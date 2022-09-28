Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Is this Lewis Hamilton's successor?
Slide 1 of 16: Esteban Ocon is currently racing in an Alpine Formula 1 car, but the Frenchman also has connections at Mercedes. Will Ocon become Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes? Who knows. Although Lewis Hamilton recently let it be noted that he is not planning to quit Formula 1 just yet.
‘They are not idiots, they will get it right’: Ross Brawn backs Mercedes to improve before end of F1 season
Ross Brawn has backed Mercedes to adapt to Formula 1’s new regulations, declaring: “They are not idiots.”Rule-changes introduced for the 2022 F1 season have seen alterations made to the front and rear wings of cars, as well as to the vehicles’ floors.Mercedes won the constructors’ championship in 2021 and only missed out on the drivers’ title after a controversial final lap in the last race of the season, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first championship. Mercedes have been well off the pace this year, however, but Brawn believes that they will improve.The F1 managing director, who previously...
Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher
Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill. “Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious....
SkySports
Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title
The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title. The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
FIA approve three more sprint sessions in F1 calendar from 2023
Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year. Sprint sessions have become highly popular with fans since it was introduced last year with qualifying taking...
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
BBC
2022 World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain name unchanged women's team for Liverpool
Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich. The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Richarlison: Tottenham forward racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
FIFA has opened an investigation after Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side's second goal...
FIFA・
‘I don’t care about second’: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting home
For a man whose irrepressible ambition and unique talent has taken him to the cusp of Formula 1’s summit, George Russell could be forgiven for thinking 2022 hasn’t quite matched his lofty expectations. Waiting in the wings – aching for three years at the back of the pack with Williams – the 24-year-old’s long-heralded spot in the Mercedes garage was, most assumed, the final step on the road to fulfilment. Grand Prix victories, and subsequent title pursuits, were surely a slam-dunk inevitability.Yet the scale of the struggle at Mercedes this season, toiling with their car’s violent oscillations and unpredictability,...
speedonthewater.com
Class 1 World Championship Series Tight With Three Races Remaining
With the final three races of the Class 1 World Championship Series in Key West, Fla., a little more than a month away, the teams currently in the mix—222 Offshore Australia, df Young, Huski Chocolate and JBS Racing—have much-appreciated time to prepare for the weeklong Race World Offshore-produced event. The standings are close with Huski Chocolate ahead of 222 Offshore Australia by 33 points and JBS Racing by 36 points.
FOX Sports
Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis
WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”. Albon missed the last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Formula 1 Returns to Singapore After Two-Year Hiatus
After a three-week break, Formula 1’s 17th race of the season approaches, hosted at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. For a brief stint from 1966 to 1973, the Grand Prix was hosted on a different track, but Singapore reappeared on the Formula 1 calendar in 2008 with the sport’s first-ever night race as well as the first street circuit in Asia.
Motor racing-Hamilton vows maximum attack to the end of the F1 season
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed maximum attack to the end of the season on Wednesday as Mercedes seek to wrest second place from Ferrari in the constructors' standings and end a win drought.
racer.com
F1 to add three additional Sprint events in 2023
There will be six Sprint events during the 2023 season – up from three this year – following approval of a change to the Formula 1 regulations by the FIA. F1 has been keen to increase the number of Sprint events after a successful introduction in 2021, but its plans to have six this year were blocked by teams being unable to agree on budget cap increases and the FIA disputing costs. With unanimous agreement now reached, the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the decision to double the number of events during an e-vote.
SkySports
Nations League round-up: Alvaro Morata strikes late to send Spain into finals at expense of old foes Portugal
Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute Morata lashed the...
McLaren Reveals Cyberpunk Livery For Singapore And Japan Grand Prix
In both 2020 and 2021, the FIA, as well as the circuit's higher-ups, decided to postpone both the Grand Prix at Suzuka in Japan and Marina Bay in Singapore. At that point, the pandemic was everyone's main concern Now, things are much more under control, and McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and the rest of the F1 grid are back at both circuits for 2022.
FOX Sports
F1 driver Alex Albon surprised by speed of his own recovery
Formula One driver Alex Albon even surprised himself by recovering from his recent appendicitis and respiratory failure in time to be ready for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Albon jumps back into the Williams FW44 for Friday's first practice session — just three weeks after being hospitalized with appendicitis....
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2
Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
BBC
Great Britain's double Olympic medallist Lutalo Muhammad retires
Great Britain's double Olympic medallist Lutalo Muhammad has announced his retirement from taekwondo. The 31-year-old won bronze at his home Olympics at London in 2012, before gaining a silver medal four years later in Rio de Janeiro. Muhammad says his career has been "a blast, full of fantastic memories and...
Comments / 0