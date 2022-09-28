An advisor to the European Central Bank (ECB) is defending the decision to make Amazon one of the five companies to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by technological considerations,” Jürgen Schaaf said at a panel hosted by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, per a Wednesday (Sept. 28) report by CoinDesk. “The companies that have been chosen for that five were the most appropriate in terms of the needs that we have for technological tests and experiments.”

