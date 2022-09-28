A Sharp-Eyed Participant In The Elden Ring Recognises An Astonishing Similarity Between Starscourge Radahn’s Arrows And Cleanrot Knight’s Spear

Read full article on original website
Related
Rennala Is A Difficult Boss In Elden Ring, But A Player With An Immensely Powerful Build Can Beat Her With Only A Few Blows
A player of the Elden Ring uploaded a video demonstrating their extreme build, which allows them to destroy Rennala in a few blows. Elden Ring enables players to extensively modify their play style, from class to weapon to stats. As demonstrated by a recent video, some of the more seasoned fans have created builds that are so powerful that they can easily defeat bosses.
Some Clever Elden Ring Player Has Caught Themself On Camera Employing The Cheese Tactic On Malenia, The Game’s Hardest Boss, And Uploaded The Video For All To See
A gamer has revealed a clever method for bypassing Elden Ring‘s toughest boss, Melania, Blade of Miquela. Elden Ring is perhaps the biggest release of the year, having received several acclaims for its exciting gameplay, dynamic open environment, and fierce bosses. The Elden Ring, on the other hand, has a large fanbase because of its extensive lore and storyline, which features a large cast of people with interesting histories.
Saints Row Character Builder Allows For A Wide Variety Of Customization Options, One User Specifically Wanted His Boss To Look Like A Marvel Superhero
Players tend to agree that Saints Row‘s character creator is the series’ best feature, thanks to its flexibility and ability to accommodate even the most outlandish of ideas. Character customization in Saints Row: The Third has been universally praised despite the game’s fair share of criticism and critique for its numerous faults and glitches.
The Leaked Demo Of Sonic Frontiers Showed Both New Scenarios And A Boss Fight Against An Adversary Named Squid
Even more cutscenes and the Squid boss fight from the demo for Sonic Frontiers have been leaked. In addition, fans may get a taste of games like this in small doses thanks to public demos offered at live industry events. Sonic Frontiers showcased these games at GamesCom, Tokyo Game Show, and EGX London. While not these demonstrations allayed every scepticism, those who did play had a reasonably favorable impression overall, particularly of the open-zone gameplay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rick’s Entire Moveset, Including Portals, Is Revealed By Multiverse
Because Rick can now be played in MultiVersus, it is time to get into your spaceships and your portal cannons. In honor of the occasion, the game’s creator, Player First, has published an in-depth gameplay clip on the game’s official website, in which some of Rick’s maneuvers are demonstrated alongside some of the references to the show that have been included in them.
WATCH: Hellbent 7-Foot Shark Snaps Angler’s Rod in Half in Terrifying Encounter
A British fisherman had a daunting encounter with an aggressive 7-foot shark when it completely snapped his rod in half after he tried reeling the massive animal in. Take a peek at the intense footage here. According to The Sun, 53-year-old angler Ray Breton had been fishing alone off of...
3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history
This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Massive Great White Shark Dwarfs Another Seemingly Huge Shark in Wild Video
A video of two sharks looking for a meal went viral this week. The two great white sharks swam slowly just under the surface of the water. First, we see an average-length shark swim up looking for a fresh bite. This shark would be enough to frighten most people looking into the water. But then, an even larger shark swam up and blew the proportions out of the water.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved
House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
A Brilliant Pokémon Fan Has Recently Developed Voltorb Sweeper, A Brand-New Minesweeper Fan Game Inspired By The Old Celadon Game Corner
Voltorb is the star of a new Minesweeper game that a Pokémon fan made for the Game Corner. Over the years, creative Pokémon players have made a lot of fan games, from minigames to long journeys through unofficial regions. Since generation 1, the Game Corner has been a...
The Chief Designer Of Magic: The Gathering Shares Some Unfinity Hints
Preview week for Unfinity kicks off tomorrow. Mark Rosewater, head designer for Magic: The Gathering, and Blake Rasmussen, communications manager, will give us our first peek at a few cards in Magic’s upcoming fifth Un-set. Rosewater has teased us immensely on his personal blog, though. Rosewater provides hundreds upon...
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
Recently, Fan Art Has Portrayed Dialga And Palkia, Two Of Sinnoh’s Legendary Pokémon, As Two Dinosaurs Engaged In A Massive Battle
The Legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia have been given dinosaur proportions in a fan-created Pokémon image. In addition, each Pokémon has been given an “Origin Forme” in the latest Pokémon Legends: Arceus version. Legendary Pokémon like Dialga and Palkia have a special place in...
Nilou, The Soon-To-Be-Released 5-Star Hydro Character In Genshin Impact, Has Had A Meteoric Rise In Cosplay Popularity In The Week Preceding The 3.1 Update’s Release
Nilou, the long-awaited five-star Hydro character from Genshin Impact, will be released in the 3.1 Genshin Impact Update this month, and she has quickly become a fan favorite for cosplay. Each character in HoYoverses’s RPG, Genshin Impact, has unique weapons, powers, and combat style, and they use a wide variety of reactive components in their fights. Even if two characters have similar capabilities, they each have their unique design and story, making it hard to pick a favorite.
The Fortnite Crew Pack For October 2022 Has Been Unveiled In Anticipation Of Its Upcoming Release Below Are The October Benefits For The Fortnite Crew Subscription Service
Information about the October 2022 awards for Fortnite Crew members has leaked. Fortnite has a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew that costs $11.99 and grants access to exclusive goodies every month. A new Outfit, Back Bling, Glider, and Pickaxe are included in each month’s Fortnite Crew Pack for subscribers. In addition, Fortnite Crew members will earn a monthly stipend of 1,000 V-Bucks to use in the game’s Item Shop.
Despite The Recent Announcement Of A Closed Beta, More Than 40 Minutes Of Gameplay Footage From Diablo 4 Has Been Revealed From A Test Build Of The Game
As discovered and published by Reddit user iV1rus0, the footage consists of two pieces, one lasting 5 minutes and the other 38. It is currently unknown who leaked the clip and why it was disseminated, but a conversation audible in the shorter video suggests that whoever captured the footage was not the person playing the game.
Players In Outriders: Worldslayer Can Choose Between Two New Legendary Sets Of Devastator Armor, Each Outfitted For Maximum Destruction
The fresh content added in Outriders: Worldslayer makes gamers want to explore Enoch again. According to Outriders, a dangerous Anomaly, which appeared to have originated deep within the planet, was discovered by humans shortly after they landed. Most people who come into contact with it perish, but others become Altered, human beings who have been granted extraordinary skills.
HappyGamer
533
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0