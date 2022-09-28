Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Yardbarker
2 Takeaways From Islanders Preseason Loss to the Devils – 9/27/22
The New York Islanders dropped their second straight preseason game, 4-1, on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Much like their 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, these losses aren’t worth overanalyzing. With that said, here’s a look at the two main takeaways from last night’s loss, which can be filed away under ”let’s see how the team progresses.”
Yardbarker
Bruins Testing a 5-Forward Power Play in Preseason
As the preseason plods along, roster battles continue to heat up, and the Boston Bruins continue to absorb head coach Jim Montgomery’s new systems. At a practice earlier this week, a new power-play unit was thrown together. Rather than the typical four forwards, one defenseman set that is standard practice around the league, the Bruins went with five forwards and no defensemen. With Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy absent from the top unit recovering from injuries, Montgomery deployed Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, and Taylor Hall together.
FOX Sports
Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström,...
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
Panthers welcome Tkachuk, Maurice to help chase a title
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There will be a couple of new banners over the Florida Panthers’ home ice this season. They’ll be nice additions to the rafters. They’re just not the ones the Panthers want. Winning the Presidents’ Trophy and a division title last season proved the Panthers are no longer NHL also-rans. The team even won a playoff series for the first time since 1996, but got swept in a one-sided, second-round romp by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Instead of running it back with the same group, the Panthers made perhaps the deal of the summer by acquiring Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
Yardbarker
Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games
The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers preseason lineup versus Bruins debuts Vincent Trocheck
After a nice win to start the preseason over the rival Islanders, the New York Rangers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins. Game and broadcast information listed below in bold and italics. DATE VS. BROADCAST INFO RESULT. Monday, Sept. 26 (7:00 PM) NYI MSG, MSGSN, NHLN, ESPN...
Yardbarker
Sheldon Keefe drops truth bomb on Maple Leafs after crushing update on John Tavares’ injury
John Tavares will not be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs open their 2022-23 NHL season schedule against the Boston Bruins at home on Oct. 12. He will not even be there for several games beyond that, as he is expected to miss three weeks due to an upper-body (oblique) injury he suffered during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 09/29/2022
Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.
Rays miss out on first chance to clinch playoff spot with loss to Guardians
CLEVELAND — The Rays let a chance to clinch a playoff spot slip away Thursday when they let a one-run lead get away in the eighth inning. The 2-1 loss to the Guardians ruined plans for a party to celebrate earning a spot in the postseason, but the Rays will have another chance Friday night in Houston and, if necessary, five more after that.
The Hockey Writers
Jets: Bowness’ Bluntness Refreshing & Needed After Maurice Era
Make no “Bones” about it — Rick Bowness is blunt, and his straightforward communication style is a welcome change from his predecessors. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach’s most recent post-game presser was a perfect example that he will not BS when when assessing a team in desperate need of a rebound season.
