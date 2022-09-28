Read full article on original website
Gregory A. French
Gregory A. French passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born July 8, 1968, at Crawfordsville, to Donald and Delores “Dee” (Conner) French. Greg married Tricia (Stewart) French on July 14, 1990. Greg loved hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors, especially with his best friend and dog, Maddie.
David ‘Dave’ Eugene Johnson
David “Dave” Eugene Johnson, 74, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. He was born July 28, 1948, at Crawfordsville, to the late Donald and Ruth (Ronk) Johnson. Dave graduated from New Market High School in 1966 and proudly served his country in...
Bruton notches 2,000th kill as Athenians battle Stars
DOVER — Everyone knew it would happen, it was just a matter of when on Tuesday as Crawfordsville senior and state leader in kills Macy Bruton accomplished the feat of reaching the illustrious 2,000 career kill mark as the Athenians battled Western Boone. The Stars came away with three set sweep (25-16, 25-15, 25-21) over the Athenians, but Bruton’s night was still something very worth celebrating. Over the weekend at the Clinton Central Invite, she tallied the 1,000th dig of her career as she has gotten it done on both ends of the court over the course of her historic CHS career.
Randee Kay McKim Patton
Randee Kay McKim Patton, 76, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Evan celebrates 45 years at Crawford
Mark Evan celebrates 45 years of service with Crawford Industries, now a part of Spartech. Evan began working at Crawford on Sept. 22, 1977, as maintenance utility. He moved into the extrusion department in the early 80’s and started as extrusion utility, then became an operator and in 2000 a lead extruder operator. Since most of Evan’s career with Crawford has been in extrusion he has a wealth of knowledge about the extrusion process. Because of his experience and knowledge, Evan has helped train new operators.
Athenians drop season finale to Stars
Crawfordsville’s girls soccer team closed out their regular and conference season with a 3-1 loss to Western Boone, but there were plenty of positive comments afterwards. The Athenians finish the regular season 5-8-3 and close out their Sagamore Conference schedule at 1-6. The Stars move to 8-4-1 overall and...
Mounties and Athenians advance in tennis sectional
The stage is now set as Crawfordsville and Southmont boys tennis both picked up victories on Wednesday as sectional play got underway at CHS. Crawfordsville was able to take care of county rival North Montgomery 5-0 while the Mounties defeated Parke Heritage 4-1. Both matches were re-matches of the regular...
Michael ‘Mick’ Luft
Michael “Mick’ Luft passed away in his home after losing his battle with cancer on Sept. 22, 2022. Mick was born April 26, 1948. He grew up in Rosedale, Indiana, where he played basketball for the hometown team the “Hotshots.” During his childhood, Mick enjoyed the time he spent with his siblings, especially his twin brother, Rick.
Friends of Sugar Creek
We were excited to welcome more than 30 individuals from the community recently who volunteered their time to help the Friends of Sugar Creek get out on the water. Each fall, the group focuses on a section of the creek that needs some extra attention to remove items that have found there way into our community’s local watershed. This year, the group focused on a northern section of the creek from Brown Bridge (C.R. 175E) through Crawfordsville to the Rock River Ridge Trail Park. While the water level on the creek was extremely low, volunteers “dragged” out of the creek over 15 bags of trash, removed 12 tires and removed potentially harmful items like old, rusted fencing and broken glass.
Bacon surpasses 100 career goals in historic career
Teegan Bacon just further cemented herself as one of the most prolific goal scorers to ever come through Montgomery County on Wednesday as Bacon and the North Montgomery Chargers hit the road for their regular season finale with Lebanon. North Montgomery ultimately fell 6-5 but not before a valiant effort from the Chargers in the final 20 minutes as they scored 4 goals in the final 15 minutes, but saw their rally fall just short.
Thomas L. ‘Tom’ DeValut
Thomas L. “Tom” DeVault, 74, of the rural Romney/New Richmond community, passed away at 9:51 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home. He had been in failing health. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Area soccer teams find out post-season path
All six of Montgomery County’s girls and boys soccer teams found out their path to a sectional championship on Sunday evening as the IHSAA held it’s annual state pairings show. Let’s take a look at the draw went for each of our county teams. Girls Class 1A...
Frances Wooden Northside Park to receive updates, requests community input
The Frances Wooden Northside Park will be receiving a full update to the facility next year, with construction tentatively starting in the spring. The project will be funded by an anonymous donor through the Montgomery County Community Foundation and the city of Crawfordsville. Planning for this project started earlier this...
South football has all the pieces for special season
NEW MARKET — After Southmont captured the county title and begun the season 5-0 for the second straight year, they knew the challenge that lied ahead of them. Four games left against the toughest teams in the Sagamore Athletic Conference and it began by hosting Danville. The hard work in the summer of hitting the weight room and sweating buckets was exactly for this final four game stretch. Southmont came away with a 28-14 win over the Warriors last Friday and moved to 6-0 on the season which marked their best start in 41 years. With their perfect 4-0 record in the SAC, the Mounties also currently stand alone on top of the conference as the league’s smallest school.
Harrington resigns from EMA
Montgomery County EMA Director Shari Harrington has delivered a resignation letter to the county commissioners. Commissioner president John Frey announced the news at Monday’s commissioner meeting. Harrington, who started working for the county nearly 20 years ago, said she decided it was time to move on when an opening...
Volunteer fatigue
Worker burn out is common current experience. Teachers, nurses, doctors, people working in businesses and organizations feel burdened by stresses and pressures. A general malaise results. Many leave positions and the workforce. Others “work to rule” — doing the absolute minimum. Pandemic complicates the problem as more people become accustomed to working from home and resist regular office hours and restrictions. Such burnout often results more from lack of meaning and purpose than from overwork and external pressures.
Nursery school plans 10th annual Halloween 5K/10K
COVINGTON — The Covington Nursery School will celebrate its 10th annual Halloween 5K/10K walk/run at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Covington Circle Trail. The course is an out and back starting and ending in the Covington City Park by the soccer field. The fundraiser is a fun, yet...
Church plans 'Oktacofest' bazaar
St. Bernard Catholic Church is bringing back “Oktacofest” this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more than 100 years, the local church has hosted an annual bazaar. Last year, for the first time, organizers made the bazaar “Oktacofest” themed. “It was amazing,” said Father...
9-26 Roundup: South girls, North boys soccer notch wins
Playing in their regular season finale, Southmont girls soccer traveled to take on Bethesda Christian on Monday and came away with a 3-1 victory. The Mounties had three different girls find the back of the net as Jessica Hale, Alivia Williams, and Emma Phillips notched a goal each. With the...
Chargers top Falcons in five set thriller
LINDEN — North Montgomery volleyball is beginning to be experienced in five set matches. Monday the Chargers found themselves in another five set contest when they hosted North Vermillion. Previously the Chargers went 1-1 in their prior two five-set matches and that experience paid off as the Chargers notched a thrilling victory (25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 27-29, 15-10) over the visiting Falcons.
