Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk
Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is currently accepting resumes for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk. Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat DC Pro. Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles. Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred. Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Pair Pick Up First Place Finishes in Sinnemahone Gravel Race
Cameron County hosted the Sinnemahone Gravel Race Saturday. Nearly 80 competitors started and finished the races. Participants came from New York, Ohio, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Riders had their choice of a 14 mile course, 26 or 55 miles. The first place male finisher in the 14 mile course Ian Pavelek...
explorejeffersonpa.com
6th Annual ‘Walk in Penn’s Woods’ Kicks Off on October 2
DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology students will lead the 6th Annual “Walk in Penn’s Woods” on October 2. (Photo credit: Penn State.) This event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at the historic Camp Mountain Run Boy Scout camp, located at 4980 Mountain Run Road., Penfield, Pennsylvania. Members of the public are invited to join this educational hike.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Get Your Fall Screen-Printing, Embroidery and Engraving at BGM Custom Wear
Whether you are looking for custom fall weather gear, or you’re looking for a fall fundraiser, BGM Custom Wear can help you out. Trust the team at BGM to get you a reasonable price and a great package deal on the gear you need. BGM has access to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn Highlands Healthcare and CCCTC Forge Partnership
DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced it will help expand the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Practical Nursing Program by sponsoring tuition for select students who sign an employment agreement. With the employment agreement, employees have the option of working at one of the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Winston. Winston is a male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler and Beagle mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Winston loves to play with squeaky toys. For more information on him, or...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Winners of Jefferson County History Center’s Annual Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run Announced
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A total of 65 adult bicyclists and 24 children participated in the 4th annual Jefferson County History Center 2022 Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run on Sunday, September 18. The ride was held along along the picturesque Redbank Creek, starting in Brookville and concluding...
explore venango
Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township. On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County
Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
explore venango
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Banana Hazelnut Waffles
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Banana Hazelnut Waffles – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 1 tablespoon hazelnut Belgian café coffee drink mix. -In a large bowl, combine the flours, flax, baking powder, and salt. -In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks, milk, banana, orange juice, butter,...
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man accused of theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 58-year-old Donald Aguilera is...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.
Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten
BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
Comments / 0