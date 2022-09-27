Today, in casting news absolutely too good not to share: Jonathan Majors might just dye his hair green (or pink, or blonde or red) and become Dennis Rodman. On Thursday afternoon, Deadline reported that Majors is "very much on board" to play Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas. If you haven't heard of the film until now, 48 Hours in Vegas will dramatize the time the Chicago Bulls hooper jetted away to Sin City during the 1998 NBA Finals. The escapade drew renewed interest in 2020, thanks to The Last Dance, which made a brief pit stop in the middle of all the beefing to tell the tale. 48 Hours in Vegas will be produced by comedy masterminds Phil Lord and Christoper Miller, of LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street fame.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO