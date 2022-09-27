ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Management Center Engineer (TE2, In-Training)

$60,190 - $89,271 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (TMC) has a unique engineering opportunity to provide daily traffic management activities as the TMC Engineer. In this position you will guide operations and make decisions on a daily basis that impact driver safety...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

North City Water District: a 90 year history

2021 marked the 90th anniversary of the North City Water District. The district serves the east side of Shoreline and the west side of Lake Forest Park. Its headquarters, maintenance facility, and water tower are located in the North City Business District in Shoreline. The remainder of Shoreline is served...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

LFP Council Corner - Review of speed limits continues

For the past six months, the City Council has been considering reductions to speed limits on our local roads and state highways. This work the Council is conducting is very timely and necessary. The reduced traffic during the pandemic has emboldened some drivers to ignore basic courtesy and safety and...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: IT Network and Telecommunications - Journey

$80,060 – $107,667 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking a network and telecommunication professional to serve as an IT Network and Telecommunications – Journey in Shoreline, WA. The position provides professional technical support for all telecommunications systems in the NW...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Agent (PAS4) - multiple positions

$61,639 - $82,845 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple real estate professionals to directly support WSDOT’s mission through our fish passage program to provide an integrated, multimodal transportation system. As the Acquisition and Relocation Agent, the primary undertaking of this position is...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: WSDOT Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Operations Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3

$76,906 - $103,459 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Transportation Management Center (TMC) is very excited to present a great opportunity for a motivated Engineer who has strong leadership skills and a potentially exceptional aptitude for Region's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) operations and improvement projects. The chosen...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

NUHSA seeking nominations for 2022 Human Services Awards

The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is seeking nominations for its 2022 Human Services Awards in three categories:. During these extraordinary times, it is more important than ever to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to serve others. Do you know of an individual, organization or business...
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

AG Ferguson seeks to stop Seattle business scamming immigrants

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner for preying on new immigrants by making deceptive promises to help them with legal assistance for immigration needs then later abandoning them in courtrooms after charging thousands of dollars. Ana Caroline Pinto...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Make a Big Mouth Foam Puppet

Ages 6 and older; ages 6 to 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Make a new friend — a big mouth foam puppet with Cheryl Hadley!. Learn how to create a puppet and design a costume to give it a unique personality. Discover techniques to manipulate and move...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Last market of the season Saturday for the Shoreline Farmers Market

Join us this Saturday, October 1, 2022 for the last market of our summer season and a *bonus* PoP Kids Program day!. Stock up on your favorites, try something new, enjoy the music (and sunshine), and take it all in before pumpkin spice latte season takes hold. See you Saturday,...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Young otters at Ronald Bog

A couple of young otters were out at Ronald Bog Tuesday morning. Mom may have been nearby but she wasn't showing herself.
SHORELINE, WA

Community Policy