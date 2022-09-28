ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more

The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

2 Takeaways From Islanders Preseason Loss to the Devils – 9/27/22

The New York Islanders dropped their second straight preseason game, 4-1, on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Much like their 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, these losses aren’t worth overanalyzing. With that said, here’s a look at the two main takeaways from last night’s loss, which can be filed away under ”let’s see how the team progresses.”
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Bruins Testing a 5-Forward Power Play in Preseason

As the preseason plods along, roster battles continue to heat up, and the Boston Bruins continue to absorb head coach Jim Montgomery’s new systems. At a practice earlier this week, a new power-play unit was thrown together. Rather than the typical four forwards, one defenseman set that is standard practice around the league, the Bruins went with five forwards and no defensemen. With Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy absent from the top unit recovering from injuries, Montgomery deployed Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, and Taylor Hall together.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success

The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Panthers welcome Tkachuk, Maurice to help chase a title

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There will be a couple of new banners over the Florida Panthers’ home ice this season. They’ll be nice additions to the rafters. They’re just not the ones the Panthers want. Winning the Presidents’ Trophy and a division title last season proved the Panthers are no longer NHL also-rans. The team even won a playoff series for the first time since 1996, but got swept in a one-sided, second-round romp by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Instead of running it back with the same group, the Panthers made perhaps the deal of the summer by acquiring Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games

The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sheldon Keefe drops truth bomb on Maple Leafs after crushing update on John Tavares’ injury

John Tavares will not be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs open their 2022-23 NHL season schedule against the Boston Bruins at home on Oct. 12. He will not even be there for several games beyond that, as he is expected to miss three weeks due to an upper-body (oblique) injury he suffered during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 09/29/2022

Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Jets: Bowness’ Bluntness Refreshing & Needed After Maurice Era

Make no “Bones” about it — Rick Bowness is blunt, and his straightforward communication style is a welcome change from his predecessors. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach’s most recent post-game presser was a perfect example that he will not BS when when assessing a team in desperate need of a rebound season.
NHL

