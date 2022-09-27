Read full article on original website
kjrh.com
Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
KFOR
‘The Outsiders’ House Museum
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
What you need to know about the Tulsa State Fair
According to the fair's website, the Tulsa State Fair is Tulsa's largest family event. It's always held starting on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day.
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
kjrh.com
Friendship Church celebrates 100 years in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Friendship Church is celebrating 100 years in the community. “100 years, we say we’re just getting started,” said Senior Pastor Jamaal Dyer, who has led the church for the past four years. “Embodies community, embodies people, embodies family. That’s just who friendship has been...
Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant
TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
KTUL
What can be done to combat street racing in Tulsa?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's one of Tulsa's most dangerous and deadly problems - we're talking about street racing. Just last year, police say a racer hit and killed a woman. The revving of engines on the B.A. Expressway and burn-out marks on north Tulsa roads are proof, street racing is a city-wide issue.
Fake parking ticket left on SUV outside Tulsa hotel
A little slip of paper under your windshield wiper can put a damper on your day, but a man in Tulsa got a different sort of message left for him on Thursday.
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation makes historic investment in Vinita with grand opening of new cultural, welcome center
VINITA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a grand opening celebration for its newest tourism destination, the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center, located in Vinita just off iconic Route 66. The facility represents an investment of $5 million into the Vinita community. Named in honor of...
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
ozarksfn.com
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
ORU soccer player killed in deadly south Tulsa crash
Officers say the victim was stopped at the stop light when another driver rear-ended them with their van.
News On 6
Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room
An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
Police on the scene of a deadly accident in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly car accident in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police’s Traffic Unit confirmed to FOX23 at least one person is dead following a car accident near N 46th and N Lewis. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a...
TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
News On 6
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale
The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
