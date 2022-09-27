Read full article on original website
Professor Wesam Alramadeen
Professor Wesam Alramadeen, was named Lecturer in the Operations & Analytics Department. He is pursuing a Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering at Binghamton University. He received a Master of Business Administration from German Jordanian University and a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering-Telecommunication from Mutah University in Jordan. His professional experience includes business development and strategic advising.
Scranton Ranked in Top 50 for Doing Public Good
The University of Scranton ranked No. 47 among the 603 master’s universities in the nation included in a 2022 listing by Washington Monthly that seeks to rate colleges based on their contribution to the public good. Published in the September/October issue of the magazine and online, Washington Monthly analyzed numerous data sets to determine an overall rank based on what “schools do for the country.” According to the publication, they rank “four-year schools (national universities, liberal arts colleges, baccalaureate colleges, and master’s universities) based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.”
MEET THE STAFF: Lori Moran, '93, G, '95
This is the first in an occasional series spotlighting staff throughout the University community. Suggestions for future articles should be directed to RoyalNews@scranton.edu. Lori Moran, '93, G, '95, Director of the Center for Career Development at the University of Scranton is preparing with her team for The Fall Career Expo that will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Byron from 12-3 p.m.
Timothy Powers, MS, MSW
Timothy M. Powers, MS, MSW, was appointed to a one-year position as lecturer in the Counseling and Human Services Department. He has a graduate certificate in theological studies from the Washington Theological Union and a master's degree in social work from New York University. Tim is a 1997 graduate of the University and a 2000 graduate of the counseling program. Since the early 2000s, he has worked in education as well as social services as a classroom teacher, counselor, adjunct professor, campus minister, and coordinator of family social services. He is licensed in New York State as both a mental health counselor and a master social worker and is a NYS certified K-12 school social worker.
Professor Katherine Cummings
Kate Cummings is Assistant Professor and Research and Instruction Librarian for Business at the Weinberg Memorial Library. Kate was formerly the Library Director at Luzerne County Community College and held previous positions at the University of Maine and Wilkes University. Kate holds a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) from the University of South Carolina and an MBA from Wilkes University. Prior to her graduate education, she earned a B.S. in Business Administration – Accounting from the University of Maine. Kate’s research interests include diversity, equity, and inclusion in libraries, and librarian identity.
Julie L. Murphy, Ph.D. RN
Julie L. Murphy, PhD, RN, was named assistant professor in the Department of Nursing. Dr. Murphy earned her doctoral degree in 2019 from The Pennsylvania State University, focusing her research on family communication patterns. She was awarded a university graduate fellowship in the Penn State College of Nursing upon enrollment in her doctoral program. She also holds a master’s degree in nursing, with a focus on nursing education and the faculty role from Drexel University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Penn State University, and an associate’s degree from Luzerne County Community College. She recently completed a post master’s certificate in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing. She has been a nurse educator for several years and prior to that, she worked in local hospitals as a registered nurse in telemetry and medical surgical units.
Open House Set for Oct. 23 and Nov. 6
The University of Scranton, a nationally recognized Jesuit university in northeast Pennsylvania, will host two Open House events for prospective students and their families on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 6. “Best 388 Colleges,” “Best Buys in College Education,” “America’s Best Colleges,” “A Focus on Student Success,” “Best Undergraduate...
Anthony Betancourt, Ph.D.
Anthony C. Betancourt, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor of Psychology. He received a B.S. in Psychology from The University of Scranton, a Master’s in General Theoretical Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and an M.Phil. and Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the City University of New York. Dr. Betancourt is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ABLE Research LLC, Lawrenceville, NJ. ABLE Research produces scientific reports, news articles, podcasts, videos, educational workshops and consulting services addressing bullying, scientific racism, learning disabilities and economic inequality.
Professor Kenneth Dudeck
Kenneth E. Dudeck is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Physics and Engineering. He received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University. Prior to coming to The University of Scranton, Professor Dudeck was an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Hazleton. In addition to his teaching, Professor Dudeck has served as an Industrial Consultant for the Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Maryland and since 1989, operated his own consulting firm providing electrical engineering consulting services to local manufacturing industries.
Professor Rebecca Sullivan
Rebecca Sullivan, MPhil, was appointed Lecturer in the Department of Education. She has earned a Master of Arts in Philosophy of Education at Teachers College, Columbia University and is currently completing her PhD in Philosophy and Education. She has recent experience teaching undergraduate and graduate classes at Fordham, Columbia, NYU, Queens College, and SUNY New Paltz. Her research and teaching focus on education as holistic personal formation.
Students Find Volunteer Opportunities at Fair
More than 50 non-profit organizations met with students at The University of Scranton’s annual Volunteer Fair held on campus Sept. 13. The fair allows students and student-led clubs interested in service projects and community-based learning sites a chance to meet representatives from nonprofit organizations in need of volunteers. Adopt a Boxer Rescue, Arc of NEPA, Big Brother Big Sister, Catholic Social Services, Friends of the Poor, Neighbor Works of NEPA, Taylor Community Library and the Gino Merli Veterans Center were among the participating organizations.
