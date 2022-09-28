ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County to Explore Paid Sick Leave for Monkeypox

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGa0R_0iD7LsUF00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday to explore the possibility of offering supplemental paid sick leave for people who contract confirmed or suspected monkeypox, and potentially future infectious diseases that require isolation and quarantine.

Sponsored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion directs county attorneys to report back to the board in three weeks on how the county could implement a paid sick leave policy for people who contact monkeypox, or other new and emerging infectious diseases.

The motion also urges Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign legislation that would extend the state's COVID-19 sick leave law through the end of the year.

The motion was unanimously passed.

During the meeting, Solis said both COVID-19 and monkeypox disproportionately affect essential workers, who are predominantly Black and Latino/a and might not be able to take the recommended five to 10 days to isolate for COVID-19 -- much less the two to four weeks needed to isolate for the duration of a monkeypox diagnosis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KFI AM 640

Sen. Feinstein Endorses Karen Bass in LA Mayor Race

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced her endorsement of Rep. Karen Bass in the race for mayor of Los Angeles Wednesday. Feinstein's endorsement means both senators from California have backed Bass over developer Rick Caruso, after Sen. Alex Padilla endorsed Bass in August. Feinstein, California's longest-serving senator, was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Kuehl
Person
Hilda Solis
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Sick Leave#Monkeypox#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy