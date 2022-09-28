Read full article on original website
Experts warn Brazil’s democracy is at risk after far-right Bolsonaro “weaponized Trump’s playbook”
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two very different Brazils could emerge after voters go the polls to elect a president on Oct. 2, 2022. In one scenario, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's current president, will manage to stay in power – by either winning the vote or illegally ignoring it – and continue to push the country down an authoritarian road.
Three years ago he was in prison. Now he's poised to be Brazil's next president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's comeback attests to concerns about inequality that have helped bring a new wave of leftists to power across Latin America.
Lula challenges Bolsonaro's grip on Brazil evangelical vote
RECIFE, Brazil, Sept 27 (Reuters) - When Ariel Nery left the pews of her conservative evangelical megachurch for the floor cushions and hammocks of the progressive Igreja Mangue church four years ago, the backlash from her family often left her in tears on Sunday nights.
Indigenous Brazilians hope to turn page on Bolsonaro
Four years after President Jair Bolsonaro came to office vowing not to allow "one more centimeter" of protected Indigenous reservations in Brazil, native peoples accuse him of violent, environmentally harmful policies that have been disastrous for them and their land. With the far-right president fighting for re-election Sunday -- trailing in the polls to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) -- a record 171 Indigenous candidates are running for state or federal office, vying to turn the page on what they say have been four catastrophic years for Brazil's native peoples.
The U.S. Wants To Help Bolster Brazil's Democracy. It Has No Ambassador There.
As Brazil's right-wing president continues his Trump-like efforts to undermine the country's electoral system, the U.S. is missing a crucial diplomatic presence.
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Rep. Lauren Boebert said humanity is in its 'last days' and Christians should 'rise up,' invoking Christian nationalist imagery that's linked to violence
End times rhetoric used by Rep. Lauren Boebert is common with proponents of Christian nationalism and has been associated with violence, experts said.
Pope dissolves Knights of Malta leadership, issues new constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Blinken To Meet China Foreign Minister Days After Biden Said His Forces Would Defend Taiwan From A Chinese Attack
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet on Friday amid sour relations between the countries due to the rising tensions at the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: U.S. Department of State announced that the two leaders would meet on the sidelines of the 77th...
Traveling to Brazil during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Brazil, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
It is great that little girls now have role models so they, too, can grow up to be crazed world leaders
What a fine few weeks for feminism it has been! First Liz Truss became Britain’s third female prime minister and now Giorgia Meloni is expected to be Italy’s first ever female prime minister. The former is a deeply unserious person who used to be most famous for a viral rant about cheese before gaining global recognition for helping to crash Britain’s economy in record time. The latter is the most right-wing Italian leader since 1945: a bigot with a history of homophobic, anti-immigrant and anti-choice views who represents a post-fascist party and hasn’t definitively distanced herself from fascism.
John Oliver Warns Us About a Trump Clone With the Army on His Side
On this week’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver began by acknowledging Mahsa Amini’s death in Iran and the protests that have followed, serpentine Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s political stunt in which he (probably illegally) shipped 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — “We could spend the rest of this show talking about DeSantis and why he always looks like he’s wearing a suit under his suit,” Oliver said — and Puerto Rico’s ongoing misery brought about by natural disasters and currupt and/or incompetent officials. Then Oliver moved onto his main story about Brazil’s upcoming presidential election.
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
Widerimage: as Grocery Bills Soar, Hungry Brazilians May Seal Bolsonaro’s Fate
BRASILIA (Reuters) - The specter of hunger hangs over Brazil's presidential race this year like few before it. Rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic have pushed food insecurity here to levels nearly unrecognizable a decade ago. One in three Brazilians say they have struggled recently to feed their families.
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
