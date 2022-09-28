Alex Bowman is dealing with concussion-like symptoms and will not compete Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway. Bowman crashed last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway when his car spun around in Turn 4 and backed into the wall. It also hit with the right side. As Bowman drove away from the crash site, he radioed to his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team it was “the hardest” that he’s crashed anything. Bowman completed the race and finished 29th.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO