Son Of Former Patriots Legend Working Out For Team
The New England Patriots hosted the son of a former star wide receiver on Tuesday afternoon. Thaddeus Moss, the son of legendary wide receiver Randy Moss, worked out for the team this week. New England never has a shortage of tight ends, so he has stiff competition. "The Patriots had...
Tom Brady Reportedly Called NFL Head Coach To Troll Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad roster last week. The veteran wide receiver was elevated to the active roster for his season debut against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. According to recent reports from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Bucs weren't the only team...
Mac Back? Patriots QB Reveals Surprising Injury Update
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may be making a return to the field sooner than expected.
NFL Survivor League Week 4: Consider Aaron Rodgers, Packers Vs. Patriots
Well, it’s pretty clear the NFL is not taking any prisoners to start the 2022-23 campaign, and survivor league players surely have felt the impacts. After a wild two-week stretch that undoubtedly slashed the field, Week 3 featured eight wins by underdogs. The stunning loss by the Kansas City Chiefs probably was felt the most by survivor leaguers with the previously winless Indianapolis Colts knocking out a number of players. And even with an injury-plagued Justin Herbert, it’s fair to think not many saw the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. Those two results likely caused the majority of Week 3 knockouts, as was the case in the Circa Sports Survivor Football Content.
Texans OC Pep Hamilton believes RB Dameon Pierce won't fumble in the future
Dameon Pierce was the golden child for Bayou City sports fans. The former Florida running back may have gone in the fourth round to the Houston Texans, but the rookie brought instant burst to a run game that hadn’t been effective since 2019, when Carlos Hyde had the last 1,000-yard campaign for the franchise.
NFL Odds: Los Angeles Rams Week #4 Underdogs on the Road
The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) will hit the road to play in another massive NFC West showdown. The Rams coming off a big divisional win against the Arizona Cardinals, will face the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football this week. The Rams will be looking to extend their...
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field during game against Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being sacked in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being taken by stretcher from the field. He was […]
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
NEW ENGLAND (1-2) at GREEN BAY (2-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 0-2-1, Packers 2-1. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Packers 31-17 on Nov. 4, 2018, at Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST WEEK: Patriots lost 37-26 at home to Baltimore Ravens; Packers won 14-12 at Tampa Bay. PATRIOTS OFFENSE:...
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens see the Bills head to Maryland after a stunning (and hot) loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The temperature will be better this week, but the home team is still dealing with a massive rash of injuries. Ahead of the Bills-Ravens game, we’ll be making out Bills Week 4 predictions.
Milton's Steve Dembowski Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week
Foxborough, Mass. – Coming off a dominating 42-6 win over Holliston this weekend, Milton High School's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. Coach Dembowski, currently in his eighth year as head coach of the Wildcat football team, led Milton...
