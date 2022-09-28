Read full article on original website
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Jesus Tinoco gets the start for the Rangers as part of a bullpen game, while Robbie Ray gets the assignment for the Mariners. Jesus Tinoco will be the opener...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday's game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season.
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
Sam Huff sent to Texas' bench on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Huff will sit on the bench after Jonah Heim was chosen as Wednesday's catcher for Martin Perez. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 7.1% barrel rate and a...
MLB・
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Breaking Down Josh Jung’s Career Night For Rangers
Texas Rangers rookie Josh Jung had a career night against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. He finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, 5 RBI and two run scores. The Rangers won, 5-0. But just how historic was his game from a Rangers perspective? Here are all of the things...
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if it won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn’t been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season. Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said last month that Heyward won’t be with Chicago next year. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward has a .257 average, 159 homers and 641 RBIs.
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year. MLB hopes that reduction is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. Clocks will be introduced in the major leagues next year at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 seconds with runners.
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly earned his first career victory and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 5-3 to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of postseason elimination. Baltimore led 2-0 before falling behind. Then the Orioles tied it 3-all on Kyle Stowers’ seventh-inning homer. But Dillon Tate walked the leadoff batter in the eighth and then, one out later, Martinez sent a ball over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street below. It was the fifth loss in six games for the Orioles. Toronto clinched a playoff berth because of Baltimore’s loss.
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. Detroit went 10-9 this year against the Royals (63-93), who dropped into the division cellar. Kansas City stranded 11 runners, raising its two-day total to 24. and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Rodriguez allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings.
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland has clinched the division. Both the White Sox and Twins were eliminated from the wild card race the day before.
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
CHICAGO (AP) — The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami in the opener of a four-game series. Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games.
WATCH: Rookie Josh Jung Crushes Two Home Runs in Texas Rangers' 5-0 Win
Texas Rangers rookie third baseman Josh Jung broke out Tuesday night, delivering three hits, two home runs and driving all of the Rangers' five runs in their 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Guardians Spoil Rays Playoff Party With Franchise-Record Setting Comeback Win
No team in Cleveland baseball history has ever had more wins in its last at bat, as the Guardians beat Tampa Bay Thursday night.
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels
Oakland Athletics (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 203 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7...
Banged-up Chargers look to snap skid against winless Texans
The banged-up Los Angeles Chargers look to snap a two-game skid when they visit the Houston Texans, one of two winless teams in the NFL. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert is nursing a rib injury and defensive star Joey Bosa was placed on the injured reserve this week. The Texans have been outscored 30-0 in the fourth quarter this season to leave Lovie Smith without a win in his first season as the team’s head coach.
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After struggling initially with tackling, the Chicago Bears’ run defense surfaced in the second half of Sunday’s 23-20 win over Houston and is now looking to continue the success against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The Bears had given up 203 rushing yards to Green Bay and struggled in the first half against Houston before holding the Texans to 22 rushing yards in the second half. Safety Eddie Jackson called stopping Barkley a challenge for the Bears defense, which has sometimes had four rookies on the field this season.
Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August, and the Thunder declared him out for the season. Holmgren is a versatile 7-footer who had great moments during summer league. He is dealing with being sidelined as the Thunder start training camp this week. His only workout limitation is that he can’t put weight on the injured foot. But that forces him to focus on other aspects of the game, such as film study.
