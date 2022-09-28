Read full article on original website
CNET
'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide
Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
dotesports.com
Here are Splatoon 3’s patch notes for its next huge update
Splatoon 3 is due for a large update coming very soon, on Sept. 29 for North America and Sept. 30 for Japan and Europe. This patch is mainly aimed at fixing the communication and battle issues plaguing the game currently. Players will need to update their game before being able to jump back into Splatoon 3 after the update goes live.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Title Update With Extensive Patch Notes
Ubisoft has today released a new title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nearly two years after first launching the latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft has continued to support Valhalla on a routine basis with new updates and DLC. And while support for the game seems to be winding down with Assassin's Creed Mirage on the horizon, that hasn't prevented Ubisoft from letting loose a sizable new patch today.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Infinity Ward Has Announced That New Maps And Game Types Will Be Introduced For The Second Weekend Of The Beta
Infinity Ward has announced that the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have additional maps and game styles than the first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its inaugural test weekend a week ago, and only PlayStation players were allowed to participate. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox may join in the second weekend of the beta. By seizing the moment, Infinity Ward has provided an even more comprehensive preview of the content that Modern Warfare 2 will offer.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Polygon
EA and Dynasty Warriors devs reveal their take on Monster Hunter
Publishers Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors series developer Omega Force revealed a new take on the monster-hunting genre on Wednesday: Wild Hearts, an action-focused hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, where players will battle giant “nature-infused beasts” called Kemono. Differentiating Wild Hearts from Capcom’s...
Dead Silence, A Field Upgrade Perk In The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Has An Amusing Drawback For Players
The Dead Silence perk in Modern Warfare 2 has been met with disapproval from beta gamers. Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demonstrate how this feature completely undermines any attempt at a stealthy takedown of the other team. The second weekend of the beta has passed, and the...
NME
‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ is a sci-fi mash-up of ‘The Sims’ and ‘Lost’
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, you’ve got your work set out for you. A survival simulator set immediately after a crash landing on an alien planet, players are tasked with keeping their ship’s remaining passengers alive at all costs. Far from Earth, that’s no mean feat. Besides having to...
Everything we know about Call of Duty Season 5’s midseason update
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific get one last content update before the launch of Modern Warfare 2.
How to Get to Northrend in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
Tips for players on how to get to the Northrend in wotlk classic.
Polygon
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
IGN
Terraria Update is a Big Surprise for the Community
Terraria just got a surprise update adding a whole bunch of new content despite claiming in 2020 that updates for the popular sim would end. The Labor of Love update brings with it upside-down worlds, a melee overhaul, the ability to transform into a wolf, and plenty of new items among other cool additions to the game.
Update Notes For The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bring Forward The Latest Settings And Improvements
The beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II received a fairly substantial patch that not only added new content but also fixed some of the game’s most vexing problems. Now that autumn has arrived in its full glory; the time has come to start playing Call of Duty again.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
IGN
Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone - Official Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone. Build an empire in this new expansion for Paradox Interactive’s World War II grand strategy game, and decide the fate of Italy, Switzerland, and Ethiopia in the latest DLC. Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone...
ComicBook
Kingdom Hearts Animated Pilot Might Finally See Release
Nearly 20 years ago, Disney produced a pilot for a Kingdom Hearts animated series, but the project never saw release. That could change in the near future, as executive producer Seth Kearsley has discussed the possibility of releasing the unfinished animatic online. Kearsley was in a near-fatal car accident earlier this year, and says that Kingdom Hearts "is one of those projects I would have been bummed if no one ever saw it." Kearsley will be releasing a video about the pilot next week, and after that he says "we'll see about dropping the pilot the week after."
