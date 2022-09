A morning of Christmas breakfast calls for a big pot of coffee, warm cinnamon rolls, and this homemade chicken and apple sausage. Mixing and cooking up these sausage patties is just as easy—maybe even easier—than weeknight burgers or meatballs. The trick is to grate the fresh apple and the garlic so it blends with the meat and saves you lots of chopping. Mild, lean ground chicken is the perfect choice here: the apple keeps it juicy and the flavor won't overpower any baked goods or fruit on the table. You can even serve this sausage as a side dish for Thanksgiving breakfast or any big weekend brunch.