Ran An, Ph.D.
Ran An, PhD, is an assistant professor in the Department of Health and Human Performance. She earned her PhD in Communicative Disorders from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Prior to her work at the University of Scranton, she taught courses for undergraduate students in Communicative Disorders at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette as a graduate assistant and she researched languages and distance education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for two years as a visiting researcher. She was a full-time faculty member at a university in China for 16 years and was named an associate professor in 2013. Dr. An has taught English, Japanese, and Chinese to diverse populations in academic, industrial, and community settings since 2002. Her current research interests include multiculturalism and multilingualism, child language disorders, fluency disorders, speech sound disorders, and autism spectrum disorders, focusing on underrepresented populations such as women and bilingual and multilingual populations.
Michael Nytz, MA, NCC, LPC
Michael Nytz, MA, NCC, LPC, was named lecturer in the Counseling and Human Services Department. He graduated from Warner Southern College in 1990 with BA in Psychology. After spending three years on active duty in the Army, Michael earned his MA in Counseling from The College of New Jersey in 1996. Michael is currently working on his Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision at the University of the Cumberlands. He has worked in the counseling field since 1993 in a variety of settings. For the past 26 years he has worked as a school counselor. Michael also works part-time as a licensed professional counselor.
50th Anniversary of Co-Education Begins
The University will begin a yearlong celebration of women being accepted into undergraduate education. The celebration will start with a brief program on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at the Class of 2020 Gateway, in front of St. Thomas Hall. A few remarks will be offered by Rev. Joseph...
Professor Daniel Jackowitz
Daniel M. Jackowitz is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Computer Science. He received a B.S. in Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering and a M.S. in Software Engineering from The University of Scranton. Prof. Jackowitz also received a M.S. in Computer Science from Yale University. He was a Software Engineer – Distributed Messaging for The New York Times; a Senior Software Engineer – Core Data Engineering; Senior Software Engineer – Event Platform, Query; Senior Data Engineer II – Data Platform. In spring 2022, Prof. Jackowitz was an adjunct faculty member in the Computing Sciences Department at The University of Scranton. He designed and taught the departments “Introduction to Big Data Platforms” graduate course. This course introduced students to the challenges of large-scale data processing and provided them with hands-on experience using industry-standard tools to solve representative problems using real-world datasets.
Joseph Brague, Ph.D.
Joseph C. Brague, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor of Biology. He received a B.S. in Neuroscience and Biology from The University of Scranton and his Ph.D. in Integrative Biology, Neuroscience from Lehigh University, where he examined the role of TrkB and BDNF in governing steroid mediated copulation in the Syrian Hamster; Plasticity of Gap Junctions; Circadian and Sex Differences of TrkB Labeled Cells in the MPN mag of the Syrian Hamster. He a was also a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Pittsburgh, where he researched the Mechanisms Underlying Dopamine-Mediated Striatal Plasticity that Normalizes Motor Function in Parkinson’s Disease. As a side note, Dr. Brague’s undergraduate research at The University of Scranton was supervised by Dr. Maria Squire, Interim Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
Stephanie DeNaples, MS, OTR/L
Stephanie DeNaples MS, OTR/L, was named faculty specialist in the Occupational Therapy Department. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton's Master's of Occupational Therapy program. She is currently enrolled at Rocky Mountain University of Health Profession's Post Professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy specializing in Wellness and Coaching. She is a licensed and currently practicing occupational therapist specializing in pediatric therapy. She has practiced occupational therapy in many settings including outpatient hand therapy, acute care and early intervention. She most recently served as the occupational therapist for the Dunmore School District. She also works with Neighborworks NEPA assisting with aging in place home evaluations for seniors in Lackawanna County.
World Languages and Cultures Open House Oct. 4
An event Tuesday, Oct. 4, hosted by the World Languages and Cultures Department will provide answers, and opportunities. Have you ever wondered what learning another language can do for you and your future? Were you aware that knowledge of a second language can help you obtain a job and increase your salary? Would you like to know which language courses the University of Scranton offers?
Events Calendar
12:00 PM - 01:30 PMThe Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon Seminar- Managing Today and Envisioning Tomorrow: Leading the City of Scranton. 06:00 PM - 07:15 PMSchemel Forum Course- What is Fascism?. All Day2022 Fall - Last Day 25% Tuition Refund (non-flat rate only) All Day2022 Fall: Last Day to Drop...
Laura Zagacki, MS, OTR/L
Laura M. Zagacki, MS, OTR/L, was named assistant professor in the Occupational Therapy Department. Laura is currently completing her Doctor of Health Sciences (DHSc) in rehabilitation science from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her dissertation studies occupational therapy and sibling participation in play in families with a child who has a physical disability. She earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA and a bachelor's degree in behavioral neuroscience from Lafayette College in Easton, PA. She has been a licensed occupational therapist since 2005 working with children and adults in home-based, school-based, and hospital settings. Most recently she was the therapy department manager at the Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where she has held leadership and management roles. Laura has presented at several state and national conferences and has contributed to writing hospital policies, procedures, educational materials, and published articles.
