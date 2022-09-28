Well, it’s pretty clear the NFL is not taking any prisoners to start the 2022-23 campaign, and survivor league players surely have felt the impacts. After a wild two-week stretch that undoubtedly slashed the field, Week 3 featured eight wins by underdogs. The stunning loss by the Kansas City Chiefs probably was felt the most by survivor leaguers with the previously winless Indianapolis Colts knocking out a number of players. And even with an injury-plagued Justin Herbert, it’s fair to think not many saw the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. Those two results likely caused the majority of Week 3 knockouts, as was the case in the Circa Sports Survivor Football Content.

