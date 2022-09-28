ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide

Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
msn.com

The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight

"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
dotesports.com

Here are Splatoon 3’s patch notes for its next huge update

Splatoon 3 is due for a large update coming very soon, on Sept. 29 for North America and Sept. 30 for Japan and Europe. This patch is mainly aimed at fixing the communication and battle issues plaguing the game currently. Players will need to update their game before being able to jump back into Splatoon 3 after the update goes live.
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update

One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
ComicBook

Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Title Update With Extensive Patch Notes

Ubisoft has today released a new title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nearly two years after first launching the latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft has continued to support Valhalla on a routine basis with new updates and DLC. And while support for the game seems to be winding down with Assassin's Creed Mirage on the horizon, that hasn't prevented Ubisoft from letting loose a sizable new patch today.
HappyGamer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Infinity Ward Has Announced That New Maps And Game Types Will Be Introduced For The Second Weekend Of The Beta

Infinity Ward has announced that the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have additional maps and game styles than the first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its inaugural test weekend a week ago, and only PlayStation players were allowed to participate. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox may join in the second weekend of the beta. By seizing the moment, Infinity Ward has provided an even more comprehensive preview of the content that Modern Warfare 2 will offer.
techeblog.com

GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card

You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Polygon

EA and Dynasty Warriors devs reveal their take on Monster Hunter

Publishers Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors series developer Omega Force revealed a new take on the monster-hunting genre on Wednesday: Wild Hearts, an action-focused hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, where players will battle giant “nature-infused beasts” called Kemono. Differentiating Wild Hearts from Capcom’s...
Polygon

Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games

Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
IGN

Terraria Update is a Big Surprise for the Community

Terraria just got a surprise update adding a whole bunch of new content despite claiming in 2020 that updates for the popular sim would end. The Labor of Love update brings with it upside-down worlds, a melee overhaul, the ability to transform into a wolf, and plenty of new items among other cool additions to the game.
Polygon

PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October

Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
IGN

Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone - Official Release Trailer

Check out the release trailer for Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone. Build an empire in this new expansion for Paradox Interactive’s World War II grand strategy game, and decide the fate of Italy, Switzerland, and Ethiopia in the latest DLC. Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone...
ComicBook

Kingdom Hearts Animated Pilot Might Finally See Release

Nearly 20 years ago, Disney produced a pilot for a Kingdom Hearts animated series, but the project never saw release. That could change in the near future, as executive producer Seth Kearsley has discussed the possibility of releasing the unfinished animatic online. Kearsley was in a near-fatal car accident earlier this year, and says that Kingdom Hearts "is one of those projects I would have been bummed if no one ever saw it." Kearsley will be releasing a video about the pilot next week, and after that he says "we'll see about dropping the pilot the week after."
