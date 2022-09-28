Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
UK prime minister says pound's slump is due to fallout from Russia-Ukraine war as she defends tax cuts in aftermath of market turmoil
UK prime minister Liz Truss said the pound's slump last week was due to the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, defending newly unveiled tax cuts days after a spasm of turmoil in the country's currency and government bond markets. The pound plunged to a 37-year low on Friday after Truss...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
CNBC
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022: Cramer says buy this drugmaker, even after hitting all-time high
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve following the Bank of England's lead in intervening in the hot bond market. They also share a pharmaceutical name they like more than the rest, and explain why it is a buy right now.
Dow jumps 548 points as the Bank of England's intervention calms market panic over the UK's budget plans
US stocks climbed Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its first win in seven sessions. The Bank of England pledged to buy UK debt temporarily to stabilize markets rocked by the government's mini-budget. Oil prices rose and concerns about iPhone 14 demand weighed on Apple's stock. US stocks climbed Wednesday...
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn
Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging.The central bank announced it would be stepping in to ease financial markets by launching an emergency gilt-buying programme.The intervention spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week.However, it sent sterling down to around 1.05 against the US dollar immediately following the announcement, before edging back up to 1.083 by the time European markets closed.The FTSE...
Reverse Currency War: Why central banks are trying to play catch-up with a record dollar and a hawkish Fed
Central banks around the world are racing to keep up with the rapidly appreciating dollar and hawkish US policymakers bent on reining in inflation.
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
kitco.com
Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Sterling rallies for 3rd day after BoE bond buys; U.S. dollar down
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling rose sharply in volatile trading on Thursday, rallying from record lows hit on Monday, after the Bank of England conducted a second day of bond buying to stabilize financial markets.
UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget
UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
BBC
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar
China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
Analysis-Whipsawed forex traders say currency moves 'remarkable', resemble casino
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Trading in tumultuous foreign exchange markets is akin to being in a casino right now, according to some traders navigating markets that have been whipsawed as central banks and governments try to right their economies.
BBC
Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25%
We'll soon be bringing our live coverage of the Bank of England's interest rates rise to a close. Before we do, here's a quick reminder of what has happened today:. The Bank of England has raised interest rates by half a percentage point to 2.25% - the highest level since November 2008.
marketplace.org
After raising rates to combat inflation, the Bank of England is buying bonds to bring rates down
The weak pound isn’t the only problem facing the U.K.’s economy. Wednesday morning, the Bank of England announced that over the next 2½ weeks, it’s going to be taking a pretty drastic measure, by central bank standards — buying up as much long-term U.K. debt as it can get its hands on.
