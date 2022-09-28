ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Sam Huff sent to Texas' bench on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Huff will sit on the bench after Jonah Heim was chosen as Wednesday's catcher for Martin Perez. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 7.1% barrel rate and a...
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels

Oakland Athletics (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 203 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7...
