Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
epicstream.com
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
ComicBook
Former Blade Director Bassam Tariq Comments on Marvel Exit
Last night's blockbuster news that Deadpool 3 would feature an appearance by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine turned out to be just one of two major Marvel announcements -- although the other wasn't so exciting. Filmmaker Bassam Tariq parted ways with Marvel Studios, leaving Blade without a director not long before the film was expected to go into production ahead of its planned 2023 release date. The filmmaker, who confirmed his involvement with Blade almost exactly a year ago, will remain on board as an executive producer, but will no longer be the credited writer or director on the film, which is already undergoing some script rewrites as the studio searches for a new director.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
See Logan Director James Mangold's Reaction to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return in Deadpool 3
At the end of director James Mangold's Logan, even a mutant healing factor can't save Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from death. After surviving being shot, stabbed, drowned, mauled, and maimed across nine X-Men movies between 2000 and 2017, a worn-out and weary Wolverine succumbs to his injuries in battle with his clone — X-24, the ultimate weapon — and dies protecting daughter X-23/Laura (Dafne Keene). As the last-surviving X-Man, Logan was Jackman's sendoff to the X-Verse, with the Australian actor saying of his swansong in 2017: "At some point, you've got to leave the party. It's time to go home."
digitalspy.com
Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine for the MCU
Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the MCU. The Merc with a Mouth actor shared a humorous video on social media to explain why Deadpool was absent from Marvel Studios' panel at D23 Expo a few weeks back in spite of development on the project being previously announced.
Hugh Jackman Confirmed Wolverine Is Coming To The MCU In The Best Way Possible
Logan is back! And also in the MCU! In a hilarious surprise announcement on social media, Ryan Reynolds revealed that not only is Deadpool 3 happening (finally) but that Hugh Jackman will return to play Wolverine in the movie, one, last, time. But what does it mean? Well, put simply,...
dexerto.com
Fans claim X-Men Origins Wolverine is a good movie after Deadpool 3 news
Amid the announcement of Deadpool 3 – and the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine – fans are claiming retrospectively that X-Men Origins: Wolverine is actually a good movie. Before the multiverse jumbled our brains in the MCU, the X-Men universe was already wreaking timeline havoc. Movies like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine be in Avengers: Secret Wars?
With Hugh Jackman confirmed to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, rumors are already teasing Jackman’s future in the MCU – alongside other heroes, Wolverine could appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Ryan Reynolds will mark his MCU debut with Deadpool 3, a project which has until now remained...
dexerto.com
Full The Last of Us HBO cast: All actors & characters
Who is in The Last of Us HBO show cast? Here’s your comprehensive guide to all the characters and actors in the adaptation of Naughty Dog’s popular game franchise. There have been dozens of adaptations of revered games on the big screen before, but The Last of Us surprised fans when it was revealed to take on an episodic format.
Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next 'Deadpool' film
Ryan Reynolds just broke some Hugh-ge news in the movie world.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans believe Ryan Reynolds has already revealed Deadpool 3's plot
It's been a big week for Marvel after the confirmation that Wolverine will be making an appearance in Deadpool 3, but eagle-eyed fans believe Ryan Reynolds has already revealed the upcoming film's plot. Fans referenced a tweet made by Reynolds in January 2021 where he discussed the possibility of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Wants an X-Men Team Up After Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return
Marvel Studios has been absolutely killing it as of late and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has had several hit projects be released this year in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service. We've seen the release of Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Yesterday, we found out some news on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the announcement that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. One of the key mutant characters in the MCU just found out about the news and is itching for a team-up. During Variety's Power of Women event, someone broke the news to Elizabeth Olsen and she wants an entire X-Men and Scarlet Witch meet-up.
dexerto.com
How to watch Hocus Pocus 2: Release date & time
What time is Hocus Pocus 2 coming out? Here’s how you can watch Hocus Pocus 2, along with its exact release date and time. Soon, the Sanderson Sisters will return to our screens in Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their beloved roles.
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 4 review: Cassian meets the Rebels
Andor Episode 4 introduces the show’s most fascinating character yet, while setting the stage for a fresh hunt as Cassian takes his early steps into the new Rebel Alliance. In Episode 1 of Andor, Cassian (Diego Luna) hastily began plotting his getaway after killing two corrupt Corpos on Morlana One, hoping to sell an official Empire star path and leave some money for his mom, Maarva (Fiona Shaw).
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just broke the internet
Hugh Jackman will suit up as Wolverine once more when Deadpool 3 releases in 2024
dexerto.com
TikTokers called out for bizarre fan-made Jeffrey Dahmer edits from Netflix series
Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has prompted a divisive response from TikTok users, as users are being criticised for romanticizing Evan Peter’s portrayal of the serial killer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix on September 21, reuniting American Horror Story collaborators Ryan Murphy and...
dexerto.com
Dixie D’Amelio reportedly breaks up with Noah Beck in Hulu show
An early review of The D’Amelio Show Season 2 claims that Dixie breaks up with Noah at the end of the season — but this report seems at odds with the couple’s latest interview. TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck went public with their romance in...
Comments / 0