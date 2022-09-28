Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
Laist.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. This story was originally published by...
`Blue Cloth Bandit' Arrested in Series of More than Five Dozen Armed Robberies
A man dubbed the "Blue Cloth Bandit" for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Video shows woman acting unruly at Sherman Oaks restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles business owner has had it with the homeless crisis in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. She says the unhoused people are ruining her livelihood and killing her business. "People are afraid to come out," said Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill owner Angela Marsden. "They're afraid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Councilman proposes $3M rental aid program for LA’s 13th District
With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era rental protections likely to expire soon, City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said Wednesday he wants to establish a $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. Several council committees are discussing a potential end date for the city’s rental protections,...
2urbangirls.com
Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Teen boy and stepmother arrested, father sought in slaying of rapper PnB Rock at South LA restaurant
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect in custody after hour-long pursuit across LA, Ventura counties
LOS ANGELES - Dramatic SkyFOX pictures captured the moment a police chase suspect narrowly evading six law-enforcement cruisers trying to corner them in a Simi Valley dead-end cul-de-sac. SkyFOX was first over a police chase around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect, initially wanted for possibly...
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
foxla.com
These 2 California cities made Fortune's list of 'Best Places to Live for Families'
LOS ANGELES - Families looking to settle down in California must consider a variety of factors when looking for the right city - from the best schools to low crime rates, there are multiple things that are taken into consideration. Fortune recently released its list of 25 Best Places to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
foxla.com
OC doctor pleads guilty in $20M MediCal fraud scheme
FULLERTON, Calif. - An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
foxla.com
Less than a third of LAPD mental health calls are being handled by mental health professionals
LOS ANGELES - Less than one-third of calls to the Los Angeles Police Department involving people experiencing a mental health crisis are being handled by a co-response team that includes a mental health clinician alongside a sworn officer, Police Chief Michel Moore told the Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday. The...
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of rapper PnB Rock in LA
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen,...
foxla.com
Blue Cloth Bandit: Serial robber tied to over 60 armed robberies in LA arrested
LOS ANGELES - A serial armed robber linked to over 60 robberies has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say since October 2021, there has been a total of 68 armed business robberies linked to one suspect... 29-year-old Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie. Dubbed as the ‘Blue Cloth...
LAPD arrests man suspected in 68 armed robberies; dubbed the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’
A man believed to be responsible for 68 armed robberies in Los Angeles County dating back to October of last year has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. The robber was dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” because he would use a blue cloth to cover the gun brandished in robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens and Walmarts, […]
Canyon News
Actor John Strand Found Guilty
BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
Comments / 2