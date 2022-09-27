Read full article on original website
Related
nftgators.com
Shemaroo Launches Metaverse Cinema Experience in Decentraland
Shemaroo has joined the metaverse race with an immersive movie experience. The Indian entertainment company boasts of being the first to open a cinema in Decentraland. The company has teamed up with metaverse consulting company Filmrare to launch “Shemaroo Theatre”. Shemaroo Entertainment has launched its web3 campaign with...
nftgators.com
Uniswap Seeking Up to $200M in New Capital at Unicorn Status
Uniswap is reportedly raising $100 million to $200 million at a $1 billion valuation. The decentralised exchange platform is looking to expand its product offerings in web3. The company recently announced a new product Uniswap NFT following its acquisition of NFT aggregator platform Genie. Uniswap is raising $100 million to...
nftgators.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Plans to Launch New Web3 Fund
The lead investor of the new Web3 fund is from the United Arab Emirates. O’Leary said there is a significant amount of interest in the UAE to invest in the Web3 space. He stated that JPMorgan Chase CEO feels threatened by how crypto is disrupting TradFi payments systems. Canadian...
nftgators.com
Chainlink Unveils Staking Plans for Its Web3 Data Services
Chainlink has unveiled staking plans for web3 services. The blockchain data services provider wants to be the AWS of web3. Chainlink’s new scalable program will reduce the costs of putting oracle data and reports on-chain. Chainlink has launched staking plans for its web3 services platform. The blockchain data services...
Comments / 0