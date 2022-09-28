ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is currently accepting resumes for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk. Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat DC Pro. Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles. Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred. Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for...
TIONESTA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Pair Pick Up First Place Finishes in Sinnemahone Gravel Race

Cameron County hosted the Sinnemahone Gravel Race Saturday. Nearly 80 competitors started and finished the races. Participants came from New York, Ohio, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Riders had their choice of a 14 mile course, 26 or 55 miles. The first place male finisher in the 14 mile course Ian Pavelek...
EMPORIUM, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

6th Annual ‘Walk in Penn’s Woods’ Kicks Off on October 2

DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology students will lead the 6th Annual “Walk in Penn’s Woods” on October 2. (Photo credit: Penn State.) This event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at the historic Camp Mountain Run Boy Scout camp, located at 4980 Mountain Run Road., Penfield, Pennsylvania. Members of the public are invited to join this educational hike.
PENFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Brookville, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Penn Highlands Healthcare and CCCTC Forge Partnership

DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced it will help expand the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Practical Nursing Program by sponsoring tuition for select students who sign an employment agreement. With the employment agreement, employees have the option of working at one of the...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Winston

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Winston. Winston is a male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler and Beagle mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Winston loves to play with squeaky toys. For more information on him, or...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Www Beverage Air Com#Eyt Media Group Inc
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township. On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County

Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Amelia Lynn Shook

Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Banana Hazelnut Waffles

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Banana Hazelnut Waffles – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 1 tablespoon hazelnut Belgian café coffee drink mix. -In a large bowl, combine the flours, flax, baking powder, and salt. -In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks, milk, banana, orange juice, butter,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy