTok with other skin care experts and novices alike touting its skin benefits. We spoke to skin care experts about how to do skin cycling, its benefits and what products are best for a skin cycling routine.
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products for Seniors
The post Anti-Aging Skin Care Products for Seniors appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Woman shares handy hack for drying clothes quickly without using a pricey tumble dryer & people hail her a genius
MANY people are turning to creative solutions with the cost of living rising - especially when it comes to daily chores like laundry. TikTok user Ann Russell, who often shares life advice on her page, uploaded a video sharing a cheaper way to dry clothes than using a tumble dryer or the radiators.
People are just discovering what the lines on their palms really mean about their personality & it’s blowing their mind
HAVE you ever wondered what the lines on your palms really mean?. An expert recently shared what the different lines can reveal about your personality, career and even love life. Mia Yilin took to TikTok to explain what the it all means and how how can read your own. Love...
cohaitungchi.com
Hyaluronic Acid for Skin: The Benefits and 8 Best Products To Try
So we all know hyaluronic acid to be the MVP of skincare—or, at least, that’s what you’ve read/heard/seen in every single article, commercial, and product description for the past year, right? (We get it, hyaluronic acid—YOU’RE POPULAR.) And although, yes, this little ingredient is usually the key to plump, glowing skin, it still needs to be used correctly or it could make your face sincerely unhappy. So if you have officially reached peak levels of confusion about WTF hyaluronic acid even is and how to use it, please allow myself and the experts to explain everything you need to know about hyaluronic acid for skin and the correct way to use it in your skincare routine.
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop
These professionals hear it all, see it all and have some thoughts about what you’re doing wrong.
Comments / 0