Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to 103-year-old Sister Jean’s opening pitch
There aren’t many people still alive with memories of two Chicago Cubs National League championships, but the Cubs found one of them to throw out their opening pitch during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, inviting 103-year-old Sister Jean from nearby Loyola-Chicago to toss the game’s ceremonial first pitch.
bleachernation.com
It Looks Like the Bears Aren’t the Only Area Football Team Getting a New Stadium
The Chicago Bears’ trek to Arlington Heights continues to feel like a “when, not if” situation. But it turns out the university that fancies itself as Chicago’s Big Ten Team also has eyes for a new stadium. Danny Ecker has the scoop on Northwestern University’s plans...
oakpark.com
Huskies squander lead, fall to Hinsdale Central
The Oak Park and River Forest High School football team had first-half leads in two previous West Suburban Conference Silver losses. The Huskies’ latest WSC Silver defeat Sept. 23 was the most frustrating – 22-19 at Hinsdale Central on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 22.4 seconds left after leading 19-7 at halftime.
mtholyoke.edu
Tuesday volleyball match vs. Wheaton cancelled
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Tuesday's scheduled NEWMAC volleyball match between Mount Holyoke College and Wheaton College has been cancelled and forfeited, Mount Holyoke Director of Athletics Jodi Canfield announced on Monday. Mount Holyoke became unable to field a full team for the match, due to various factors, with no suitable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gbsindependent.org
A Bittersweet Farewell
After 29 years, Glenbard south has to bear the difficult task of letting go Mr Nussbaum. Mr. Nussbaum bids a long awaited farewell as he retires from Glenbard South after a long-lasting career as a passionate educator in the math department and an encouraging coach for the girls junior varsity two tennis team and freshman girls basketball team.
hfchronicle.com
Homewood resident with two holes-in-one in single round
Steve Marks needed 61 years of golf to notch his first hole-in-one. The Homewood resident needed about 20 more minutes to get his second Sunday at Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. Marks, a 68-year-old in the jewelry business, has played 37 rounds just this year at Idlewild. The number since...
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Chicago-Area High Schools Among Top 10 Public High Schools in Country
A recent ranking of the country's best public high schools heading into 2023 included prominent recognition for multiple Chicago-area high schools. The list, compiled by Niche, includes traditional, charter and magnet schools in its public school category, grading institutions by their academics, teaching staff, diversity and sports. The rankings named...
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns
Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Relocation and Expansion of Chicago-area Technology Facility in Woodridge, Illinois.
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- W. Capra Consulting Group, a privately held Chicago-based professional services firm focused on helping retailers and solution providers enable secure commerce everywhere, announced this month the opening of a new Technology Lab in Woodridge, Illinois. It will be the home to the growing number of QA testing and certification services that W. Capra provides and will also serve as an innovation center for emerging retail technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005198/en/ Exterior of W. Capra Technology Lab (Photo: Business Wire)
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
NBC Chicago
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country
A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
RBHS school board member resigns, is moving out of district
Ramona Towner, the vice president of the Riverside-Brookfield High School District 208 Board of Education, is resigning from the school board effective Oct. 1, because she is moving out of the district for family reasons. An emotional Towner announced her resignation at the start of the school board’s Sept. 27...
This Is Illinois' Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
Comments / 0