Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Banana Hazelnut Waffles
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Banana Hazelnut Waffles – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 1 tablespoon hazelnut Belgian café coffee drink mix. -In a large bowl, combine the flours, flax, baking powder, and salt. -In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks, milk, banana, orange juice, butter,...
SPONSORED: Get Your Fall Screen-Printing, Embroidery and Engraving at BGM Custom Wear
Whether you are looking for custom fall weather gear, or you’re looking for a fall fundraiser, BGM Custom Wear can help you out. Trust the team at BGM to get you a reasonable price and a great package deal on the gear you need. BGM has access to a...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with...
SPONSORED: Punxsy Pizza: Pizza and Prevention – 21 Years of Giving
The event, sponsored by Punxsy Pizza, located at 115 North Findley Street, promotes disaster prevention and introduces local volunteer firefighters to the pizza-eating public. Volunteer firefighters will be delivering pizza every Saturday in October and getting to know the community. $5.00 of every purchase of “The Chief” pepperoni pizza will...
Winners of Jefferson County History Center’s Annual Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run Announced
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A total of 65 adult bicyclists and 24 children participated in the 4th annual Jefferson County History Center 2022 Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run on Sunday, September 18. The ride was held along along the picturesque Redbank Creek, starting in Brookville and concluding...
6th Annual ‘Walk in Penn’s Woods’ Kicks Off on October 2
DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology students will lead the 6th Annual “Walk in Penn’s Woods” on October 2. (Photo credit: Penn State.) This event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at the historic Camp Mountain Run Boy Scout camp, located at 4980 Mountain Run Road., Penfield, Pennsylvania. Members of the public are invited to join this educational hike.
Local Pair Pick Up First Place Finishes in Sinnemahone Gravel Race
Cameron County hosted the Sinnemahone Gravel Race Saturday. Nearly 80 competitors started and finished the races. Participants came from New York, Ohio, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Riders had their choice of a 14 mile course, 26 or 55 miles. The first place male finisher in the 14 mile course Ian Pavelek...
Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County
Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
Local Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township. On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A...
Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash That Left One Injured
WARSAW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police release details on a two-vehicle crash that left one driver injured. On September 19 around 10:04 a.m., Dubois-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. According to reports, a 2018 Kia Optima was traveling on...
State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On September 28 around 8:30 a.m., troopers from PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to 704 Kirkman Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief. It was discovered that during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) stole mail from...
State Police Calls: Man Jailed After Verbal Altercation Turns Physical in Glen Campbell Borough
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 1:10 a.m. on September 9, the arrestee was encountered in a 1999 Lincoln Continental on Aloe Park Road and Rachel Lane, in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Upon investigation, it was...
Area Man Facing Felony Charges After Trooper Seriously Injured in Altercation
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. The following charges were filed against George Thomas Suhoney, 45, of Houtzdale, on September 28:. Aggravated Assault – Attempts To Cause or Causes Bodily Injury To...
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Utility Pole Sheared, Knocked Out Windstream Services
A hit-and-run crash in Eldred Township earlier this month left a utility pole sheared, knocked out Windstream service. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) On September 18 around 9:06 a.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a damaged utility pole and line along Roseville Sigel Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
