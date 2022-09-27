FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier because they say it sustained “significant” damage from Hurricane Ian. “Please don’t come to Flagler Beach to look at the damage; it’s for your safety. We will post additional pictures when conditions are better and thanks to Officer Sylvester for documenting the damage,” the agency said in a Facebook Post Thursday.

