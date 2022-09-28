Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Market Integrity Coalition inducts 8 new members, plans training
The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC) announced the induction of eight new members, the organization announced on Sept. 29. The organization, which now has 38 members who have all taken a pledge to uphold market integrity and efficiency, describes itself as such:. “CMIC [...] gives a unified voice to the...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Considers Buying Bankrupt Crypto Lending Firm Celsius as CEO Alex Mashinsky Steps Down
FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing acquiring an interest in beleaguered crypto lender Celsius Network as he sets out bailing out industry players pummeled by the bear market. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Bankman-Fried considers bidding on the properties of Celsius albeit it is...
dailyhodl.com
FTX.US President Brett Harrison Says Two Things Will Make Crypto Trading Volume Explode: Report
FTX US president Brett Harrison reportedly says there are two catalysts that could awaken crypto trading volume from its slumber. In a new interview with Fortune, Harrison says that a rally in the digital asset markets as well as regulatory clarity from authorities could bring crypto trading volume back to life.
US News and World Report
Crypto Exchange FTX to Acquire Bankrupt Voyager's Assets
(Reuters) - Voyager Digital said on Monday crypto exchange FTX, whose bailout proposal the bankrupt lender had rejected earlier this year, has won its assets in a $1.42-billion bid at an auction. The FTX bid comprises a fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency, at a to-be-determined date, which is...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
thecoinrise.com
Three Crypto Billionaires Withdrawn From the Forbes 400 List
Ongoing crypto winter which has been for a couple of months now has eventually eliminated three crypto billionaires from the Forbes 400 2022 list for Americans. The three affected crypto billionaires are Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, Geminin founders, the Winklevoss twins, and Stellar Chief Technology Officer Jed McCaleb. The other...
CoinTelegraph
Biden’s cryptocurrency framework is a step in the right direction
The White House released its first comprehensive framework this month for the Responsible Development of Digital Assets following President Joe Biden’s March 9 executive order. The order called for regulators to assess the industry and develop recommendations to safeguard investors while simultaneously promoting innovation. While more work is needed, the framework is a step in the right direction as it shows the willingness of regulators to provide the industry with the much-needed regulatory clarity it seeks.
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
protos.com
Explained: The many chief execs resigning from crypto firms this year
Top crypto firms have lost chief execs this year, amid a declining market and increased watchdog scrutiny. On Wednesday, both Celsius Network’s Alex Mashinsky and FTX.US president Brett Harrison resigned. Kraken’s chief Jesse Powell stepped down last week; Alameda Research’s Sam Trabucco bowed out in August; so has Microstrategy...
thecoinrise.com
Nexo closes acquisition deal with US Chartered Bank
Leading crypto lender Nexo has announced the acquisition of a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its federally authorized subsidiary bank Summit National Bank, which is governed by the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. According to the acquisition deal, Nexo will provide a variety...
protocol.com
A prison telco seized millions of customer funds. The FCC won’t let it happen again.
One of the largest prison technology providers in the country seized $121 million from users’ prepaid accounts, after deeming those accounts inactive. Now, not only is the company — Global Tel Link, or GTL — paying out $67 million in refunds and credits, but the Federal Communications Commission is proposing new and expansive guidelines to ensure it does not happen again.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead
United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Embodies ‘Predatory Junkyard That Is Crypto’: Enron Short-Seller Jim Chanos
Chanos pointed to Coinbase’s high operating costs and questioned whether the exchange could thrive in an environment of high-interest rates. Famed short seller Jim Chanos had some cutting words about Coinbase’s business model, calling the crypto exchange “symptomatic of the predatory junkyard that is crypto” in an interview with CNBC.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Launch Cryptotourism to Celebrate World Tourism Day
Leading crypto exchange service provider Binance has introduced ‘cryptotourism’ to celebrate World Tourism Day. Cryptotourism is the first ever crypto-sponsored vacation to show the world how efficient, secure, and simple travel is in a Web3.0 world. Binance plans to give away $50,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB) to interested participants.
coinchapter.com
CRO plunges further as Crypto.com secures regulatory approval in France
Crypto.com has announced the approval of its operating license in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Additionally, CRO, the native token of Cronos Chain developed by Crypto.com, has not responded to the recent development. As of press time, the token is trading at $0.1098, which has...
