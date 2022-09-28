ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Facing Felony Charges After Trooper Seriously Injured in Altercation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. The following charges were filed against George Thomas Suhoney, 45, of Houtzdale, on September 28:. Aggravated Assault – Attempts To Cause or Causes Bodily Injury To...
HOUTZDALE, PA
local21news.com

Police: Altoona man accused of repeatedly molesting 10-year-old girl

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the...
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Franklin Woman Alleges Being Raped by Two Black Men, Faces False Reports to Law Enforcement

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly reported being raped by two black men is facing a charge of false reports to law enforcement. On June 28, 2022, a 28-year-old Franklin woman came to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department and made verbal, as well as, written statements alleging that she had been raped by two black males that had verbally assaulted her.
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
OIL CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police say man holding bags of heroin answered officer’s knock at Harmar motel door

Police say a man admitted to having stamp bags filled with heroin in his hands when he answered a knock at the door from police at the Harmar motel where he was staying. Two people wanted on arrest warrants face multiple felony charges after police got a tip they were staying in a room at the Days Inn on Landings Drive and found drugs in the room, according to a criminal complaint.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Man Jailed After Verbal Altercation Turns Physical in Glen Campbell Borough

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 1:10 a.m. on September 9, the arrestee was encountered in a 1999 Lincoln Continental on Aloe Park Road and Rachel Lane, in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Upon investigation, it was...
GLEN CAMPBELL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeannette fatal stabbing began as argument over rent money, police said

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after a violent fight and stabbing left a man dead in Jeannette on Monday night.Officers were called to 6th Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.The victim, identified by police as William Osselburn, was bleeding from multiple wounds, police said. He was rushed to AHN Forbes Trauma Center but died from his injuries. At the scene, Westmoreland County detectives talked to witnesses who said Osselburn was sitting on the front porch of a home with four other people having drinks. Osselburn and another person in the group got...
JEANNETTE, PA

