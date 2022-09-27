Read full article on original website
As of 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 28, the majority of debris has been cleared from Gastineau Avenue and the road is open to traffic. Clearance work began today at 8:00 a.m and resulted in approximately 15 truckloads of material debris cleared from the site. Debris remaining alongside the right of way will be cleared tomorrow; work will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. and is anticipated to be complete no later than 10:00 a.m. The public is asked to minimize traffic on Gastineau Avenue during this time to ensure safety and allow clearance work to be completed as swiftly and smoothly as possible.
Last day to register as a write-in candidate for CBJ municipal election. Today, Tuesday, September 27, is the last day to register as a write-in candidate for the 2022 CBJ Regular Municipal Election. To file as a write-in candidate, fill out the “Letter of Intent to file for a Write-In Candidacy” form along with the required Alaska Public Offices Commission (APOC) Public Official Financial Disclosure (POFD) statement, available on the CBJ Elections home page, and file no later than 4:30 p.m. today. Filing can be done in person at the CBJ Ballot Processing Center (located at 1325 Eastaugh Way) or via email by sending it to CBJ.Elections@juneau.org, with paper copy to follow.
