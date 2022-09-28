ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to 103-year-old Sister Jean’s opening pitch

There aren’t many people still alive with memories of two Chicago Cubs National League championships, but the Cubs found one of them to throw out their opening pitch during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, inviting 103-year-old Sister Jean from nearby Loyola-Chicago to toss the game’s ceremonial first pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Huskies squander lead, fall to Hinsdale Central

The Oak Park and River Forest High School football team had first-half leads in two previous West Suburban Conference Silver losses. The Huskies’ latest WSC Silver defeat Sept. 23 was the most frustrating – 22-19 at Hinsdale Central on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 22.4 seconds left after leading 19-7 at halftime.
HINSDALE, IL
mtholyoke.edu

Tuesday volleyball match vs. Wheaton cancelled

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Tuesday's scheduled NEWMAC volleyball match between Mount Holyoke College and Wheaton College has been cancelled and forfeited, Mount Holyoke Director of Athletics Jodi Canfield announced on Monday. Mount Holyoke became unable to field a full team for the match, due to various factors, with no suitable...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
gbsindependent.org

A Bittersweet Farewell

After 29 years, Glenbard south has to bear the difficult task of letting go Mr Nussbaum. Mr. Nussbaum bids a long awaited farewell as he retires from Glenbard South after a long-lasting career as a passionate educator in the math department and an encouraging coach for the girls junior varsity two tennis team and freshman girls basketball team.
GLEN ELLYN, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood resident with two holes-in-one in single round

Steve Marks needed 61 years of golf to notch his first hole-in-one. The Homewood resident needed about 20 more minutes to get his second Sunday at Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. Marks, a 68-year-old in the jewelry business, has played 37 rounds just this year at Idlewild. The number since...
HOMEWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#The University Of Chicago
NBC Chicago

4 Chicago-Area High Schools Among Top 10 Public High Schools in Country

A recent ranking of the country's best public high schools heading into 2023 included prominent recognition for multiple Chicago-area high schools. The list, compiled by Niche, includes traditional, charter and magnet schools in its public school category, grading institutions by their academics, teaching staff, diversity and sports. The rankings named...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
CHICAGO, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns

Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Relocation and Expansion of Chicago-area Technology Facility in Woodridge, Illinois.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- W. Capra Consulting Group, a privately held Chicago-based professional services firm focused on helping retailers and solution providers enable secure commerce everywhere, announced this month the opening of a new Technology Lab in Woodridge, Illinois. It will be the home to the growing number of QA testing and certification services that W. Capra provides and will also serve as an innovation center for emerging retail technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005198/en/ Exterior of W. Capra Technology Lab (Photo: Business Wire)
WOODRIDGE, IL
tinybeans.com

It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago

Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country

A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
LOCKPORT, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS school board member resigns, is moving out of district

Ramona Towner, the vice president of the Riverside-Brookfield High School District 208 Board of Education, is resigning from the school board effective Oct. 1, because she is moving out of the district for family reasons. An emotional Towner announced her resignation at the start of the school board’s Sept. 27...
RIVERSIDE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy