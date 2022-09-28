ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors

LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com

Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

OC doctor pleads guilty in $20M MediCal fraud scheme

FULLERTON, Calif. - An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Actor John Strand Found Guilty

BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

