'Don't Worry Darling' tops the box office with $19.2 million
The psychological drama Don't Worry Darling scored the best opening of any new release in more than a month, topping the weekend box office with an estimated $19.2 million. The Olivia Wilde-directed film -- starring Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine -- delivered a total of $30 million worldwide, despite -- or perhaps in part because of -- the high-profile pre-release squabbling between Wilde and some of her cast.
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
"Barbarian" is an original horror movie full of surprises, so this review is as spoiler-free as possible.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: PR Fiasco Be Damned, Olivia Wilde’s Movie Could Set Box Office Precedents
Olivia Wilde’s 1950s suburban drama “Don’t Worry Darling” (WBD) took in a combined $3.1 between Monday IMAX screenings and Thursday shows starting at 4 p.m. These early results buttress expectations that the film likely exceeds $20 million for the weekend (including these totals). Warners gave $17 million as its pre-release projection. WBD didn’t provide a breakdown between the two days, but similar cases have shown the wider Thursday shows usually account for two thirds or more of the gross. If so, that would suggest at least $2 million Thursday. One-day previews for “The Woman King” (Sony) resulted in a $1.7 million...
Kiki Layne Says She’s ‘Thriving’ After ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Despite Being Cut from ‘Most of the Movie’
Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” opened in theaters this weekend after a drama-laden, seemingly endless promotional cycle that seemed to generate significantly more interest than the film itself. But after the movie opened at the top of the box office, the worst appears to be behind the troubled production. Kiki Layne, who plays Margaret in the film, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself alongside her “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Ari’el Stachel. The two actors began a romantic relationship after working together on the film, and she appears to be happier about meeting him than about the outcome of...
Movie review: Potential of “Don’t Worry Darling” outshines reality
From left to right: Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Sydney Chandler relax poolside in the mysterious utopia of “Don’t Worry Darling.”Credit: Merrick Morton/Warner Bros. Pictures via TNS.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film
The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
‘Smile’ lampoons horror tropes — or does it? (review)
Writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut “Smile” boasts the thinnest of premises based on a laundry list of horror movie trends and tropes, from the historical to the contemporary. Based on his 2020 short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” Finn inserts the latest hot topic in horror — trauma — into a story structured around a death curse chain, as seen in films like “The Ring,” “It Follows” and “She Dies Tomorrow.” All that’s needed to pass along the curse is a mere smile, but it’s the kind of chin-lowered, eyes-raised toothy grin that communicates something far more devious than friendly.
Sarah Jessica Parker Dishes on Filming ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker is hopping on her broomstick for a second turn as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the film's premiere Tuesday, where she revealed the hardest and easiest parts about making the film's long-awaited sequel, and dished on reuniting with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy to bring the Sanderson sisters back to our screens once more.
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
20 Years Later, James Gunn Would Like You to Know He’s Still Mad About ‘Scooby-Doo’
Years before he became one of Hollywood’s top superhero movie directors, James Gunn wrote two live-action “Scooby Doo” movies. “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” both starred Linda Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Neil Fanning as the beloved Hanna-Barbera characters, with Raja Gosnell directing both movies. While the material might seem like a natural fit for Gunn’s comedic sensibilities, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director is not thrilled with how the finished products. Gunn recently took to Twitter to air his grievances about what he saw as unnecessary interference from Warner Bros. on the films. When...
Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
Movie Review – Don’t Worry Darling
“Don’t Worry Darling” is a film whose poor reputation precedes it. It’s going to be remembered not for anything that happens in the film, but for being the source of news stories about animosity between various players in its production. But I can look beyond all the gossip and behind-the-scenes drama and focus on what’s on screen. Unfortunately, what’s on screen is a movie that had no business making as much money as it did this past weekend.
