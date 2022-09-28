ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out Global

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid casts ‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page

Buckle up, it’s time to venture back to the Wild Wild West. Amazon is producing a series based on real-life outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, with some major talent attached for the lead roles. Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page will take on the role of Cassidy while Top...
The Independent

You can now book the Hocus Pocus cottage on Airbnb

The creaky cottage from the cult classic film Hocus Pocus has been brought to life for two guests to stay in for one night ahead of Halloween.The house fit for a coven of crafty witches stands in a forest in Salem, a city in Massachusetts where the Salem Witch Trials took place in 1692 and where many outdoor scenes of the movie were filmed.The exterior of the three-storey house has been made to look much like the one inhabited by the Sanderson Sisters – the witchy siblings “resurrected” by a spell in the 1993 film – complete with the creeping...
CBS Baltimore

Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13

NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide. Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules." Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens. Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com.  AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.   
shereadsromancebooks.com

Taylor Jenkins Reid Books in Order: The Ultimate Guide to Her Popular Books

Taylor Jenkins Reid books are landing on the best-seller lists and flying off the shelves, and they don’t look like they are stopping any time soon. Whether you’re a fan or are new to her work, this is your ultimate guide to Taylor Jenkins Reid books where you get the 411 on all her books in order so that you never miss a title!
Digital Trends

Framed today, September 29: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 29 and need some help?. Today’s Framed was directed by one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century. He’s one of the few filmmakers who can make a movie based on his name alone. This movie was praised by Quentin Tarantino, who called it one of the best of the 2010s.
KATU.com

New Movies to Put on Your Watch List

The fall movie season is heating up! Ty Burr, movie critic and creator of the e-newsletter "Ty Burr’s Watch List", joined us to share to discuss the most anticipated movies this fall including film festival favorites like Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans," Brendan Fraser’s comeback "The Whale," and director Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin."
thedigitalfix.com

Hellraiser 2022 director confirms that “every Cenobite is practical”

David Bruckner, who directed the new Hellraiser movie set to be released on Hulu on October 7, has been talking to The Hollywood Reporter about Predator prequel Prey‘s release giving him confidence, having a Pinhead who is woman, and about creating the Cenobites practically. “We always knew that [a...
MOVIES

