ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Kumar
Person
Radhika Rao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Dbs Bank#Bank Rate#Fed#Rbi#The Reserve Bank Of India#Indian
The Independent

European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn

Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging.The central bank announced it would be stepping in to ease financial markets by launching an emergency gilt-buying programme.The intervention spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week.However, it sent sterling down to around 1.05 against the US dollar immediately following the announcement, before edging back up to 1.083 by the time European markets closed.The FTSE...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
kitco.com

Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget

UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
BUSINESS
BBC

Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
BUSINESS
BBC

Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25%

We'll soon be bringing our live coverage of the Bank of England's interest rates rise to a close. Before we do, here's a quick reminder of what has happened today:. The Bank of England has raised interest rates by half a percentage point to 2.25% - the highest level since November 2008.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy