Michigan Daily
Remi Williamson: Down but maybe not out
As conference play ramps up, the Michigan women’s soccer team is in an uneasy position. The Wolverines have struggled with a roster full of young and inexperienced players after losing six starters from last year’s team, and have gone 5-4-2 to begin the season. The team has lofty hopes of back to-back Big Ten Championships, but it’s going to take a total makeover to get there.
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Michigan Daily
From captain to coach and back again: Bryce Clay’s senior journey
Two years ago, game day looked different for Bryce Clay. A little more than three hours before gametime, he and his roommate — then-senior defenseman Zach Johnson — started the day with a coffee and meandered over to Michigan’s lacrosse facilities, eagerly awaiting the team breakfast laid out for them.
Michigan Daily
‘Where top-five teams go to die’: Michigan prepares for harrowing challenge of Kinnick Stadium
In college football, no place is more synonymous with upsets than Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium. Maybe it’s the way 70,000 fans cave in towards the field, creating a raucous atmosphere. Maybe it’s the pink walls of the visitors’ locker room, messing with players’ pre-game routines. Maybe it’s divine intervention.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines show strength in singles but fall short in doubles at Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals
The Michigan men’s tennis team proved its talent is there at the Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals tournament, although there’s still work to do. While the team excelled in singles, it’s still looking to improve in doubles. The Wolverines faced Alabama, Columbia, and Notre Dame this past weekend,...
Michigan Daily
Michigan defensive backs brace for unique test against Iowa
A unique challenge awaits the Michigan football team’s secondary Saturday afternoon against Iowa and the Hawkeyes’ notoriously anemic offense. In their season opener they defeated South Dakota State, 7-3, without a touchdown — instead notching a field goal and two safeties. Those offensive woes are particularly apparent...
Michigan Daily
The Parker way: Why Iowa’s defense poses Michigan’s first true test
It’s a system older than every player that will take the field on Saturday. Back in 1999, when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was hired to take over and rebuild the Iowa program, he brought with him a man by the name of Norm Parker. The two of them constructed the Hawkeyes around the identity of a defense-first football team. Now, 24 seasons — and 21 winning ones — later, that original vision is as prevalent as ever.
Michigan Daily
Combatting the sophomore slump
At the beginning of freshman year, everything is so new and exciting. Every first-year student is in the same boat when it comes to making new friends, navigating new classes and weighing different majors. Many of us are told we have such a long time to figure out what we want to study and not to worry, so we don’t. Then sophomore year rolls around and some of us start to freak out. Not only do we have less time to figure out what we’re majoring in, but many of us feel lost, confused and exhausted. The sophomore slump refers to the struggles, fears and fatigue we feel in our second year.
Michigan Daily
UMich community explores history of abortion access at University, reproductive rights ballot in November
The Institute for Research on Women and Gender hosted an event Wednesday to discuss the history of abortion access for University of Michigan students and context surrounding a critical vote this November for reproductive rights. Held in Palmer Commons, the event centered around Rackham student Rianna Johnson-Levy’s report for the History and Women’s and Gender Studies department.
Michigan Daily
College falls short in teaching students life skills — here’s how we can improve
As college students, none of us are strangers to high stress levels. At some point in our college careers, most of us will be faced with 5:00 a.m. nights to finish essays worth 20% of our grades and networking events for which we feel not at all prepared. I’m convinced that the fact I’ve made it this far in college is partially due to “winging it” and partially due to obsessively planning all of my days down to the minute.
Michigan Daily
UMMA opens voting, registration pop-up office in Midterms Matter exhibit
“You can look things up on your phone,” “Don’t forget about side 2 of your ballot” and “You don’t have to vote for everything” are three pieces of advice Ann Arbor residents will see when voting at the pop-up City Clerk’s office at the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) this fall. Painted in large block letters on the wall of the Irving Stenn, Jr. Family Gallery, the voting space is just one part of UMMA’s Vote 2022: Midterms Matter exhibit, transforming the museum into a polling and voter registration site from Sept. 27 to Nov. 8. For students living on North Campus, a second pop-up City Clerk’s office will open at the Duderstadt Center on Oct. 12.
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
kmvt
Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
Michigan Daily
CSG should rethink its role on campus: A case for narrower priorities
One of the most storied institutions at the University of Michigan is the Central Student Government. First founded under a different name in 1906, CSG has overseen immense change at the University, advocating for student rights, serving at the forefront of student activism and shaping campus life. In the past century, CSG has coordinated Vietnam War protests at the University, established the Statement of Student Rights and Responsibilities, created the fall study break and pushed for desegregation. Despite the power it has historically wielded, however, CSG is now a mostly ignored organization that has fallen in prominence.
Health Advisory for Murtaugh Lake
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials issued a health advisory Monday for Murtaugh Lake after the water was tested for a toxic algal bloom. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the health advisory was issued following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that found unhealthy levels of Microcycstin in the lake. The toxin is caused by a HAB, or harmful algal bloom, that develops naturally, according to the health department. The HABs usually form during the summer in hot weather, but shrink as the temperatures get cooler.
Michigan Daily
Ross students worry about environmental impact of no-technology policy
Undergraduate students at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business use a lot of paper. In several of their classes, business students are required to print out lecture slides, practice problems and notes if they want to use them in class. The Michigan Daily obtained a copy of the lecture slides business juniors have been asked to print out for their core classes thus far this semester, which are released before the start of each class. If the average number of pages per week stays relatively stable, The Daily estimates that by the end of the term the more than 400 students in the third-year BBA cohort will have printed out more than 258,075 pages — the equivalent of 25.8 trees.
Old Maxie’s Restaurant Might be the Next New Mexican Cafe in Twin Falls
It is going to be hard to replace Maxie's in Twin Falls, but it looks like a massive remodel is happening to the old building. A new sign is up on the restaurant, it looks like it could be a Mexican cafe. There is not a whole lot of information out there yet, this is what we do know.
Michigan Daily
Some Ann Arbor residents share concerns about TC1 rezoning proposal ahead of City Council vote
Around 60 Ann Arbor residents met Wednesday night to discuss the proposed rezoning of the North-South Maple Road and West Stadium Boulevard area into the Transit Corridor (TC) 1 district, which aims to support redevelopment and transit services. The meeting took place at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor Public Library, where citizens voiced their concerns over how the rezoning will affect local small businesses and residential areas.
