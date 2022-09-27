Read full article on original website
volusia.org
Daytona Beach International Airport to close
The Daytona Beach International Airport terminal building and airfield will close at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. All future flights are canceled until further notice. The airfield and terminal will reopen when conditions are safe, pending weather conditions and airfield inspections. Travelers should contact the airlines for the latest flight...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
click orlando
WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort
Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
volusia.org
Update 18: Hurricane warning and bridges
The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
click orlando
Flagler Beach Pier sustains ‘significant’ damage from Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier because they say it sustained “significant” damage from Hurricane Ian. “Please don’t come to Flagler Beach to look at the damage; it’s for your safety. We will post additional pictures when conditions are better and thanks to Officer Sylvester for documenting the damage,” the agency said in a Facebook Post Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. The windows of the strip mall were destroyed along with some parts of the roof of the building. Some interior of the stores in...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said residents...
WATCH: Drone video shows extensive flooding around large hospital in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Drone video shows extensive flooding around HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee. HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, formerly Osceola Regional Medical Center, is located on Oak Street near downtown Kissimmee. The City of Kissimmee shared a drone video showing floodwaters surrounding a large area around the hospital.
volusia.org
Update 17: FLOOD INFORMATION
Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
flaglerlive.com
Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
click orlando
Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian
COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday
The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
Curfew to take effect in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents throughout Volusia County will be under a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday. Sheriff Mike Chitwood made his message clear on social media, letting the public know that all residents must be indoors by 8 p.m. on both days. The curfew lasts until 7 a.m....
hometownnewsvolusia.com
They just keep on dancing in Volusia
Dancing remains a popular activity for seniors whether in private clubs, parties, weddings or dance studios. Volusia Mall came alive Sept. 18 with the annual Mall Ball sponsored by USA Dance Greater Daytona Chapter. Florida has 15 USA dance chapters, more than any other state. Jean Krupa is one of...
LIVE UPDATES: Ian weakens to tropical storm as strong winds and heavy rains continue in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm after noon on Wednesday, but has since been weakened to a tropical storm. The storm is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. See live updates below:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters
Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
flaglerlive.com
10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.
12 families saved from flooding in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
