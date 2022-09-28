Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
US Seeks Diplomacy With North Korea As Kim Jong-Un Enacts Law To Use Nuclear Arms, Including Preemptive Strikes
Hours after Kim Jong-un introduced a new law that officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect the country, the White House said it is seeking diplomacy with North Korea. What Happened: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, aboard Air Force One, said the U.S. has no...
North Korea fires missile into sea as US aircraft carrier arrives in region
North Korea has fired a missile into the sea off its east coast shortly after a United States aircraft carrier arrived in the region. Reuters reported Saturday that an unspecified ballistic missile was fired into the Sea of Japan by North Korea but further details about the trajectory of the missile were unknown.
Vice President Kamala Harris commends US alliance with 'Republic of North Korea' in DMZ speech gaffe
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended "the Republic of North Korea" while visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in South Korea on Thursday as her trip to Asia ended.
U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising
PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
North Korea sounds warning as US, South Korea begin naval drills
South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, leading to a warning by North Korea that the allies risked triggering war. South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military drills with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
Kamala Harris mistakenly praises ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ trip
Kamala Harris made a diplomatic blunder as she mistakenly praised the US alliance “with the Republic of North Korea” during her trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).The vice president made the gaffe as she took a high-profile trip to the heavily-fortified area that separates the Korean Peninsula.“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Ms Harris said, mixing up South Korea’s name, the Republic of Korea.She then reiterated American support for the defence of South Korea against its hostile neighbor to the north.“I cannot state enough that the commitment...
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean military and political officials said Saturday they are on alert for the possible firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea. The South Korean military confirmed it has detected signs that Pyongyang is readying a possible SLBM launch off its eastern coast, the...
China repeats call for stability in Korean peninsula
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's consistent position is to maintain stability in the Korean peninsula, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after South Korean media reported that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in coming months.
North Korea accuses US of risking regional war with huge military drills in the region - just days after Kim Jong Un's deranged regime tested another ballistic missile
North Korea has accused the US of risking starting a war after they held their first combined naval exercise with South Korea in five years. The joint drills, which took place near to the peninsula today, came a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch. The four-day exercise...
North Korea fires third ballistic missile ahead of VP Harris arrival in Seoul
North Korea fired a third ballistic missile into the sea on the eve of Vice President Kamala Harris' arrival in the South Korean capital Wednesday. Wednesday's missile is the latest show of force from Kim Jong Un's regime, which fired two previous missiles into the waters off its eastern coast on Saturday and Sunday. Harris is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Thursday as the U.S. and South Korean militaries hold joint exercises in the region.
VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests
PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris capped her four-day trip to Asia with a stop Thursday at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies in the face of an increasingly hostile North Korea.
