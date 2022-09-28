ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Us Weekly

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Joggers the Best Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you remember trying a certain food for the first time, absolutely loving it — and wondering how you ever lived without it? It became a staple in your life from that moment on. That’s how we describe […]
moneysavingmom.com

Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!

Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
TODAY.com

Celebrate National Coffee Day with 31 deals and freebies

Is there any better way to start a day than with a steaming hot cup of coffee? Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it's an important — and energizing — part of your morning routine. We celebrate coffee every day, but on September...
msn.com

Best smoothie recipes for seniors

When it comes to meal planning, smoothies can be a secret weapon of sorts for a caregiver of an older adult. Not only can they be served throughout the day, they’re an excellent way to hide important nutrition so you can ensure your older adult is getting the health benefits they need from their food—and keep their immune system strong.
leitesculinaria.com

Sesame Halloumi Fries

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These sesame halloumi fries are a grown-up Middle Eastern variation on classic fried mozzarella sticks. They’re made with halloumi cheese that’s coated in spiced flour, fried until golden, and served with Aleppo-hot honey dipping sauce. Yes, they’re every bit as delicious as they sound.
The Independent

Where to shop cheap Halloween costumes for the spooky season

The weather is getting colder (and wetter), pumpkin spice lattes are back and autumn collections are appearing left right and centre. It’s nearly October and we all know what that means... spooky season is upon us. From pumpkin carving and trick or treating to horror-movie nights and mad costume parties, there’s plenty of fun to go around for kids and adults alike. For some, Halloween is a favourite holiday and costume planning will have begun months in advance.You may be an expert DIY costume maker but, unfortunately, not all of us are creatively gifted and for many, fancy dress means...
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall food

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall food. You can score big savings on products from brands such as TBJ Gourmet, Primal Kitchen, Creation Nation and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
moneysavingmom.com

ULTA Caboodles Take It Tote just $12.49 (a $66 value!)

Right now, ULTA has this Ulta Beauty x Caboodles Take It Tote on sale for just $14.99!. Plus, you can get $3.50 off a $15+ purchase when you use the promo code 364038 at checkout. Consider buying a small filler item to get this Caboodles Tote for only $12.49. Buy...
