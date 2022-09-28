Kamala Harris made a diplomatic blunder as she mistakenly praised the US alliance “with the Republic of North Korea” during her trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).The vice president made the gaffe as she took a high-profile trip to the heavily-fortified area that separates the Korean Peninsula.“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Ms Harris said, mixing up South Korea’s name, the Republic of Korea.She then reiterated American support for the defence of South Korea against its hostile neighbor to the north.“I cannot state enough that the commitment...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO