Marvel Studios has been absolutely killing it as of late and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has had several hit projects be released this year in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service. We've seen the release of Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Yesterday, we found out some news on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the announcement that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. One of the key mutant characters in the MCU just found out about the news and is itching for a team-up. During Variety's Power of Women event, someone broke the news to Elizabeth Olsen and she wants an entire X-Men and Scarlet Witch meet-up.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO