Joel Eisenberg

Paper Checks Expected to Become Obsolete Within Five Years

According to one estimate, check usage is dropping by 1.8 billion a year with an expected user discontinuance by 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Walden.edu, and BusinessInsider.com.
CoinTelegraph

South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021

According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
International Business Times

Crypto.com Wins Regulatory Approval From French Authorities

Major crypto exchange Crypto.com has been approved to operate as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France. According to an announcement Wednesday, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) greenlit the exchange to operate as a DASP following the clearance by Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the authority regulating banks and insurance companies in France.
CoinDesk

India's Enforcement Directorate Freezes $1.5M in Bitcoin in Gaming App E-Nuggets Case

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen cryptocurrency worth about 128 million rupees ($1.5 million) as part of a money-laundering investigation relating to a gaming app called E-Nuggets, according to a press release on Wednesday. The investigation is related to a February 2021 complaint filed by regulators in India's eastern city...
pymnts

ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project

An advisor to the European Central Bank (ECB) is defending the decision to make Amazon one of the five companies to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by technological considerations,” Jürgen Schaaf said at a panel hosted by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, per a Wednesday (Sept. 28) report by CoinDesk. “The companies that have been chosen for that five were the most appropriate in terms of the needs that we have for technological tests and experiments.”
Axios

SEC hits Deloitte's China affiliate with $20M penalty

The Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a $20 million penalty on the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte Touche Tomahotsu, accusing the accounting giant's arm of failing to comply with "fundamental U.S. auditing requirements." Driving the news: On Thursday, the financial watchdog charged that, over the course of several years, Deloitte's China...
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
protocol.com

Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label

In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
zycrypto.com

Inery Lists $INR Token On Huobi After Successful VC Rounds

Inery, a decentralized data system, is pleased to announce that $INR is live on Huobi as it moves to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web. $INR began officially trading on the exchange at 13:00 UTC today, September 28, 2022. Investors can trade INR with the trading pair INR/USDT. Following the listing, the token saw its price rise from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours of trade. Withdrawals will begin on September 29, 2022, at 13:00 UTC.
financefeeds.com

Luxembourg’s regulator warns on false regulation of Crypto Capital Profits

The regulator of Luxembourg’s financial markets, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has warned that a firm claiming to be authorized under the name Crypto Capital Profits is in fact not licensed to carry out business from within its jurisdiction. According to a public advisory, the CSSF...
privatebankerinternational.com

Pictet names new wealth management chief for Asia

Swiss private bank Pictet Group has named Victor Aerni as new CEO of its wealth management business in Asia, starting from 1 July 2023. Currently, Aerni is head of Pictet Wealth Management in German speaking Switzerland. In his new role, Aerni will be based in Singapore. He will replace Tee...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Embodies ‘Predatory Junkyard That Is Crypto’: Enron Short-Seller Jim Chanos

Chanos pointed to Coinbase’s high operating costs and questioned whether the exchange could thrive in an environment of high-interest rates. Famed short seller Jim Chanos had some cutting words about Coinbase’s business model, calling the crypto exchange “symptomatic of the predatory junkyard that is crypto” in an interview with CNBC.
