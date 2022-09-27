Read full article on original website
FAFSA Night
We are so excited to have Utah College Application Week next week! One of the amazing opportunities we have is FAFSA Night here at our school. It will be held on Wednesday, October 5th, at 5:30 PM in our Library. Don't miss out on having experts in the building to help you through this process!
9/30/22 SJHS Newsletter — 30/09/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. During the month of October, schools throughout Nebo District will participate in a survey to better understand the well-being and school experiences of students. The survey asks questions like the following:. If you fail to reach an important goal, how likely are you to...
Teaching Internships
Oaklee Giles from Spanish Fork High School is interning with Cynthia Loreen's 4th-grade class at Brockbank Elementary. Cassie Stewart from Salem Hills High School is interning with Tiffany Jacobsen's 1st-grade class at Foothills Elementary. They were each motivated to learn more about becoming a teacher. Each one became eligible for an internship in education by taking any of the following classes at their high school: Child Development, Early Childhood Education, Teaching as a Profession, or Teacher Education at the ALC.
SHHS ProStart Faculty & Staff Cafe Day
Students in the SHHS Prostart class participated in the Salem Hills High School Faculty & Staff Cafe Day. Teachers pre-ordered their lunch and the students prepared and boxed up 52 lunches for them to pick up at the beginning of lunch. There were 3 different wraps, pasta salad, and a peanut butter brownie for dessert!
Chalk Art Competition
Thanks to all the students who participated in our chalk art activity last week. Mrs. Flake's and Mrs. Anderson's advisory classes won the competition, but there were many fantastic pieces of chalk art. Click this article to see some of the fun entries.
5th Grade State Fair
Fifth grade Rees students each made a project representing one of the 50 states. They shared information about the state and displayed their project at their state fair. It was great to see their awesome projects and the students and parents loved listening to information about their states. GREAT WORK Eagles!
MMHS Monday Make-Up Day
MMHS Monday Make-up day is Oct. 3rd from 1:10 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Students and parents may visit with teachers in their classrooms. Please join us!
Unexpected Literary Lovers Reunion
You never know who you might run into in our larger community. One of our science teachers, Mr. Wright, was delighted to come across some of our PJHS students at a recent expo where famed science fiction author Todd McCaffrey was signing books. We love the varied interests of our students and staff members here at PJHS!
STEM Builders
This week in Kristal Nielson's sixth grade STEM class, students have been practicing their engineering and science skills while building and testing their balloon cars! What a fun time they all had!
Nebo Teachers Enjoyed Professional Staff Development - Answer to Wednesday Challenge
On Monday, September 26, 2022, while students had the opportunity to have a free day from school and enjoy the last bit of good weather, Nebo teachers and staff were participating in a district-wide Professional Development Educator Day. Depending on the subject or age of the students taught, the teachers had an opportunity to choose some of their training.
Mrs. Henderson Visits 1st Grade
Today, first grade was able to hear from our school nurse, Mrs. Henderson! She taught us about her job as a community helper and what we can do to keep our bodies healthy. Thank you, Mrs. Henderson!
Picture Retake Day - Friday, October 21st
Mark your calendars! Our school picture retake day will be held on Friday, October 21st. If your student has not had their picture taken, they will get it taken this day. If your child HAS gotten their picture taken, but would like retakes, please send your picture packet to school with them on October 21st. The photographer will need the picture packet to scan the bar code that is located on the picture packet.
New Teacher - Brent Sipherd
We are excited to welcome Mr. Sipherd to our Salem Jr science team! He enjoys running, hiking, fishing, hunting, reading, and spending time with his daughters. Mr. Sipherd likes eating fresh hot peppers and chicken out of a can. #nofrills. Before Salem he taught in rural Alaska for 3 years...
The Marriage of Q and U
First graders learned about the sound of Q. When Mr. Q married Miss U, they became inseparable. Bound together through reading and spelling, forever and ever!
Second Grade Fun Friday
Our second graders have been working hard and enjoyed a fun Friday activity with water and activities! Way to go Second Graders!
Friday Spirit Day
Each Friday is Spirit Day at Wilson Elementary. We would love to see all students wear green each Friday. Pictured: Mrs. Rowley's Class.
Excellent Explorers for Term 1 at Spanish Oaks
Our first Excellent Explorers of the year are an amazing bunch of students. They work hard to be the best students they can be. They are:. Jackson Dabling - 4th Grade Jackson is consistent in showing kindness and respect to those around him. He is a very focused learner and a great listener. Jackson is also a kind and aware friend. He tries to include everyone when he is out at recess and he is aware of those who may feel alone. Jackson is a compassionate leader. -Mrs. McMahon.
Student of the Month - September
Teachers selected students who REACH Higher here at Maple Grove for our first celebration of Student of the Month. Congratulations students! We are so proud of you!. Back Row: Aubrie Newman, Scarlet Hanks, Lexi Cox, Navy Taylor, Scarlet Hone, Kate Wright, Brynlee White. Middle Row: Bodee Belka, Bryson Emery, Jayce...
4th Grade Visits Springville Power
Field trip to Springville Power! The whole 4th grade had the chance to learn about electricity from the knowledgeable staff of Springville City. Did you know they provide power to Springville, Spanish Fork, Salem & Payson!! That's a lot of power! 4th graders learned what it takes to power all of those cities! We learned how to stay safe around electricity. Ask your 4th grader what number they call before they dig!
