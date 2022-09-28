Read full article on original website
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
Owner's Reaction to Missing Cat After 390 Days Apart Goes Viral: 'So Fat'
The reunion of a cat and her owner after 390 days apart has provided two memeable reactions online. A video shared on TikTok by the cat's owner, under the username mon_mon_00, shows the owner picking up her cat from a lady who's been taking care of her. The owner even provided a bottle of prosecco as thanks.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Devastated Cat Who Was Returned to the Shelter Without His Brothers Breaks Our Hearts
Fair warning, you're going to need a tissue for this story. A Florida animal shelter, known on TikTok as @humanebroward, had three sibling cats brought in together. Luckily, all three were adopted together. So you'd think a happy ending, right? Think again. The family that adopted all three cats ended...
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands
A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
Cat's Sweet Response to Seeing His Owner After a Week at the Cat Hotel Is Just Precious
We all hate leaving our loved ones for long periods of time because we miss their comforting familiarity and it creates a hole in our hearts. For animals, it can be even more difficult because they don't understand why their parents are leaving them or when they're coming back. One video of a cat and his owner reuniting after time apart shows us just how important family is to our animals.
Cat-hating dog becomes best friends with blind cat and it's too sweet
Self-confessed dog person, Kelsey, never expected to adopt a cat when she was working at an animal shelter, but one such feline convinced her otherwise. Bruno was diagnosed medically blind and was being treated at the animal shelter’s hospital. Unfortunately, Bruno had medical issues and suspected Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) and unlike his siblings, had not found his forever home.
Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together
A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
Coyote attacks small dog on a leash in Antioch park
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Coyote attacks small dog on a leash in Antioch park. Flying Tails: 10-year-old reunited with her beloved …. TSA criticized for pat-down practices for people …. Southwest flight attendants hold strike at Oakland …. Oakland police announce plans to increase police …. SF’s Portola Music Festival...
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
