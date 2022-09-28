ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Benzinga

Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising

PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
AFP

North Korea sounds warning as US, South Korea begin naval drills

South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, leading to a warning by North Korea that the allies risked triggering war. South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military drills with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.
The Independent

Kamala Harris mistakenly praises ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ trip

Kamala Harris made a diplomatic blunder as she mistakenly praised the US alliance “with the Republic of North Korea” during her trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).The vice president made the gaffe as she took a high-profile trip to the heavily-fortified area that separates the Korean Peninsula.“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Ms Harris said, mixing up South Korea’s name, the Republic of Korea.She then reiterated American support for the defence of South Korea against its hostile neighbor to the north.“I cannot state enough that the commitment...
Voice of America

Solomon Islands Refuses to Sign Joint US-Pacific Island Declaration

The Solomon Islands has informed its regional neighbors that it will not sign a declaration between the United States and Pacific Island nations at this week’s high-profile White House summit. The Solomon Islands sent a diplomatic note to the regional Pacific Islands Forum announcing it will not sign the...
Reuters

China repeats call for stability in Korean peninsula

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's consistent position is to maintain stability in the Korean peninsula, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after South Korean media reported that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in coming months.
Voice of America

US, Pacific Island Leaders Reach Partnership Deal at Historic Summit

State Department — The United States and Pacific leaders have reached a nine-point Declaration on U.S.-Pacific Partnership as Washington hosts its first summit with leaders from Pacific Island nations. Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced more than $810 million in expanded programs to aid the Pacific Islands as the...
Daily Mail

North Korea accuses US of risking regional war with huge military drills in the region - just days after Kim Jong Un's deranged regime tested another ballistic missile

North Korea has accused the US of risking starting a war after they held their first combined naval exercise with South Korea in five years. The joint drills, which took place near to the peninsula today, came a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch. The four-day exercise...
msn.com

North Korea fires third ballistic missile ahead of VP Harris arrival in Seoul

North Korea fired a third ballistic missile into the sea on the eve of Vice President Kamala Harris' arrival in the South Korean capital Wednesday. Wednesday's missile is the latest show of force from Kim Jong Un's regime, which fired two previous missiles into the waters off its eastern coast on Saturday and Sunday. Harris is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Thursday as the U.S. and South Korean militaries hold joint exercises in the region.
WBAL Radio

VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris capped her four-day trip to Asia with a stop Thursday at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies in the face of an increasingly hostile North Korea.
