ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
ALASKA STATE
outsidemagazine

This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Outdoor Life

A Colorado Hunter Almost Missed Being Rescued Because the Helicopter Crew Thought He Was Waving Hello

Imagine you’re a hunter who is hopelessly lost in the backcountry. After hours of stumbling through dense underbrush and a sleepless night in the woods, you finally hear the whop-whop-whop of a rescue helicopter flying overhead. After thanking your lucky stars, you look up at the chopper and wave. The rescue crew, assuming you’re just waving hello, waves back, flies away, and you’re left alone in the woods yet again.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Lost Montana Hikers With Nothing But a Lighter Survived on Frog Legs Before Rescue

When the worst thing you can imagine happens, you gotta survive. These lost Montana hikers made it out alive by eating frog legs. Lasting as long as you can until rescue arrives is priority number one when you become lost in the outdoors. No one wants to be in that situation, but if you are there are ways to prepare, and then again, you will likely have to go off instinct.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Mile Marker#North And South#Snowmobile#Sugarloaf#Sobo
thetrek.co

How Bad Do You Want It?

I sat at the breakfast table at Shaw’s, full of Poet’s amazing pancakes and wired on coffee. My hiking buddies, ET and Lady Slippers, and I were quietly studying our maps and guides, making notes and attempting to come up with some sort of plan for the final section of trail in Maine.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thetrek.co

Mountain Mama

After a pleasant day off at home, I returned to the trail and entered Shenandoah National Park. I had heard mixed reviews about the park, but it turned out to be amazing. I met up once again with the “SOBO bubble” and we navigated our way through beautiful views, perfect trails, and the convenient NP waysides.
LIFESTYLE
thetrek.co

Adventures in Washington – Part 1

“I can’t believe this is happening!!!” is a phrase I shouted more than once as I walked – or waltzed, rather – across the long-awaited Bridge of the Gods. To the flow of vehicular traffic that frequented this route, the bridge was likely just an ordinary piece of infrastructure that allowed them to cross the Columbia River to work, or wherever their Monday was taking them. For me though, this bridge represented the culmination of a 2,100 mile-long journey and marked the entryway into my third and final state.
WASHINGTON STATE
Atlas Obscura

Lizzie Bourne Memorial

High above the White Mountains that cut across the Granite State stands the deadliest mountain (per vertical foot) of any mountain on Earth. Despite only being America’s 59th most prominent point, hikers, mountaineers, and outdoorsmen nationwide know to fear and respect Mount Washington, home of the “worst weather in the world.” Not far from the mountain’s summit, a memorial to a hiker who succumbed to one of the mountain’s deadly storms serves as a reminder of the power of nature.
POLITICS
thetrek.co

No Man’s Land

Running: it’s a lot like walking, except you get there quicker. If you’re thinking about training in preparation for the PCT, I’d recommend you start running several times a week. You’ll use many of the same muscles for backpacking, but each training session will take half the time, compared to walking.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy