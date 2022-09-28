Read full article on original website
fcnews.org
Delta High School celebrating homecoming
It is homecoming week at Delta High School. The 2022 Homecoming Court includes, from left, back row: junior attendant Sydney Churchill, junior attendant Hannah Barnes, sophomore attendant Trinity Nation, freshman attendant Ellie Martinez and front row: senior attendants, Gretchen Culler, Layla Stickley, and Khloe Weber. The queen will be announced...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg student population explodes: District grows by 19% in last decade
PERRYSBURG – Enrollment in the school district has grown by nearly 20% in the last decade. “Enrollment is something on everyone’s mind,” said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler at the Sept. 19 board of education meeting. He reported that since 2012, enrollment in the district has grown...
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
Delphos school board hears updates
DELPHOS — Delphos schools held a normal early school-year school board meeting. There was nothing exceptional or controversial happening, but a lot of normal early-school-year business. Robert Holbein, principal at Franklin Elementary, reported to the Delphos school board that there are 336 students enrolled. Extended Learning Fall tutoring will...
putnamsentinel.com
Blessing Bulldogs
32nd Eyes with Pride Band Show Set for this Saturday. This Saturday, Columbus Grove Schools will host the 32nd annual Eyes with Pride Competition Band Show at Clymer Stadium. We would like to welcome all performers, parents, friends, and supporters of the many young musicians who will perform. Eight high school bands, including our own Bulldog Marching Band, will entertain spectators while attempting to earn a Superior in order to compete in OMEA state finals later this fall. Bands will be judged on their technical music accuracy, musical and visual presentation, marching accuracy, coordination, and music Interpretation. The show begins at 5:45 p.m., with the first band performing at 6:00 p.m. This year’s group of bands competing (besides the CG Marching Band, who will perform last) is Kalida, Fort Recovery, Ada, Elgin, Wauseon, Van Buren, Marion Harding, and Berne Union. Come support CGMB and other bands in our area as they put on a spectacular show!
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
Bellefontaine Examiner
GoFundMe page established for mother, son pair in difficult legal battle
A Huntsville mother and son pair have traversed many difficult roads together and have achieved major milestones through hard work and dedication and holding tight to their steadfast faith. Alex Malarkey, now age 24, was paralyzed in a car crash Nov. 11, 2004, when he was 6 years old on...
'This is very biased, this is very harmful': TPS board looks at controversial Title IX bill
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's Board of Education is considering changes some have said would cause discrimination in schools, and now, more people are coming out against a proposal from the Ohio Board of Education that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed.
13abc.com
A Day of Kindness to honor the memory of a local teen who died by suicide in 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of people in our community who do amazing things to help others. One example is the Campaign for Kindness. It was started by the family of Luken T. Boyle in 2018. He was a local teen who died by suicide in 2017.
sent-trib.com
BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
peakofohio.com
Ohio Hi-Point quickly acts on student’s Snapchat video with fake firearm
Wednesday morning, staff at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center were made aware of a Snapchat video that had been posted Tuesday night showing a student in an Ohio Hi-Point bathroom with a fake firearm. The School Resource Office and OHP staff worked quickly to identify the student, remove him from...
WTOL-TV
Contract awarded for Ned Skeldon Stadium demolition
Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers said work will begin soon and finish up by early 2023. The baseball diamond and dugouts will remain.
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
cwcolumbus.com
Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
fcnews.org
OHSAA computer ratings released
There was not much change for Fulton County teams in the third edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings announced on Tuesday. The lone change came in Division V, Region 18. Archbold, thanks to their 43-0 win over Delta last Friday, jumped the Panthers in the latest rankings.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Apartment fire in Bowling Green sends one person to hospital Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to a fire on the third floor of the Fairview Manor apartments Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. According to BG Fire, the apartment complex, which is located on N. Grove Street, has primarily senior residents and residents with disabilities; many residents were still in the building at the time of the fire and required some assistance evacuating.
crawfordcountynow.com
Experience Galion’s fate in question
GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
Bridge closing for repairs in Mercer County
MERCER — The Mercer County engineer announced a notice of a bridge closure on Deep Cut Rd .1 mile east of SR 707. The bridge will be closed starting today for repair due to pavement distress. The county engineer will inform the public of the bridge reopening when it...
