NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison in the death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis.Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday, including manslaughter. He is facing a term of 22-45 years behind bars."How can there be justice when this little life is snuffed out," said New Hampshire Superior Court Judge Charles Temple, holding up a photo of "Eli."Lewis was reported missing by social workers and later found dead in Abington, Massachusetts, last October. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers. Stapf was...

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 5 HOURS AGO