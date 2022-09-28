Read full article on original website
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
Freeman has RBI single in 10th, gives Dodgers 107th win
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freddie Freeman helped the Atlanta Braves win the World Series last year and on Wednesday night he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers set the franchise season record with their 107th victory. Freeman singled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and the...
Wallner's 3 RBIs help Twins send Sox to 8th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner's late-season call-up to his home state team has been a September for the 24-year-old to remember, even if the Minnesota Twins have fallen out of contention. Wallner drove in a career-high three runs, and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as...
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its fourth consecutive game. Trying for their first playoff appearance since 2011, the Phillies are just a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third NL wild card.
Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn't in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the...
Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge
TORONTO (AP) — When Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto's bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up. “Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement,” tweeted Buschmann’s wife, Sara Walsh, a Fox Sports reporter and former ESPN anchor.
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to...
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that stopped an eight-game losing streak for the White Sox. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect...
Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5
CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami.
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
Dodgers beat Padres in 10 this time
Freddie Freeman drives in game's only run in the 10th inning a night after Padres won in extras
Wednesday: Alyssa Nakken has been the star of the 2022 Giants
The season is almost over and if I had to pick who was the biggest star in the San Francisco Giants organization this year, I’d probably say Carlos Rodón, Logan Webb, or maybe Joc Pederson. Possibly even Buster Posey, who is now back in the organization. All good guesses.
Arenado Wins First Division Title of 10-Year Career as Cardinals Clinch
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is in the prime of his illustrious career, a career in which he has taken home his share of hardware. Arenado is a seven-time National League All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove award winner and four-time Silver Slugger. Arenado has finished top-10 in National League MVP voting five different times and made the playoffs three times. But Tuesday night, accomplished something for the first time in his ten-year career: a division title.
The Dodgers Just Set A Franchise-Best Mark With Time To Spare
The top seed in the National League and the NL West title have already been secured. Both of those belong to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, the Dodgers continue to reach elite marks. One thing that isn’t secured yet is the best record in all of baseball. If the...
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. Tampa Bay practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and Thursday, when the teams announced the game will be played in its home stadium after assessing damage caused by the storm. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian,” the team said in a statement.
