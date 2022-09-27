Read full article on original website
Lambchop: The Bible review – the weight of the world with Kurt Wagner
Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner is indelibly associated with Nashville, Tennessee. But it has been years since the band – in which he is the sole constant member – have been an Americana outfit. Over a series of extraordinary albums, Wagner has turned to soul, pianos, digital sounds and Auto-Tune. For Lambchop’s 16th album, he decamped to distant Minneapolis to work with local multi-instrumentalist Andrew Broder and producer Ryan Olson (who also works with another voice modulator, Bon Iver). The protests over George Floyd’s death erupted around them, a historic rupture whose presence is felt most obviously, if not explicitly, on Police Dog Blues.
‘I had to grow up so quickly’: Olivia Cooke on auditions, ageing, and House of the Dragon
There’s nothing the modest Mancunian actor likes more than a chat in her local café. But now she’s starring in the new Game of Thrones prequel, her mum is determined to set her up with a Hollywood A-lister…… by Elle Hunt
The Dennis Rodman Movie Sounds a Lot Like 'The Hangover'
Today, in casting news absolutely too good not to share: Jonathan Majors might just dye his hair green (or pink, or blonde or red) and become Dennis Rodman. On Thursday afternoon, Deadline reported that Majors is "very much on board" to play Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas. If you haven't heard of the film until now, 48 Hours in Vegas will dramatize the time the Chicago Bulls hooper jetted away to Sin City during the 1998 NBA Finals. The escapade drew renewed interest in 2020, thanks to The Last Dance, which made a brief pit stop in the middle of all the beefing to tell the tale. 48 Hours in Vegas will be produced by comedy masterminds Phil Lord and Christoper Miller, of LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street fame.
Meet The Newest M&M's Character, Purple
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." The M&M's crew just got a little bigger now that they added a new permanent character. The latest character to be added to the lineup is Purple, a spokescandy who is described as self-aware, authentic, and confident.
Cher Makes Surprise Appearance On Balmain Runway At Paris Fashion Week
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
'American Horror Story: New York City' Starring Zachary Quinto and Billie Lourd Premieres in October
American Horror Story is back with its 11th installment in FX’s long-running horror anthology series, which is officially dubbed New York City and will debut mid-October. Presumably leaning into the queer esthetic teased by leaked photos of the production, the newest season also stars an all-star LGBTQ cast, including Joe Mantello, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell and Denis O’Hare.
Princess Kate Shares Kids' Reaction to Prince William Engagement Photos
Mummy, is that you? Princess Kate and Prince William’s three children are all too familiar with their parents’ engagement photos — and they had an unexpected reaction to the throwback snaps when they saw them for the first time. “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?”...
