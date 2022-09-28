ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glandorf, OH

fcnews.org

Delta High School celebrating homecoming

It is homecoming week at Delta High School. The 2022 Homecoming Court includes, from left, back row: junior attendant Sydney Churchill, junior attendant Hannah Barnes, sophomore attendant Trinity Nation, freshman attendant Ellie Martinez and front row: senior attendants, Gretchen Culler, Layla Stickley, and Khloe Weber. The queen will be announced...
DELTA, OH
WTOL 11

Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students

TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Delphos school board hears updates

DELPHOS — Delphos schools held a normal early school-year school board meeting. There was nothing exceptional or controversial happening, but a lot of normal early-school-year business. Robert Holbein, principal at Franklin Elementary, reported to the Delphos school board that there are 336 students enrolled. Extended Learning Fall tutoring will...
DELPHOS, OH
putnamsentinel.com

Blessing Bulldogs

32nd Eyes with Pride Band Show Set for this Saturday. This Saturday, Columbus Grove Schools will host the 32nd annual Eyes with Pride Competition Band Show at Clymer Stadium. We would like to welcome all performers, parents, friends, and supporters of the many young musicians who will perform. Eight high school bands, including our own Bulldog Marching Band, will entertain spectators while attempting to earn a Superior in order to compete in OMEA state finals later this fall. Bands will be judged on their technical music accuracy, musical and visual presentation, marching accuracy, coordination, and music Interpretation. The show begins at 5:45 p.m., with the first band performing at 6:00 p.m. This year’s group of bands competing (besides the CG Marching Band, who will perform last) is Kalida, Fort Recovery, Ada, Elgin, Wauseon, Van Buren, Marion Harding, and Berne Union. Come support CGMB and other bands in our area as they put on a spectacular show!
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
The Lima News

Bradfield Center executive director resigns

LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP

COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
PIQUA, OH
fcnews.org

OHSAA computer ratings released

There was not much change for Fulton County teams in the third edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings announced on Tuesday. The lone change came in Division V, Region 18. Archbold, thanks to their 43-0 win over Delta last Friday, jumped the Panthers in the latest rankings.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Apartment fire in Bowling Green sends one person to hospital Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to a fire on the third floor of the Fairview Manor apartments Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. According to BG Fire, the apartment complex, which is located on N. Grove Street, has primarily senior residents and residents with disabilities; many residents were still in the building at the time of the fire and required some assistance evacuating.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Experience Galion’s fate in question

GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
GALION, OH
The Lima News

Bridge closing for repairs in Mercer County

MERCER — The Mercer County engineer announced a notice of a bridge closure on Deep Cut Rd .1 mile east of SR 707. The bridge will be closed starting today for repair due to pavement distress. The county engineer will inform the public of the bridge reopening when it...
MERCER COUNTY, OH

