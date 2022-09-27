Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
scranton.edu
Scranton Ranked in Top 50 for Doing Public Good
The University of Scranton ranked No. 47 among the 603 master’s universities in the nation included in a 2022 listing by Washington Monthly that seeks to rate colleges based on their contribution to the public good. Published in the September/October issue of the magazine and online, Washington Monthly analyzed numerous data sets to determine an overall rank based on what “schools do for the country.” According to the publication, they rank “four-year schools (national universities, liberal arts colleges, baccalaureate colleges, and master’s universities) based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.”
scranton.edu
Professor Wesam Alramadeen
Professor Wesam Alramadeen, was named Lecturer in the Operations & Analytics Department. He is pursuing a Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering at Binghamton University. He received a Master of Business Administration from German Jordanian University and a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering-Telecommunication from Mutah University in Jordan. His professional experience includes business development and strategic advising.
scranton.edu
Open House Set for Oct. 23 and Nov. 6
The University of Scranton, a nationally recognized Jesuit university in northeast Pennsylvania, will host two Open House events for prospective students and their families on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 6. “Best 388 Colleges,” “Best Buys in College Education,” “America’s Best Colleges,” “A Focus on Student Success,” “Best Undergraduate...
scranton.edu
Professor Katherine Cummings
Kate Cummings is Assistant Professor and Research and Instruction Librarian for Business at the Weinberg Memorial Library. Kate was formerly the Library Director at Luzerne County Community College and held previous positions at the University of Maine and Wilkes University. Kate holds a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) from the University of South Carolina and an MBA from Wilkes University. Prior to her graduate education, she earned a B.S. in Business Administration – Accounting from the University of Maine. Kate’s research interests include diversity, equity, and inclusion in libraries, and librarian identity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scranton.edu
Professor Kenneth Dudeck
Kenneth E. Dudeck is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Physics and Engineering. He received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University. Prior to coming to The University of Scranton, Professor Dudeck was an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Hazleton. In addition to his teaching, Professor Dudeck has served as an Industrial Consultant for the Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Maryland and since 1989, operated his own consulting firm providing electrical engineering consulting services to local manufacturing industries.
scranton.edu
Julie L. Murphy, Ph.D. RN
Julie L. Murphy, PhD, RN, was named assistant professor in the Department of Nursing. Dr. Murphy earned her doctoral degree in 2019 from The Pennsylvania State University, focusing her research on family communication patterns. She was awarded a university graduate fellowship in the Penn State College of Nursing upon enrollment in her doctoral program. She also holds a master’s degree in nursing, with a focus on nursing education and the faculty role from Drexel University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Penn State University, and an associate’s degree from Luzerne County Community College. She recently completed a post master’s certificate in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing. She has been a nurse educator for several years and prior to that, she worked in local hospitals as a registered nurse in telemetry and medical surgical units.
scranton.edu
Inaugural Community-Based Learning Faculty Fellows Announced
The Office of Community-Based Learning (CBL) announces the creation of the Faculty Fellows in Community-Based Learning Program at The University of Scranton. This program seeks to recognize, reward, and support exemplary faculty who are eager to fully integrate Community-Based Learning as an intentional pedagogical strategy into their courses and/or curricular-based projects. This academic experience involves students working with individuals, groups, or organizations in ways structured to meet community-defined needs. The Faculty Fellows program seeks to expand, strengthen and institutionalize Community-Based Learning at The University of Scranton as a demonstration of our commitment to the common good.
scranton.edu
Anthony Betancourt, Ph.D.
Anthony C. Betancourt, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor of Psychology. He received a B.S. in Psychology from The University of Scranton, a Master’s in General Theoretical Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and an M.Phil. and Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the City University of New York. Dr. Betancourt is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ABLE Research LLC, Lawrenceville, NJ. ABLE Research produces scientific reports, news articles, podcasts, videos, educational workshops and consulting services addressing bullying, scientific racism, learning disabilities and economic inequality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scranton.edu
Laura Zagacki, MS, OTR/L
Laura M. Zagacki, MS, OTR/L, was named assistant professor in the Occupational Therapy Department. Laura is currently completing her Doctor of Health Sciences (DHSc) in rehabilitation science from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her dissertation studies occupational therapy and sibling participation in play in families with a child who has a physical disability. She earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA and a bachelor's degree in behavioral neuroscience from Lafayette College in Easton, PA. She has been a licensed occupational therapist since 2005 working with children and adults in home-based, school-based, and hospital settings. Most recently she was the therapy department manager at the Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where she has held leadership and management roles. Laura has presented at several state and national conferences and has contributed to writing hospital policies, procedures, educational materials, and published articles.
scranton.edu
Timothy Powers, MS, MSW
Timothy M. Powers, MS, MSW, was appointed to a one-year position as lecturer in the Counseling and Human Services Department. He has a graduate certificate in theological studies from the Washington Theological Union and a master's degree in social work from New York University. Tim is a 1997 graduate of the University and a 2000 graduate of the counseling program. Since the early 2000s, he has worked in education as well as social services as a classroom teacher, counselor, adjunct professor, campus minister, and coordinator of family social services. He is licensed in New York State as both a mental health counselor and a master social worker and is a NYS certified K-12 school social worker.
scranton.edu
University Hosts PA Cable Network Election Roundtable
The University of Scranton recently hosted a Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) “On the Road” College Election Roundtable to discuss the highly contested Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate races. Panelists for the event, co-sponsored by the University of Scranton’s Political Science Department, were JoyAnna Hopper, Ph.D., director of The University of Scranton’s Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service; Jeff Brauer, professor of social and behavioral sciences at Keystone College and University of Scranton alumnus; and Borys Krawczeniuk, investigative reporter for the Scranton Times-Tribune. Francine Schertzer, senior vice president and chief content officer for PCN, moderated the discussion.
scranton.edu
Michele Boland, MSN, RN
Michele Boland, MSN, RN, was appointed Lecturer in the Department of Nursing. She earned a master's degree in nursing education from the University of Phoenix and graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She is currently pursuing a certification in nursing education and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau. Her many positions held in the broad field of nursing since 1990 include most recently working in nursing education, as faculty both in the classroom and simulation laboratory settings and acute care clinical sites for the past 15 years with the Career Technology Center Practical Nursing Program in Scranton and the Delaware County Practical Nursing program in suburban Philadelphia. She held critical care staff nursing and administrative positions at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where she also assisted in the development of diagnosis related clinical pathways. She also held supervisory and administrative duties at the Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, and home hospice care in the suburban Philadelphia area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scranton.edu
Professor Rebecca Sullivan
Rebecca Sullivan, MPhil, was appointed Lecturer in the Department of Education. She has earned a Master of Arts in Philosophy of Education at Teachers College, Columbia University and is currently completing her PhD in Philosophy and Education. She has recent experience teaching undergraduate and graduate classes at Fordham, Columbia, NYU, Queens College, and SUNY New Paltz. Her research and teaching focus on education as holistic personal formation.
scranton.edu
Michael Nytz, MA, NCC, LPC
Michael Nytz, MA, NCC, LPC, was named lecturer in the Counseling and Human Services Department. He graduated from Warner Southern College in 1990 with BA in Psychology. After spending three years on active duty in the Army, Michael earned his MA in Counseling from The College of New Jersey in 1996. Michael is currently working on his Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision at the University of the Cumberlands. He has worked in the counseling field since 1993 in a variety of settings. For the past 26 years he has worked as a school counselor. Michael also works part-time as a licensed professional counselor.
scranton.edu
Professor Daniel Jackowitz
Daniel M. Jackowitz is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Computer Science. He received a B.S. in Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering and a M.S. in Software Engineering from The University of Scranton. Prof. Jackowitz also received a M.S. in Computer Science from Yale University. He was a Software Engineer – Distributed Messaging for The New York Times; a Senior Software Engineer – Core Data Engineering; Senior Software Engineer – Event Platform, Query; Senior Data Engineer II – Data Platform. In spring 2022, Prof. Jackowitz was an adjunct faculty member in the Computing Sciences Department at The University of Scranton. He designed and taught the departments “Introduction to Big Data Platforms” graduate course. This course introduced students to the challenges of large-scale data processing and provided them with hands-on experience using industry-standard tools to solve representative problems using real-world datasets.
scranton.edu
50th Anniversary of Co-Education Begins
The University will begin a yearlong celebration of women being accepted into undergraduate education. The celebration will start with a brief program on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at the Class of 2020 Gateway, in front of St. Thomas Hall. A few remarks will be offered by Rev. Joseph...
scranton.edu
Professor Elizabeth Vento
Elizabeth Vento is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology. Prof. Vento earned a B.A. in Literature and Creative Writing with a minor in Gender Studies from State University of New York, Purchase, an M.S. Ed. in Multilingual Multicultural Education from The College of New Rochelle; a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Psychology from Columbia University; and an M.A. in Clinical Psychology from St. John’s University. She is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Clinical Psychology at St. John’s. Prof. Vento has also served as a Volunteer Counselor at Forsyth Satellite Academy, as a Suicide Hotline Counselor for Trevor Project Lifeline, and as a Lactation Counselor for Heart Science Midwifery.
scranton.edu
Stephanie DeNaples, MS, OTR/L
Stephanie DeNaples MS, OTR/L, was named faculty specialist in the Occupational Therapy Department. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton's Master's of Occupational Therapy program. She is currently enrolled at Rocky Mountain University of Health Profession's Post Professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy specializing in Wellness and Coaching. She is a licensed and currently practicing occupational therapist specializing in pediatric therapy. She has practiced occupational therapy in many settings including outpatient hand therapy, acute care and early intervention. She most recently served as the occupational therapist for the Dunmore School District. She also works with Neighborworks NEPA assisting with aging in place home evaluations for seniors in Lackawanna County.
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country
Pennsylvania is filled with charming small towns that provide the most relaxing and scenic getaways. One of these places has recently garnered the attention of one of the biggest magazines in the country.
scranton.edu
Uzoamaka Melissa Anyiwo, Ph.D.
Uzoamaka Melissa Anyiwo, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of History. She received a B.A. and Ph.D. in American Studies and Politics from University of Wales Swansea in the United Kingdom before coming to the United States. Her dissertation provided an analysis of the lifecycles of the dominant stereotypes of African American women—the Jezebel and the Mammy. She has served as an Assistant Professor of History at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where she also held the HH Battle Professorship in African American Studies and served as Coordinator of Black Studies Minor. In 2007, she took a position at Curry College where she was promoted to Full Professor and served as Coordinator of the Black Studies Minor. In 2020 she received an NEH: Humanities Initiatives Grant to fund an Immersive Black History Project.
Comments / 0