Religion

Salon

Experts warn Brazil’s democracy is at risk after far-right Bolsonaro “weaponized Trump’s playbook”

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two very different Brazils could emerge after voters go the polls to elect a president on Oct. 2, 2022. In one scenario, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's current president, will manage to stay in power – by either winning the vote or illegally ignoring it – and continue to push the country down an authoritarian road.
POLITICS
Reuters

Lula challenges Bolsonaro's grip on Brazil evangelical vote

RECIFE, Brazil, Sept 27 (Reuters) - When Ariel Nery left the pews of her conservative evangelical megachurch for the floor cushions and hammocks of the progressive Igreja Mangue church four years ago, the backlash from her family often left her in tears on Sunday nights.
WORLD
AFP

Indigenous Brazilians hope to turn page on Bolsonaro

Four years after President Jair Bolsonaro came to office vowing not to allow "one more centimeter" of protected Indigenous reservations in Brazil, native peoples accuse him of violent, environmentally harmful policies that have been disastrous for them and their land. With the far-right president fighting for re-election Sunday -- trailing in the polls to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) -- a record 171 Indigenous candidates are running for state or federal office, vying to turn the page on what they say have been four catastrophic years for Brazil's native peoples.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
CNBC

Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election

Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

It is great that little girls now have role models so they, too, can grow up to be crazed world leaders

What a fine few weeks for feminism it has been! First Liz Truss became Britain’s third female prime minister and now Giorgia Meloni is expected to be Italy’s first ever female prime minister. The former is a deeply unserious person who used to be most famous for a viral rant about cheese before gaining global recognition for helping to crash Britain’s economy in record time. The latter is the most right-wing Italian leader since 1945: a bigot with a history of homophobic, anti-immigrant and anti-choice views who represents a post-fascist party and hasn’t definitively distanced herself from fascism.
SOCIETY
Andrei Tapalaga

How Did the 12 Apostles Die?

The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
Rolling Stone

John Oliver Warns Us About a Trump Clone With the Army on His Side

On this week’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver began by acknowledging Mahsa Amini’s death in Iran and the protests that have followed, serpentine Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s political stunt in which he (probably illegally) shipped 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — “We could spend the rest of this show talking about DeSantis and why he always looks like he’s wearing a suit under his suit,” Oliver said — and Puerto Rico’s ongoing misery brought about by natural disasters and currupt and/or incompetent officials. Then Oliver moved onto his main story about Brazil’s upcoming presidential election.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Widerimage: as Grocery Bills Soar, Hungry Brazilians May Seal Bolsonaro’s Fate

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The specter of hunger hangs over Brazil's presidential race this year like few before it. Rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic have pushed food insecurity here to levels nearly unrecognizable a decade ago. One in three Brazilians say they have struggled recently to feed their families.
BUSINESS
Slate

The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
ELECTIONS

