Tulsa, OK

kjrh.com

Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
CLAREMORE, OK
KFOR

‘The Outsiders’ House Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
kjrh.com

Friendship Church celebrates 100 years in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Friendship Church is celebrating 100 years in the community. “100 years, we say we’re just getting started,” said Senior Pastor Jamaal Dyer, who has led the church for the past four years. “Embodies community, embodies people, embodies family. That’s just who friendship has been...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

What can be done to combat street racing in Tulsa?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's one of Tulsa's most dangerous and deadly problems - we're talking about street racing. Just last year, police say a racer hit and killed a woman. The revving of engines on the B.A. Expressway and burn-out marks on north Tulsa roads are proof, street racing is a city-wide issue.
TULSA, OK
ozarksfn.com

Reclaiming the Family Ranch

COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
COUNCIL HILL, OK
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room

An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale

The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

