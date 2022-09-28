ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Kelly Benedetti
1d ago

That comment about sticking hikers with bills for years isn't quite accurate. They THREATEN to, but rarely do. The problem is we have 3-4 million tourists a year in Fall alone, many who go for hikes completely unprepared, without researching or equipping themselves, requiring rescue. Search and rescue isn't free- the organizations, volunteers, and tiny towns have to pick up the tab. Most locals and prepared hikers agree with charging not for simple accidents, but for the cost of rescues stemming from incompetence/ arrogance. They sell a card called Hike Safe that funds search and rescue, and acts as a sort of hikers insurance. (But then, responsible people who buy the card aren't usually the ones requiring rescue from their lack of preparation. )

mychamplainvalley.com

Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
BEDFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Mother's boyfriend pleads guilty in 5-year-old Elijah Lewis' death

NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison in the death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis.Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday, including manslaughter. He is facing a term of 22-45 years behind bars."How can there be justice when this little life is snuffed out," said New Hampshire Superior Court Judge Charles Temple, holding up a photo of "Eli."Lewis was reported missing by social workers and later found dead in Abington, Massachusetts, last October. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers. Stapf was...
MERRIMACK, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
ALSTEAD, NH
WCAX

Vermont police investigating reported school threat

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
JERICHO, VT
Seacoast Current

Ex-Shipyard Naval Cop Threatened Ex-Wife, Mother-in-Law in Iowa

A former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard was charged with threatening his ex-wife and her mother who are in Iowa. United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins of the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts said Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton called his wife on a cell phone on April 30 that was not his to make threats to his wife.
MIDDLETON, MA
Public Safety
NECN

Motorcyclist Killed in Everett Turnpike Crash in Bedford, NH

A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, state police announced. The fatal crash happened on Route 3 southbound, at the Exit 13 off-ramp, state police said on Twitter. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Harley Davidson...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead

ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
ALSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

Man sentenced for participating in fentanyl ring while incarcerated as federal inmate in New Hampshire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of participating in a fentanyl trafficking ring uncovered in a New Hampshire federal prison will spend an additional nine years behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, Felix Cancel Jr. used a contraband cellphone to coordinate large-scale fentanyl transactions between Mexico and Connecticut while he was incarcerated in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Littleton residents outraged by gun shop cluster in old mill

LITTLETON - Confusion turned to anger at a Littleton Select Board meeting Wednesday night over a cluster of gun dealers inside an old mill building. "Why? Why are we selling them here?" Megan Rank questioned the Select Board. Rank is one of many parents and residents who are worried about the cluster of gun dealers inside the so-called Mill building at 410 Great Road.The Littleton mill has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation. "Now you're telling me the town has given 80 business certificates to be in the Mill...
LITTLETON, MA

