Lyon County, NV

daystech.org

Community Bulletin Board | Serving Carson City for over 150 years

The Green Goddess Market & Autumn Harvest will function implausible artisanal work together with a collaboration between Nevada-U.S. Silver Works and Silver Fox Turquoise showcasing sterling silver jewellery and high-grade turquoise all handmade and mined in Nevada. The occasion is Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. on the Oats Park Art...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC...
RENO, NV
2news.com

More than 500 Jobs Available at EmployNV Job Fair

EmployNV Business Hub invites job seekers to the “Get a Job EmployNV Job Fair.” A large variety of employers in Northern Nevada will be in attendance. This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and learn about career options and resources available to them. Employers will...
RENO, NV
2news.com

One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Reno City Plaza to Close for Six Weeks Starting Thursday

The City of Reno will close City Plaza (30 N. Virginia St. in Reno) to the public starting on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for an extended period of time to perform maintenance. The work in the park will take approximately six weeks, and City Plaza is expected to reopen on...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
RENO, NV
lawnandlandscape.com

Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center

Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 29, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A motorist involved in a rollover collision on Muller Lane on Wednesday morning said she swerved for a deer. Much as I hate hitting the wildlife, Wednesday’s crash is a fairly good representation of the alternative. Fortunately, there was no report of serious injury. The...
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
cityoffernley.org

NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd

As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness has increased their reward for information in the Anna Scott homicide investigation. The new reward now stands at $5,000. Scott was found in a burned-out vehicle on I-580, Reno in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers found Scott dead inside the vehicle....
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Blue Angels highlight aviation roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport

The elite Blue Angels will highlight the bi-annual aviation roundup at the Minden-Tahoe Airport this weekend. The event features excellent airshow performers and military jet demonstrations teams. Ranging from military aircraft to iconic classics and historical airplanes, the roundup offers aviation enthusiasts, families and friends the chance to become immersed...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pain Awareness Month: Managing chronic pain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year and aims to make the public aware of how prevalent general pain is and educate them on how to deal with pain. Dr. Ali Nairizi stopped by Morning Break to talk about the devastating consequences on function, quality...
RENO, NV

