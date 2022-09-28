Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel Maven
Michigan Daily
‘Where top-five teams go to die’: Michigan prepares for harrowing challenge of Kinnick Stadium
In college football, no place is more synonymous with upsets than Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium. Maybe it’s the way 70,000 fans cave in towards the field, creating a raucous atmosphere. Maybe it’s the pink walls of the visitors’ locker room, messing with players’ pre-game routines. Maybe it’s divine intervention.
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Michigan Daily
Remi Williamson: Down but maybe not out
As conference play ramps up, the Michigan women’s soccer team is in an uneasy position. The Wolverines have struggled with a roster full of young and inexperienced players after losing six starters from last year’s team, and have gone 5-4-2 to begin the season. The team has lofty hopes of back to-back Big Ten Championships, but it’s going to take a total makeover to get there.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?
This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets
Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
Michigan Daily
The Parker way: Why Iowa’s defense poses Michigan’s first true test
It’s a system older than every player that will take the field on Saturday. Back in 1999, when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was hired to take over and rebuild the Iowa program, he brought with him a man by the name of Norm Parker. The two of them constructed the Hawkeyes around the identity of a defense-first football team. Now, 24 seasons — and 21 winning ones — later, that original vision is as prevalent as ever.
Michigan State basketball reaches out to 5-star SG Jamari Phillips
Tom Izzo has been rejuvenized this offseason. It’s good to see the Michigan State basketball coach really take a step back and realize that he has the tools to win at least one more title before he retires. Not only is he in love with the game like he...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Michigan Daily
Combatting the sophomore slump
At the beginning of freshman year, everything is so new and exciting. Every first-year student is in the same boat when it comes to making new friends, navigating new classes and weighing different majors. Many of us are told we have such a long time to figure out what we want to study and not to worry, so we don’t. Then sophomore year rolls around and some of us start to freak out. Not only do we have less time to figure out what we’re majoring in, but many of us feel lost, confused and exhausted. The sophomore slump refers to the struggles, fears and fatigue we feel in our second year.
Michigan Daily
UMich community explores history of abortion access at University, reproductive rights ballot in November
The Institute for Research on Women and Gender hosted an event Wednesday to discuss the history of abortion access for University of Michigan students and context surrounding a critical vote this November for reproductive rights. Held in Palmer Commons, the event centered around Rackham student Rianna Johnson-Levy’s report for the History and Women’s and Gender Studies department.
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Iowa State Daily
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
Michigan Daily
UMich faculty and students talk Banned Books￼
A panel of two dozen University of Michigan students and faculty members in the English department gathered Sept. 21 for a Banned Books Interactive Discussion to discuss a list of books banned in the U.S. and around the world during the National Banned Books Week. The American Library Association (ALA)...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Michigan Daily
UMMA opens voting, registration pop-up office in Midterms Matter exhibit
“You can look things up on your phone,” “Don’t forget about side 2 of your ballot” and “You don’t have to vote for everything” are three pieces of advice Ann Arbor residents will see when voting at the pop-up City Clerk’s office at the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) this fall. Painted in large block letters on the wall of the Irving Stenn, Jr. Family Gallery, the voting space is just one part of UMMA’s Vote 2022: Midterms Matter exhibit, transforming the museum into a polling and voter registration site from Sept. 27 to Nov. 8. For students living on North Campus, a second pop-up City Clerk’s office will open at the Duderstadt Center on Oct. 12.
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
Michigan Daily
CSG should rethink its role on campus: A case for narrower priorities
One of the most storied institutions at the University of Michigan is the Central Student Government. First founded under a different name in 1906, CSG has overseen immense change at the University, advocating for student rights, serving at the forefront of student activism and shaping campus life. In the past century, CSG has coordinated Vietnam War protests at the University, established the Statement of Student Rights and Responsibilities, created the fall study break and pushed for desegregation. Despite the power it has historically wielded, however, CSG is now a mostly ignored organization that has fallen in prominence.
