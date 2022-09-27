Michele Boland, MSN, RN, was appointed Lecturer in the Department of Nursing. She earned a master's degree in nursing education from the University of Phoenix and graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She is currently pursuing a certification in nursing education and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau. Her many positions held in the broad field of nursing since 1990 include most recently working in nursing education, as faculty both in the classroom and simulation laboratory settings and acute care clinical sites for the past 15 years with the Career Technology Center Practical Nursing Program in Scranton and the Delaware County Practical Nursing program in suburban Philadelphia. She held critical care staff nursing and administrative positions at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where she also assisted in the development of diagnosis related clinical pathways. She also held supervisory and administrative duties at the Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, and home hospice care in the suburban Philadelphia area.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO