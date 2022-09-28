Read full article on original website
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Jesus Tinoco gets the start for the Rangers as part of a bullpen game, while Robbie Ray gets the assignment for the Mariners. Jesus Tinoco will be the opener...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday's game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season.
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
Rangers Prospect New Round Rock Strikeout King
The pitcher reached the milestone in his final start with the Express on Tuesday against Sugar Land.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Sam Huff sent to Texas' bench on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Huff will sit on the bench after Jonah Heim was chosen as Wednesday's catcher for Martin Perez. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 7.1% barrel rate and a...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Josh Jung Powers Rangers Victory
The rookie's career night include three hits, five RBI and two runs scored at Seattle on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels
Oakland Athletics (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 203 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7...
GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Open Road Trip vs. Mariners
Texas begins a six-game, two-city road trip by opening a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
