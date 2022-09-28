Read full article on original website
Paper Checks Expected to Become Obsolete Within Five Years
According to one estimate, check usage is dropping by 1.8 billion a year with an expected user discontinuance by 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Walden.edu, and BusinessInsider.com.
U.S. SEC fines Deloitte's China affiliate $20 million for auditing violations
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, $20 million for letting some clients, including foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges, conduct their own audit work.
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
Trump’s Truth Social merger partner changes address to a UPS store after investors pull $130 million
The company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public has changed its listed address to a UPS store in Miami, CNBC reports. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) changed its address came with its regulatory filing on Friday disclosing its financing losses of $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing it got from investors to fund Trump Media.
CNBC
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
International Business Times
Crypto.com Wins Regulatory Approval From French Authorities
Major crypto exchange Crypto.com has been approved to operate as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France. According to an announcement Wednesday, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) greenlit the exchange to operate as a DASP following the clearance by Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the authority regulating banks and insurance companies in France.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Considers Buying Bankrupt Crypto Lending Firm Celsius as CEO Alex Mashinsky Steps Down
FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing acquiring an interest in beleaguered crypto lender Celsius Network as he sets out bailing out industry players pummeled by the bear market. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Bankman-Fried considers bidding on the properties of Celsius albeit it is...
CoinDesk
India's Enforcement Directorate Freezes $1.5M in Bitcoin in Gaming App E-Nuggets Case
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen cryptocurrency worth about 128 million rupees ($1.5 million) as part of a money-laundering investigation relating to a gaming app called E-Nuggets, according to a press release on Wednesday. The investigation is related to a February 2021 complaint filed by regulators in India's eastern city...
ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project
An advisor to the European Central Bank (ECB) is defending the decision to make Amazon one of the five companies to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by technological considerations,” Jürgen Schaaf said at a panel hosted by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, per a Wednesday (Sept. 28) report by CoinDesk. “The companies that have been chosen for that five were the most appropriate in terms of the needs that we have for technological tests and experiments.”
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
SEC hits Deloitte's China affiliate with $20M penalty
The Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a $20 million penalty on the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte Touche Tomahotsu, accusing the accounting giant's arm of failing to comply with "fundamental U.S. auditing requirements." Driving the news: On Thursday, the financial watchdog charged that, over the course of several years, Deloitte's China...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
India's massive card security deadline unlikely to be extended
MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's central bank is unlikely to extend a Friday deadline for businesses to set up an additional layer of security for consumers' credit card data even after some concerns remain over payments failing and revenue losses, say bankers and merchants.
zycrypto.com
South Korea Moves to Freeze $67 Million Worth Of Bitcoin Linked to Terra’s Do Kwon, Luna Foundation
Prosecutors in South Korea have made moves to freeze about $67 million worth of Bitcoin linked to the co-founder of the collapsed Terra blockchain, Do Kwon, and the non-profit created to maintain the ecosystem, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). Bloomberg reports that the South Korean prosecutors were alerted by blockchain...
zycrypto.com
Inery Lists $INR Token On Huobi After Successful VC Rounds
Inery, a decentralized data system, is pleased to announce that $INR is live on Huobi as it moves to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web. $INR began officially trading on the exchange at 13:00 UTC today, September 28, 2022. Investors can trade INR with the trading pair INR/USDT. Following the listing, the token saw its price rise from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours of trade. Withdrawals will begin on September 29, 2022, at 13:00 UTC.
financefeeds.com
Luxembourg’s regulator warns on false regulation of Crypto Capital Profits
The regulator of Luxembourg’s financial markets, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has warned that a firm claiming to be authorized under the name Crypto Capital Profits is in fact not licensed to carry out business from within its jurisdiction. According to a public advisory, the CSSF...
privatebankerinternational.com
Pictet names new wealth management chief for Asia
Swiss private bank Pictet Group has named Victor Aerni as new CEO of its wealth management business in Asia, starting from 1 July 2023. Currently, Aerni is head of Pictet Wealth Management in German speaking Switzerland. In his new role, Aerni will be based in Singapore. He will replace Tee...
kitco.com
Pantera Capital looks to raise $1.25 billion for its second blockchain fund
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Since its launch in 2013, the investment firm has grown to be one of the most active in...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Embodies ‘Predatory Junkyard That Is Crypto’: Enron Short-Seller Jim Chanos
Chanos pointed to Coinbase’s high operating costs and questioned whether the exchange could thrive in an environment of high-interest rates. Famed short seller Jim Chanos had some cutting words about Coinbase’s business model, calling the crypto exchange “symptomatic of the predatory junkyard that is crypto” in an interview with CNBC.
