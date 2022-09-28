“He was not world-class, he is not England’s best XI ever”- Football pundit rates Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden way over David Beckham

Roger Federer has poked fun at himself on Instagram after admitting that his final weekend as a tennis player did not exactly go to plan. The Swiss ace paired up with Rafael Nadal for his final match before retirement at the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, with Team World then going on to win the Ryder Cup-style event for the first time on Sunday.

TENNIS ・ 5 HOURS AGO