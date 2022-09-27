Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Management Center Engineer (TE2, In-Training)
$60,190 - $89,271 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (TMC) has a unique engineering opportunity to provide daily traffic management activities as the TMC Engineer. In this position you will guide operations and make decisions on a daily basis that impact driver safety...
shorelineareanews.com
North City Water District: a 90 year history
2021 marked the 90th anniversary of the North City Water District. The district serves the east side of Shoreline and the west side of Lake Forest Park. Its headquarters, maintenance facility, and water tower are located in the North City Business District in Shoreline. The remainder of Shoreline is served...
shorelineareanews.com
LFP Council Corner - Review of speed limits continues
For the past six months, the City Council has been considering reductions to speed limits on our local roads and state highways. This work the Council is conducting is very timely and necessary. The reduced traffic during the pandemic has emboldened some drivers to ignore basic courtesy and safety and...
shorelineareanews.com
Senior Activity Center fundraising breakfast October 13 at Shoreline Community College
We invite you to a very special event, our Annual Fundraising Community Breakfast. It will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 7 - 8:30am at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in the PUB Building 9000. This year we wanted you to not only...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: IT Network and Telecommunications - Journey
$80,060 – $107,667 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking a network and telecommunication professional to serve as an IT Network and Telecommunications – Journey in Shoreline, WA. The position provides professional technical support for all telecommunications systems in the NW...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Agent (PAS4) - multiple positions
$61,639 - $82,845 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple real estate professionals to directly support WSDOT’s mission through our fish passage program to provide an integrated, multimodal transportation system. As the Acquisition and Relocation Agent, the primary undertaking of this position is...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Operations Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3
$76,906 - $103,459 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Transportation Management Center (TMC) is very excited to present a great opportunity for a motivated Engineer who has strong leadership skills and a potentially exceptional aptitude for Region's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) operations and improvement projects. The chosen...
shorelineareanews.com
NUHSA seeking nominations for 2022 Human Services Awards
The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is seeking nominations for its 2022 Human Services Awards in three categories:. During these extraordinary times, it is more important than ever to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to serve others. Do you know of an individual, organization or business...
shorelineareanews.com
AG Ferguson seeks to stop Seattle business scamming immigrants
SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner for preying on new immigrants by making deceptive promises to help them with legal assistance for immigration needs then later abandoning them in courtrooms after charging thousands of dollars. Ana Caroline Pinto...
shorelineareanews.com
Tipping the Pain Scale explores systemic failures of dealing with addiction and innovative and controversial solutions
Washington Recovery Alliance hosts a Community Screening and Panel Discussion with Feature Subjects of the new Award-Winning Feature Documentary Film, Tipping the Pain Scale, at The Egyptian Theatre, 805 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122 on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Doors open 11am. Film at 12n followed by the panel discussion.
shorelineareanews.com
Make a Big Mouth Foam Puppet
Ages 6 and older; ages 6 to 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Make a new friend — a big mouth foam puppet with Cheryl Hadley!. Learn how to create a puppet and design a costume to give it a unique personality. Discover techniques to manipulate and move...
shorelineareanews.com
Last market of the season Saturday for the Shoreline Farmers Market
Join us this Saturday, October 1, 2022 for the last market of our summer season and a *bonus* PoP Kids Program day!. Stock up on your favorites, try something new, enjoy the music (and sunshine), and take it all in before pumpkin spice latte season takes hold. See you Saturday,...
shorelineareanews.com
Young otters at Ronald Bog
A couple of young otters were out at Ronald Bog Tuesday morning. Mom may have been nearby but she wasn't showing herself.
