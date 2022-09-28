Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel Maven
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Michigan Daily
Remi Williamson: Down but maybe not out
As conference play ramps up, the Michigan women’s soccer team is in an uneasy position. The Wolverines have struggled with a roster full of young and inexperienced players after losing six starters from last year’s team, and have gone 5-4-2 to begin the season. The team has lofty hopes of back to-back Big Ten Championships, but it’s going to take a total makeover to get there.
Michigan Daily
‘Where top-five teams go to die’: Michigan prepares for harrowing challenge of Kinnick Stadium
In college football, no place is more synonymous with upsets than Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium. Maybe it’s the way 70,000 fans cave in towards the field, creating a raucous atmosphere. Maybe it’s the pink walls of the visitors’ locker room, messing with players’ pre-game routines. Maybe it’s divine intervention.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season
While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
Michigan Daily
Colston Loveland’s journey from overlooked to immediate contributor
Colston Loveland wasn’t sure if any offers would ever materialize. The freshman tight end hails from Gooding, Idaho — an area better known for its potatoes than its football talent. At Gooding High School, Loveland was an impressive player, accumulating 235 receptions for 3,141 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was a dominant aerial threat, playing on the varsity team for all of high school.
Michigan Daily
Michigan defensive backs brace for unique test against Iowa
A unique challenge awaits the Michigan football team’s secondary Saturday afternoon against Iowa and the Hawkeyes’ notoriously anemic offense. In their season opener they defeated South Dakota State, 7-3, without a touchdown — instead notching a field goal and two safeties. Those offensive woes are particularly apparent...
Fox17
Michigan honors Dametrius Walker with game ball, GoFundMe support: Harbaugh talks Meechie's impact
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan honored Dametrius Walker with a game ball after beating Maryland. The Wolverines also helped the former three-star recruit, who is battling rare bone cancer, by supporting his GoFundMe to pay medical bills. Jim Harbaugh discussed 'Meechie's' impact on U-M with us.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit
With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
Michigan Daily
Nino’s absence proves costly in 1-0 loss to Nebraska
Goalkeeper play is scrutinized in any soccer match — it’s especially magnified when an experienced starter is sidelined and two callow backups are tasked with replacing her. That was evident when the Michigan women’s soccer team (5-4-2 overall, 0-2-1 Big Ten) lost to Nebraska (4-4-3, 2-1) 1-0 on...
Michigan Daily
The Parker way: Why Iowa’s defense poses Michigan’s first true test
It’s a system older than every player that will take the field on Saturday. Back in 1999, when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was hired to take over and rebuild the Iowa program, he brought with him a man by the name of Norm Parker. The two of them constructed the Hawkeyes around the identity of a defense-first football team. Now, 24 seasons — and 21 winning ones — later, that original vision is as prevalent as ever.
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell sisters launch ‘Football for Girls’ podcast
After decades of watching their brothers play through Howell Junior Football and the Howell High School football program, sisters Bailey, Ashley, and Grace Curtin decided to launch “Football for Girls,” a weekly podcast aimed at both helping fellow female fans understand the fundamentals of the game, and becoming more conversant in the week-to-week changes around the game.
Michigan Daily
Combatting the sophomore slump
At the beginning of freshman year, everything is so new and exciting. Every first-year student is in the same boat when it comes to making new friends, navigating new classes and weighing different majors. Many of us are told we have such a long time to figure out what we want to study and not to worry, so we don’t. Then sophomore year rolls around and some of us start to freak out. Not only do we have less time to figure out what we’re majoring in, but many of us feel lost, confused and exhausted. The sophomore slump refers to the struggles, fears and fatigue we feel in our second year.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named No. 1 best place to live for families in U.S.
ANN ARBOR – Fortune recently published its 25 Best Places to Live for Families for 2022 and Ann Arbor snagged the No. 1 spot. The business magazine noted the city’s top rated schools, numerous annual community-centered events and the University of Michigan and Michigan Medicine as factors in its high ranking.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Detroit News
Northern Michigan University names Plymouth native as new president
The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has named Brock Tessman, a Plymouth native and longtime university administrator and professor with experience in Montana and Georgia, as its new president. The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve Tessman, 46, as the university's new president. Tessman, who has been the deputy...
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
Michigan Daily
UMich community explores history of abortion access at University, reproductive rights ballot in November
The Institute for Research on Women and Gender hosted an event Wednesday to discuss the history of abortion access for University of Michigan students and context surrounding a critical vote this November for reproductive rights. Held in Palmer Commons, the event centered around Rackham student Rianna Johnson-Levy’s report for the History and Women’s and Gender Studies department.
