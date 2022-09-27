Ran An, PhD, is an assistant professor in the Department of Health and Human Performance. She earned her PhD in Communicative Disorders from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Prior to her work at the University of Scranton, she taught courses for undergraduate students in Communicative Disorders at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette as a graduate assistant and she researched languages and distance education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for two years as a visiting researcher. She was a full-time faculty member at a university in China for 16 years and was named an associate professor in 2013. Dr. An has taught English, Japanese, and Chinese to diverse populations in academic, industrial, and community settings since 2002. Her current research interests include multiculturalism and multilingualism, child language disorders, fluency disorders, speech sound disorders, and autism spectrum disorders, focusing on underrepresented populations such as women and bilingual and multilingual populations.

