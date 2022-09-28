ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands

A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua

Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
Cat's Sweet Response to Seeing His Owner After a Week at the Cat Hotel Is Just Precious

We all hate leaving our loved ones for long periods of time because we miss their comforting familiarity and it creates a hole in our hearts. For animals, it can be even more difficult because they don't understand why their parents are leaving them or when they're coming back. One video of a cat and his owner reuniting after time apart shows us just how important family is to our animals.
Cat-hating dog becomes best friends with blind cat and it's too sweet

Self-confessed dog person, Kelsey, never expected to adopt a cat when she was working at an animal shelter, but one such feline convinced her otherwise. Bruno was diagnosed medically blind and was being treated at the animal shelter’s hospital. Unfortunately, Bruno had medical issues and suspected Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) and unlike his siblings, had not found his forever home.
Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together

A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
Coyote attacks small dog on a leash in Antioch park

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Coyote attacks small dog on a leash in Antioch park. Flying Tails: 10-year-old reunited with her beloved …. TSA criticized for pat-down practices for people …. Southwest flight attendants hold strike at Oakland …. Oakland police announce plans to increase police …. SF’s Portola Music Festival...
