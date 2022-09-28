JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after a violent fight and stabbing left a man dead in Jeannette on Monday night.Officers were called to 6th Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.The victim, identified by police as William Osselburn, was bleeding from multiple wounds, police said. He was rushed to AHN Forbes Trauma Center but died from his injuries. At the scene, Westmoreland County detectives talked to witnesses who said Osselburn was sitting on the front porch of a home with four other people having drinks. Osselburn and another person in the group got...

JEANNETTE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO