That comment about sticking hikers with bills for years isn't quite accurate. They THREATEN to, but rarely do. The problem is we have 3-4 million tourists a year in Fall alone, many who go for hikes completely unprepared, without researching or equipping themselves, requiring rescue. Search and rescue isn't free- the organizations, volunteers, and tiny towns have to pick up the tab. Most locals and prepared hikers agree with charging not for simple accidents, but for the cost of rescues stemming from incompetence/ arrogance. They sell a card called Hike Safe that funds search and rescue, and acts as a sort of hikers insurance. (But then, responsible people who buy the card aren't usually the ones requiring rescue from their lack of preparation. )
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Comments / 5