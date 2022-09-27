Read full article on original website
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
School expansion makes room for students and staff
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local public charter school that’s been thriving for a decade has addressed a major need, creating enough space for students and teachers. It’s only fitting oversized scissors were used to cut a ceremonial ribbon where an overcrowded problem once existed at Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School. “It was […]
Luzerne County honors employees with 40 or more years of service
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County officials recently recognized 13 county employees for 40 or more years of service. The ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse. Each honoree was presented with a proclamation thanking them for their longtime service to Luzerne County. Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson, Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle and Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough all expressed gratitude to the employees for their dedication and commitment to their work. Shown, first row, from left: Kristyn C. Tokash, 46 years; Vincent Alessandri, 46 years; Christina Kleckner, 40 years: Ann Marie Coughlin, 40 years: John Leighton, 43 years. Second row, from left: Catherine A. Hilsher, 41 years; Nancy E. Gaughan, 46 years; Ann Marie Brasky, 40 years; Joseph P. Cotter, 41 years. Third row; Michael J. Dessoye, 43 years: Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson; Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle; Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough. Absent from photo: Joseph J. Yeager, 42 years; Linda Sorber, 41 years; Michael Beckley, 41 years.
scranton.edu
Students Find Volunteer Opportunities at Fair
More than 50 non-profit organizations met with students at The University of Scranton’s annual Volunteer Fair held on campus Sept. 13. The fair allows students and student-led clubs interested in service projects and community-based learning sites a chance to meet representatives from nonprofit organizations in need of volunteers. Adopt a Boxer Rescue, Arc of NEPA, Big Brother Big Sister, Catholic Social Services, Friends of the Poor, Neighbor Works of NEPA, Taylor Community Library and the Gino Merli Veterans Center were among the participating organizations.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
LIST: Fall activities in northeastern and central PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With dropping temperatures and leaves changing, the fall equinox on September 22 marks the official end of summer and the beginning of fall. Eyewitness News has compiled an ongoing list of some of the best fall activities you could check out. Here’s our list for some apple picking, pumpkin patches, and other […]
scranton.edu
Laura Zagacki, MS, OTR/L
Laura M. Zagacki, MS, OTR/L, was named assistant professor in the Occupational Therapy Department. Laura is currently completing her Doctor of Health Sciences (DHSc) in rehabilitation science from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her dissertation studies occupational therapy and sibling participation in play in families with a child who has a physical disability. She earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA and a bachelor's degree in behavioral neuroscience from Lafayette College in Easton, PA. She has been a licensed occupational therapist since 2005 working with children and adults in home-based, school-based, and hospital settings. Most recently she was the therapy department manager at the Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where she has held leadership and management roles. Laura has presented at several state and national conferences and has contributed to writing hospital policies, procedures, educational materials, and published articles.
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
scranton.edu
Photo Exhibition Features Mayan Narratives
A rich burst of color shines in the predominately black and white image of Rose Cuy, highlighting the beauty of Mayan traditional dress that is all-too-quickly fading from the town of San Lucas Tolimán in Guatemala. Byron Maldonado hopes his photographs of elderly women of his village who still...
scranton.edu
Royal Review: Jessica Hoffmann of Women's Cross Country Shines at Lock Haven Invitational
Graduate student Jessica Hoffmann (Millington, N.J./Watchung Hills) of The University of Scranton Women's Cross Country team captured the individual title at Saturday's Lock Haven Invitational in a field of 285 runners with a personal-best time of 21:15.4, the second-fastest 6K time in Landmark Conference history. For more on that and...
UPDATE: PennDOT work in Lackawanna County on hold
ARCHBALD, Pa. — PennDOT planned to close a busy road in Lackawanna County, but now it's had to put the brakes on the paving project. Drivers who use Salem Road in Archbald may have noticed signs that were recently put up. PennDOT put them in place to notify drivers that the road would be closed for about three weeks next month.
scranton.edu
Inaugural Community-Based Learning Faculty Fellows Announced
The Office of Community-Based Learning (CBL) announces the creation of the Faculty Fellows in Community-Based Learning Program at The University of Scranton. This program seeks to recognize, reward, and support exemplary faculty who are eager to fully integrate Community-Based Learning as an intentional pedagogical strategy into their courses and/or curricular-based projects. This academic experience involves students working with individuals, groups, or organizations in ways structured to meet community-defined needs. The Faculty Fellows program seeks to expand, strengthen and institutionalize Community-Based Learning at The University of Scranton as a demonstration of our commitment to the common good.
scranton.edu
Stephanie DeNaples, MS, OTR/L
Stephanie DeNaples MS, OTR/L, was named faculty specialist in the Occupational Therapy Department. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton's Master's of Occupational Therapy program. She is currently enrolled at Rocky Mountain University of Health Profession's Post Professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy specializing in Wellness and Coaching. She is a licensed and currently practicing occupational therapist specializing in pediatric therapy. She has practiced occupational therapy in many settings including outpatient hand therapy, acute care and early intervention. She most recently served as the occupational therapist for the Dunmore School District. She also works with Neighborworks NEPA assisting with aging in place home evaluations for seniors in Lackawanna County.
scranton.edu
MEET THE STAFF: Lori Moran, '93, G, '95
This is the first in an occasional series spotlighting staff throughout the University community. Suggestions for future articles should be directed to RoyalNews@scranton.edu. Lori Moran, '93, G, '95, Director of the Center for Career Development at the University of Scranton is preparing with her team for The Fall Career Expo that will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Byron from 12-3 p.m.
scranton.edu
Professor Katherine Cummings
Kate Cummings is Assistant Professor and Research and Instruction Librarian for Business at the Weinberg Memorial Library. Kate was formerly the Library Director at Luzerne County Community College and held previous positions at the University of Maine and Wilkes University. Kate holds a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) from the University of South Carolina and an MBA from Wilkes University. Prior to her graduate education, she earned a B.S. in Business Administration – Accounting from the University of Maine. Kate’s research interests include diversity, equity, and inclusion in libraries, and librarian identity.
Luzerne County construction company heading to path of hurricane
EXETER, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens and makes landfall, crews from Luzerne County are already on the way to help. Newswatch 16 found workers at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter organizing supplies and loading up their trucks on Wednesday, ahead of a long journey into the path of the storm.
scranton.edu
Professor Kenneth Dudeck
Kenneth E. Dudeck is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Physics and Engineering. He received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University. Prior to coming to The University of Scranton, Professor Dudeck was an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Hazleton. In addition to his teaching, Professor Dudeck has served as an Industrial Consultant for the Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Maryland and since 1989, operated his own consulting firm providing electrical engineering consulting services to local manufacturing industries.
Monroe County hospitals split on visitor masking policy
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has urged everyone to wear a mask, but now officials are easing recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes. It's something Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs at St. Luke's, says is...
Hazleton native braving the storm of Hurricane Ian
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton native is riding out Hurricane Ian in Naples, Florida. Eyewitness News talked to Mitch Sefchik early on Wednesday, who lives in Florida. He evacuated Monday afternoon from Tampa Bay after Governor Ron DeSantis announced mandatory evacuations for parts of the state. “It’s not too crazy. It’s definitely raining really […]
