simphome.com

How to make a small bedroom smell fresh

Scented candles, diffusers, or sprays can help your home smell better. But if you’re looking for a more subtle way to freshen up your space without overusing scented products, there are some easy ways. First, it’s important to know why we use scented products. We often expect them to...
HOME & GARDEN
HollywoodLife

This Stylish And Cozy At-Home Essential Is Like A ‘Pillow Of Comfort On Your Feet’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fall brings tons of good things, from pumpkin spice to apple picking to cozy sweaters. However, the season also comes with some super chilly mornings. Feeling the cold floor first thing in the morning is one of the not-so-great parts of this time of year. Thankfully, cozy slippers can help add some comfort and warmth to this equation.
TRAVEL
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Lifestyle
Real Homes

Best duvet insert 2022: 8 cozy comforters to cuddle under

Comfy bedding is what gets us excited about going to bed, and the best duvet insert is one of the most important features to ensure your nighttime comfort. We expect a lot out of our duvet too, in hopes of finding the right level of coziness, without overheating, and there are many different types to choose from.
SHOPPING
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
LIFESTYLE
hebronhawkeye.com

Top five eye creams for refreshed under eyes

As school begins to pick up, students are getting more homework, pursuing more extracurriculars and overall getting busier schedules. An average of 73% of high school students do not get the recommended eight hours of sleep. If you’re one of these students and feel your eyes are tired, take a look at the top five eye creams I recommend to help you replenish your under eye area and help you feel more refreshed.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Do you sleep hot no matter what the time of year? Get 15% off the cooling comforter that's as soft as silk - and that shoppers say is the ONLY bedding that keeps them cool

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Winter, spring, summer, or fall – no matter the season, you know it can be a huge challenge finding...
LIFESTYLE

Community Policy