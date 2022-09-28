ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

msn.com

Is this Lewis Hamilton's successor?

Slide 1 of 16: Esteban Ocon is currently racing in an Alpine Formula 1 car, but the Frenchman also has connections at Mercedes. Will Ocon become Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes? Who knows. Although Lewis Hamilton recently let it be noted that he is not planning to quit Formula 1 just yet.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘They are not idiots, they will get it right’: Ross Brawn backs Mercedes to improve before end of F1 season

Ross Brawn has backed Mercedes to adapt to Formula 1’s new regulations, declaring: “They are not idiots.”Rule-changes introduced for the 2022 F1 season have seen alterations made to the front and rear wings of cars, as well as to the vehicles’ floors.Mercedes won the constructors’ championship in 2021 and only missed out on the drivers’ title after a controversial final lap in the last race of the season, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first championship. Mercedes have been well off the pace this year, however, but Brawn believes that they will improve.The F1 managing director, who previously...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher

Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill. “Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious....
SPORTS
SkySports

Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title

The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title. The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
MOTORSPORTS
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
Lewis Hamilton
ESPN

FIA approve three more sprint sessions in F1 calendar from 2023

Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year. Sprint sessions have become highly popular with fans since it was introduced last year with qualifying taking...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
The Independent

‘I don’t care about second’: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting home

For a man whose irrepressible ambition and unique talent has taken him to the cusp of Formula 1’s summit, George Russell could be forgiven for thinking 2022 hasn’t quite matched his lofty expectations. Waiting in the wings – aching for three years at the back of the pack with Williams – the 24-year-old’s long-heralded spot in the Mercedes garage was, most assumed, the final step on the road to fulfilment. Grand Prix victories, and subsequent title pursuits, were surely a slam-dunk inevitability.Yet the scale of the struggle at Mercedes this season, toiling with their car’s violent oscillations and unpredictability,...
MOTORSPORTS
speedonthewater.com

Class 1 World Championship Series Tight With Three Races Remaining

With the final three races of the Class 1 World Championship Series in Key West, Fla., a little more than a month away, the teams currently in the mix—222 Offshore Australia, df Young, Huski Chocolate and JBS Racing—have much-appreciated time to prepare for the weeklong Race World Offshore-produced event. The standings are close with Huski Chocolate ahead of 222 Offshore Australia by 33 points and JBS Racing by 36 points.
KEY WEST, FL
FOX Sports

Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis

WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”. Albon missed the last...
MOTORSPORTS
Spain
Belgium
Abu Dhabi
Formula One
Motorsports
U.K.
Singapore
Ferrari
Sports
dallasexpress.com

Formula 1 Returns to Singapore After Two-Year Hiatus

After a three-week break, Formula 1’s 17th race of the season approaches, hosted at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. For a brief stint from 1966 to 1973, the Grand Prix was hosted on a different track, but Singapore reappeared on the Formula 1 calendar in 2008 with the sport’s first-ever night race as well as the first street circuit in Asia.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

F1 to add three additional Sprint events in 2023

There will be six Sprint events during the 2023 season – up from three this year – following approval of a change to the Formula 1 regulations by the FIA. F1 has been keen to increase the number of Sprint events after a successful introduction in 2021, but its plans to have six this year were blocked by teams being unable to agree on budget cap increases and the FIA disputing costs. With unanimous agreement now reached, the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the decision to double the number of events during an e-vote.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Reveals Cyberpunk Livery For Singapore And Japan Grand Prix

In both 2020 and 2021, the FIA, as well as the circuit's higher-ups, decided to postpone both the Grand Prix at Suzuka in Japan and Marina Bay in Singapore. At that point, the pandemic was everyone's main concern Now, things are much more under control, and McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and the rest of the F1 grid are back at both circuits for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

F1 driver Alex Albon surprised by speed of his own recovery

Formula One driver Alex Albon even surprised himself by recovering from his recent appendicitis and respiratory failure in time to be ready for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Albon jumps back into the Williams FW44 for Friday's first practice session — just three weeks after being hospitalized with appendicitis....
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

