Yardbarker
No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 16 Baylor prediction, pick, odds: Rematch of Big 12 title game
No. 9 Oklahoma State looks to avenge last season's painful loss to Baylor in the Big 12 title game when the Cowboys visit the No. 16 Bears on Saturday afternoon at Waco, Texas. Oklahoma State (3-0) is coming off a bye and playing its Big 12 opener while Baylor (3-1,...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
poncacitynow.com
Wade Watkins Interim Vice President for NOC Stillwater.
Northern Oklahoma College has announced Wade Watkins is the interim Vice President for NOC Stillwater. NOC President Dr. Clark Harris said, “Wade Watkins brings excellent administrative and teaching experience to the interim role of Vice President for NOC Stillwater, and he brings a passion for the NOC/OSU Gateway program. We are fortunate to have him serve in this interim role, as we work to maintain and strengthen our collaborative relationships with our educational partners.”
Oklahoma ranchers impacted by extreme drought conditions
The drought is causing a hay shortage and drying out ponds, leaving many ranchers with very limited options to sustain their herds.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
visitokc.com
Leadership Changing at The Cowboy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
pdjnews.com
Morrison High School one of 90
Oklahoma high schools recognized with national College Success Award. Morrison High School was recently one of 90 Oklahoma High Schools recognized with national College Success Award. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as...
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
OKC VeloCity
Conventions coming to Oklahoma City
Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries
A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
news9.com
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
Stillwater Regional Airport to expand services and accommodations
STILLWATER, Okla. — A press release from the City of Stillwater said American Airlines will use a larger aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas. It also said that the airport is finishing an aircraft apron project. The release said, starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the...
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
KAKE TV
I-35 reopens in northern Oklahoma after fatal crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KAKE) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reopened I-35 following a large and fiery crash that killed at least one person. The crash shut down I-35 near Tonkawa for several hours Tuesday while crews put out the flames and investigated the crash. Troopers say a large grass...
KWCH.com
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
405magazine.com
Now Open: New OKC Restaurants and Bars in Fall ’22
A new art museum patisserie and cafe, a dive-y beer bar with a late-night grill, and a New Mexico-style restaurant make this season’s new arrivals. The Oklahoma City Museum of Art hosted an opening last weekend for the new Ganache Patisserie location in the museum cafe gift shop. The joint operation features the new, expanded location of the gift shop with a food counter and bar with Ganache’s signature pastries and sweets, as well as sandwiches, salads, soups and cocktails. The cafe will also carry Ganache’s custom coffee blend from Eote Coffee.
KOCO
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
