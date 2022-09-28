Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Michigan Daily
Remi Williamson: Down but maybe not out
As conference play ramps up, the Michigan women’s soccer team is in an uneasy position. The Wolverines have struggled with a roster full of young and inexperienced players after losing six starters from last year’s team, and have gone 5-4-2 to begin the season. The team has lofty hopes of back to-back Big Ten Championships, but it’s going to take a total makeover to get there.
Michigan Daily
‘Where top-five teams go to die’: Michigan prepares for harrowing challenge of Kinnick Stadium
In college football, no place is more synonymous with upsets than Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium. Maybe it’s the way 70,000 fans cave in towards the field, creating a raucous atmosphere. Maybe it’s the pink walls of the visitors’ locker room, messing with players’ pre-game routines. Maybe it’s divine intervention.
Michigan Daily
From captain to coach and back again: Bryce Clay’s senior journey
Two years ago, game day looked different for Bryce Clay. A little more than three hours before gametime, he and his roommate — then-senior defenseman Zach Johnson — started the day with a coffee and meandered over to Michigan’s lacrosse facilities, eagerly awaiting the team breakfast laid out for them.
Michigan Daily
Michigan defensive backs brace for unique test against Iowa
A unique challenge awaits the Michigan football team’s secondary Saturday afternoon against Iowa and the Hawkeyes’ notoriously anemic offense. In their season opener they defeated South Dakota State, 7-3, without a touchdown — instead notching a field goal and two safeties. Those offensive woes are particularly apparent...
Michigan Daily
Nino’s absence proves costly in 1-0 loss to Nebraska
Goalkeeper play is scrutinized in any soccer match — it’s especially magnified when an experienced starter is sidelined and two callow backups are tasked with replacing her. That was evident when the Michigan women’s soccer team (5-4-2 overall, 0-2-1 Big Ten) lost to Nebraska (4-4-3, 2-1) 1-0 on...
Michigan Daily
The Parker way: Why Iowa’s defense poses Michigan’s first true test
It’s a system older than every player that will take the field on Saturday. Back in 1999, when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was hired to take over and rebuild the Iowa program, he brought with him a man by the name of Norm Parker. The two of them constructed the Hawkeyes around the identity of a defense-first football team. Now, 24 seasons — and 21 winning ones — later, that original vision is as prevalent as ever.
Michigan Daily
Combatting the sophomore slump
At the beginning of freshman year, everything is so new and exciting. Every first-year student is in the same boat when it comes to making new friends, navigating new classes and weighing different majors. Many of us are told we have such a long time to figure out what we want to study and not to worry, so we don’t. Then sophomore year rolls around and some of us start to freak out. Not only do we have less time to figure out what we’re majoring in, but many of us feel lost, confused and exhausted. The sophomore slump refers to the struggles, fears and fatigue we feel in our second year.
Michigan Daily
UMich community explores history of abortion access at University, reproductive rights ballot in November
The Institute for Research on Women and Gender hosted an event Wednesday to discuss the history of abortion access for University of Michigan students and context surrounding a critical vote this November for reproductive rights. Held in Palmer Commons, the event centered around Rackham student Rianna Johnson-Levy’s report for the History and Women’s and Gender Studies department.
Michigan Daily
Demystifying Ann Arbor’s train station
For as long as I can remember, I’ve heard trains in the night. Railroads snake all along the Mississippi River, through Memphis, past its hallowed streets of soul music. The tracks run up the Hudson, through Rhinebeck, past its Dutch barns and vast orchards. Only now, in Ann Arbor,...
Michigan Daily
CSG should rethink its role on campus: A case for narrower priorities
One of the most storied institutions at the University of Michigan is the Central Student Government. First founded under a different name in 1906, CSG has overseen immense change at the University, advocating for student rights, serving at the forefront of student activism and shaping campus life. In the past century, CSG has coordinated Vietnam War protests at the University, established the Statement of Student Rights and Responsibilities, created the fall study break and pushed for desegregation. Despite the power it has historically wielded, however, CSG is now a mostly ignored organization that has fallen in prominence.
Michigan Daily
Ross students worry about environmental impact of no-technology policy
Undergraduate students at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business use a lot of paper. In several of their classes, business students are required to print out lecture slides, practice problems and notes if they want to use them in class. The Michigan Daily obtained a copy of the lecture slides business juniors have been asked to print out for their core classes thus far this semester, which are released before the start of each class. If the average number of pages per week stays relatively stable, The Daily estimates that by the end of the term the more than 400 students in the third-year BBA cohort will have printed out more than 258,075 pages — the equivalent of 25.8 trees.
Michigan Daily
Some Ann Arbor residents share concerns about TC1 rezoning proposal ahead of City Council vote
Around 60 Ann Arbor residents met Wednesday night to discuss the proposed rezoning of the North-South Maple Road and West Stadium Boulevard area into the Transit Corridor (TC) 1 district, which aims to support redevelopment and transit services. The meeting took place at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor Public Library, where citizens voiced their concerns over how the rezoning will affect local small businesses and residential areas.
Michigan Daily
The Fatigue of Tragedy
Sitting in Hatcher Graduate Library, my eyes glaze over my history textbook and I find myself staring out the window at the flagpole. Why is it at half-mast? Now that I think about it, when was the last time I saw flagpoles not at half-mast?. When four students were murdered...
