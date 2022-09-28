Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports
With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally
A website scanned social media for reactions to NASCAR drivers, determining the most and least popular competitors. The post Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes the Inevitable Step to Expand His Empire
Dale Earnhardt Jr. already hosts and produces popular racing podcasts. Now, he's looking to take Dirty Mo Media into other sports. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes the Inevitable Step to Expand His Empire appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
NASCAR Driver Announces Decision Following His Terrifying Crash
Over the weekend, the NASCAR world watched a scary accident unfold during a race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Despite...
Look: Study Reveals NASCAR's Most "Hated" Driver
A study combing through Twitter interactions determined that Bubba Wallace is NASCAR's "most hated" driver. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Gambling.com researched Twitter interactions from February through August to create favorability ratings. Wallace handily was the subject of the most negative sentiments at 30.1%. Cody Ware placed second...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Look: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Weekend's Race
On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed out tough penalties following this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Willam Byron and Ty Gibbs were docked for their roles in separate incidents at this weekend's race. According to a statement from NASCAR, Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
NASCAR has its fair share of fun moments, but there are still terrible wrecks along the way. Let's dive into the top-5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history.
Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs
Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR may be digging themselves a deeper hole
If NASCAR penalizes William Byron for Sunday’s incident with Denny Hamlin, they will only be digging themselves a bigger hole. Moments after the yellow flag came out for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. adding his name to the long list of leaders who wrecked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway with a flat tire, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron sent Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin for a spin through the infield.
NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch
The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
Bowman to sit out Talladega with concussion
Alex Bowman is dealing with concussion-like symptoms and will not compete Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway. Bowman crashed last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway when his car spun around in Turn 4 and backed into the wall. It also hit with the right side. As Bowman drove away from the crash site, he radioed to his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team it was “the hardest” that he’s crashed anything. Bowman completed the race and finished 29th.
Tyler Reddick Makes Shocking Revelation About Terrifying Moment at Texas When Piece of Foam Lodged in Steering Wheel and Got Stuck in Front of His Face While Traveling 190 MPH
Tyler Reddick made a shocking revelation after winning at Texas how a piece of door foam broke free and lodged in his steering wheel, before blocking his view and sending him up the race track at 190 mph. The post Tyler Reddick Makes Shocking Revelation About Terrifying Moment at Texas When Piece of Foam Lodged in Steering Wheel and Got Stuck in Front of His Face While Traveling 190 MPH appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson
Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
Kurt Busch ‘hopeful’ he can return from concussion this year
CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch said Tuesday he remains “hopeful” he will recover from a concussion in time to race again before the end of the NASCAR Cup season. The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he crashed July 23 during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. He’s so far missed 10 races – both Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace have driven the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing since Busch was injured – and withdrew his eligibility to participate in the playoffs.
NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin
NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
NASCAR weekend preview: Talladega
Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, site of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, is traditionally regarded as one of the most action-packed,
