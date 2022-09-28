According To The Game Rating And Administration Committee Of Korea, A Yet-To-Be-Released Silent Hill Game Has Been Rated

Read full article on original website
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
A Leaker Has Admitted To Spreading False Rumours About A Silent Hill And Metal Gear Solid Remakes
A well-known leaker has admitted to spreading false information regarding upcoming Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid remakes. Even though it has been years since Konami released a real AAA game, the company is still widely recognized as a leading force in the video game industry. They have the keys...
Splatoon 3 Was Only Recently Released, Data Miners Claim To have Discovered Potential Expansions To The Salmon Run Game Mode
Even though Nintendo‘s Splatoon 3 has just been out for a week and a half, data-miners have already uncovered what appear to be additional Salmon Run Next Wave modes. Splatoon 3 has taken several ideas from its predecessor, Splatoon 2, and one of those ideas is the Salmon Run mode, which has rapidly become as popular as it was in the previous game. For the veteran, higher-ranked players who have mastered Salmon Run, the introduction of a new game mode is an intriguing prospect.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
The Release Of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Has Been Pushed To 2023
The release date of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been pushed back to 2023. The company cited concerns about the game’s quality and further localization plans. We have yet to set a precise date or a window for the release of the Oxenfree sequel, although we now understand that it will be available to us at the earliest January 2023. An exact date has not been disclosed, nor do we have a release window.
The Fortnite Crew Pack For October 2022 Has Been Unveiled In Anticipation Of Its Upcoming Release Below Are The October Benefits For The Fortnite Crew Subscription Service
Information about the October 2022 awards for Fortnite Crew members has leaked. Fortnite has a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew that costs $11.99 and grants access to exclusive goodies every month. A new Outfit, Back Bling, Glider, and Pickaxe are included in each month’s Fortnite Crew Pack for subscribers. In addition, Fortnite Crew members will earn a monthly stipend of 1,000 V-Bucks to use in the game’s Item Shop.
A Brilliant Pokémon Fan Has Recently Developed Voltorb Sweeper, A Brand-New Minesweeper Fan Game Inspired By The Old Celadon Game Corner
Voltorb is the star of a new Minesweeper game that a Pokémon fan made for the Game Corner. Over the years, creative Pokémon players have made a lot of fan games, from minigames to long journeys through unofficial regions. Since generation 1, the Game Corner has been a...
News About The Trailer And Launch Date For Final Fantasy 16 Released By Producer
It doesn’t look like we’ll be waiting too long for a new look at Final Fantasy XVI. Final Fantasy is widely regarded as one of the best action role-playing games (JRPGs) of all time, and as such is one of the most popular series in the history of video games.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
The EA Motive Studio Is Collaborating With Marvel To Create A Single-Player Iron Man Video Game
It seems like EA has kept up the pace of rumors and announcements about Marvel games, which has been a regular stream lately. Finally, the long-rumored collaboration between Marvel and EA’s Motive on an Iron Man video game has been verified as true, with the first official information being revealed.
After A Lot Of People Got Their Hands On Grand Theft Auto 6 Over The Weekend, Rockstar Games Stated The Continuing, Chaotic Situation
The company said in a statement posted on its social networks that it was “very disappointed” to have game data leaked in this manner, but that the disclosure would not cause the project to be delayed. “We recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party...
Infinity Ward Stated That The Current Layout Of The Minimap Would Remain Unchanged Throughout The Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Open Beta Weekend
An Infinity Ward forum post tackles some of the most common problems that have been brought to their attention, including the mini-map, after compiling data and input from the first Open Beta weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. One of the hot concerns was the choice to not show opponent dots after firing on this year’s mini-map. The company has now stated unequivocally that it will not make any changes to the mini-map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
There Will Finally Be An Ending To The Resident Evil Story In The Upcoming Resident Evil 8 DLC
There’s a chance that Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters won’t show up in Resident Evil 9. Director Kento Kinoshita has stated that the Winters family will receive a fitting conclusion in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose. Later this year, players can look forward to...
Ars Technica
WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch
When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
Nilou, The Soon-To-Be-Released 5-Star Hydro Character In Genshin Impact, Has Had A Meteoric Rise In Cosplay Popularity In The Week Preceding The 3.1 Update’s Release
Nilou, the long-awaited five-star Hydro character from Genshin Impact, will be released in the 3.1 Genshin Impact Update this month, and she has quickly become a fan favorite for cosplay. Each character in HoYoverses’s RPG, Genshin Impact, has unique weapons, powers, and combat style, and they use a wide variety of reactive components in their fights. Even if two characters have similar capabilities, they each have their unique design and story, making it hard to pick a favorite.
It Is Expected That Resident Evil 4 Will Be Playable On Both Of The Previous-Generation Platforms
According to a listing on Amazon, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available for the Xbox One. Although the game hasn’t been formally announced for the previous-generation console, it seems that Capcom is primed and ready to make a statement as the store page and box art for the game claim that it will be worth playing on Xbox One, as well as Series X/S. This is even though the game has yet to be fully announced for the previous-generation console.
