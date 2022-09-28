32nd Eyes with Pride Band Show Set for this Saturday. This Saturday, Columbus Grove Schools will host the 32nd annual Eyes with Pride Competition Band Show at Clymer Stadium. We would like to welcome all performers, parents, friends, and supporters of the many young musicians who will perform. Eight high school bands, including our own Bulldog Marching Band, will entertain spectators while attempting to earn a Superior in order to compete in OMEA state finals later this fall. Bands will be judged on their technical music accuracy, musical and visual presentation, marching accuracy, coordination, and music Interpretation. The show begins at 5:45 p.m., with the first band performing at 6:00 p.m. This year’s group of bands competing (besides the CG Marching Band, who will perform last) is Kalida, Fort Recovery, Ada, Elgin, Wauseon, Van Buren, Marion Harding, and Berne Union. Come support CGMB and other bands in our area as they put on a spectacular show!

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO